Offering hope to young filmmakers

“It’s a wrap!” an imposing voice pierces through a dirt-patched corridor in between mud-walled houses in the sprawling Nyalenda slums in Kisumu. In sharp contrast to his tiny-frame is Bonface Oduor’s authoritative voice, commanding a team of 30 filming crew. They are winding up after a tiring five-hour long movie shooting session.

We are lucky to get a few minutes with Boniface amid his busy schedule, for he won’t be available again until mid-February due to work engagements. Born to a single-mother, the 27-year-old could not raise college school fees despite posting good results in his high school exams. He spent most of his time in his post-high school at the Manyatta Youth Resource Centre (MYRC). It is here that he first encountered and fell in love with film.

Between 2016 and 2018, the budding filmmaker joined Segele Film School, a community-based film trainees’ programme. His startling performance saw him enroll for the Kenya Film Classification Board masterclass training in 2018, a decision that catapulted him into the cutthroat film industry.

“Having grown up in the slums, I wanted to tell our struggles through film,” recalls Ramsey Bon as he is fondly known by peers.

Growing up, he had lost many friends due to crime, drug abuse and suicide, so initially he was keen on raising awareness on issues of mental health and educate the youth on how to avoid harmful social activities.

“I also tackled sexual and reproductive health issues. In the beginning, I shot short movies using my phone. I was passionate about shooting and editing. The very first mini web series I did called Anita focused on the life of a girl child in the slums. When I posted the videos on YouTube, many were impressed and kept requesting to be part of my team,” he says.

Months later, despite his passion, he began getting overwhelmed by the workload. He realised that in his team he lacked expertise so he could not delegate his roles.

“Except for a few writers, I was the only person who could professionally handle camera work, scripting, directing, shooting, editing and research,” he recounts.

This inspired him to train other youths in filmmaking. Armed with his valuable experience having spent half a decade in production, he started holding informal film classes. His initiative caught the attention of several jobless youths in informal settlements around Kisumu and soon the numbers in class became overwhelming.

“My dream had now shifted to having a centre where young people could learn and utilise my resources freely. My main challenge at the time was how to acquire equipment such as a camera. We largely depended on rented equipment which was costly,” he narrates.

Luckily, KFCB came to his rescue. The Regional Coordinator, Edward Koech visited the centre and saw firsthand the activities they were involved in such as making educational films that would be sold. This enabled several previously jobless youths earn a living and he immediately bought the idea of bringing experts to train the growing number of film students.

“That is how Naweza Film was born in 2021. We provide opportunities to young people to acquire skills and tell their story,” he proudly says.

Naweza, Swahili for ‘I Can’, is a dream coming to fruition. The centre now hosts 60 youths aged between five and 16, and another group for those between 17 and 35 years old. Under the tagline, ‘Identify-Empower-Promote’, they now conduct training on film making techniques including lighting, scripting, acting, camera work, sound, editing, film marketing and distribution.

“We train every three days during weekdays. Saturdays are reserved for group brainstorming and bonding sessions. We want to see everyone grow, so we offer the lessons free of charge. We have equipment, cameras and lights and can now comfortably conduct our shoots. Unlike in the past when we had to hire the machines, all we need now is for the trainee to show up.”

The team has since produced several short films and web series including Anita, Bond, Alone and Buck Up. They are currently working on Trigger mini-series, now on its third episode. With the support of experts, Naweza Film has so far managed to organise exchange programmes in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

“The exchange visits open new worlds and perspectives to our trainees, showing them how things work differently in different situations. Through our ‘Charity na Filamu’ programme, we engage our trainees and alumni in philanthropy work and have since established a movie club at Mama Ngina Children home in Kisumu. We offer the children at the orphanages training on the basics of camerawork,” says Boniface.

Naweza film alumni have successfully managed to get jobs in the industry, and many are giving back by offering training to the current crop of students. The centre has so far trained over 100 young people. Despite the success stories, their challenge remains access to resources to counter the ever-growing number of students. They also have limited space and equipment.

“We are, however, exploring and making new friends and a support base. A Canadian charity organisation called United in Film has since come on board to support our programme,” says the filmmaker.

Oduor, who will soon be joining university to further his studies in film production, says that what keeps them going is the beneficiaries’ life changing and inspiring stories. Many are now able to support and sustain their families.

He passionately appeals to industry stakeholders to reach out to the thousands of under-privileged youths in villages and slums where ‘immense talent remains untapped.’