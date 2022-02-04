Offering hope to young filmmakers

Founder and Executive Director Naweza Film Bonface ‘Ramsey’ Oduor (holding camera) during one of the film training sessions in Kisumu.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Ondari Ogega

What you need to know:

  • We are lucky to get a few minutes with Boniface amid his busy schedule, for he won’t be available again until mid-February due to work engagements.


  • Born to a single-mother, the 27-year-old could not raise college school fees despite posting good results in his high school exams.


  • He spent most of his time in his post-high school at the Manyatta Youth Resource Centre (MYRC). It is here that he first encountered and fell in love with film. 

“It’s a wrap!” an imposing voice pierces through a dirt-patched corridor in between mud-walled houses in the sprawling Nyalenda slums in Kisumu. In sharp contrast to his tiny-frame is Bonface Oduor’s authoritative voice, commanding a team of 30 filming crew. They are winding up after a tiring five-hour long movie shooting session.

