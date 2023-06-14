Of needless Friday fights and reconciliation on Sundays

By Duke Nyankabaria

The weekend means different things to different people. Some see it as a chance to unwind after an insanely busy week, some see it as an opportunity to remember their God by attending church, or to travel upcountry to see family. There are also some who think it is time to have a wonderful time. I have no problem with those who go home or to church on the weekend. They’re basically doing the right thing, and no one writes about doing the right thing anymore. So let’s just focus on the perverted type who usually engage in ‘interesting’ things on weekends.

Friday morning has a surreal quality to it. Something enigmatic. Something ostentatious. Inconceivable. Faces have several expressions – smiles, simps (that sheepish smile), grins, indifference, nonchalance, and so on. Campus ladies will have big, colourful hairstyles, great skin, and a glow about them that is fairly revealing about their excursions. Friday mornings have a certain tone. You can tell who is planning to do a thing to someone, and who is anticipating a good weekend just by looking at their expressions. Those who appear irritable are most likely broke, so they will not have a good weekend. Those who walk with a swagger and laugh more easily are likely to be ‘loaded’. So, if you’re sitting in an office or class and the comrade next to you appears busy and overly focused but with a satisfied look, he or she is most likely ruminating over the fantastic experience from last weekend.

Male comrades can act as if nothing is going to happen. Campus ladies, on the other hand, are almost always thrilled about the weekend. They have a social life. They enjoy it. They invest in it. Look at how much time and effort they put into their appearance and make-up. The amount of money that goes into those fancy hair styles! Their dressing is usually meant to make them look irresistibly stunning.

Male students, myself included, are undoubtedly gullible and impoverished, not by choice but because of circumstances. When I call home whenever I’m broke, it takes a week or more for them to respond. When my fellow comrades think of giving their girls birthday gifts, they quickly push that thought away knowing that they cannot afford anything besides food and water. And it is not a secret anymore that male comrades don’t have any sense of style, and dress horribly.

The reasons for this are many. One, we don’t have many options for making money, unless we choose the frequently disastrous route of selling drugs. More than half of us come from low-income backgrounds, and HELB is cursed money – it ends as soon as it arrives. And because babes’ needs frequently outweigh our capacity to meet them, a Friday conflict always comes up. I know, I know. It is rude to purchase her plain chips at a fast-food restaurant just before a heavy night of drinking, yet adding a bottle of soda to the meal is damn near unaffordable.