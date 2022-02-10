Not living the dream

Jennifer*, a 34-year old woman who works as a mid-level manager in a city bank, purchased her first home this past June. A two-bedroom apartment in Kileleshwa. She wanted an asset that would not only pay for itself but also be a failsafe if she ever came upon hard times –a home of her own. She doesn’t live there, no, she currently lives in an apartment in Ruaka, a small town outside of Nairobi with a burgeoning millennial population and housing developments by the dozen. In life, she belongs to the coterie of millennials who can afford such an investment. The polarity that exists between her and her peers (who are struggling to pay their rent, let alone own a house) is so huge that society is now divided as to whether millennials are the saving grace of the real estate sector, or the drivers of its eventual downfall.

The difference between her and those without their own homes is likely a result of late stage capitalism, whose presence in Kenya has exacerbated wealth inequality. It is best illustrated by the fact that while millennials have ambitious ideas about investment and financial stability, most of them are just broke. A 2020 survey by Standard Chartered Bank reveals that 88 per cent of those aged between 25 and 44 were struggling to keep track of their finances as a result of the pandemic. The same report explained that despite economic hardships, 33 percent of respondents were still putting savings away for investments such as a car or a home.



As a group, millennials are bombarded by assumptions regarding their income and how they spend or don’t spend it. Questions abound about whether they party too much, whether they’ll have children at all and whether they will carry on the home ownership culture the country has fought ardently to preserve for future generations. Real estate experts have also looked to them to salvage the housing market in the post-pandemic era. The question is, can they even afford it?



Some young adults can, and many still consider it an option in the near future. Jennifer, who has been a renter for the past six years, was prompted to invest in her own place by the effects of the pandemic on the property sector. Real estate prices had plunged as a result of lower demand imbued by the COVID-19 financial crisis, making the idea of buying a home even more attractive. Her parents also provided the much needed push.



“My parents had been pushing me to get a place that I would be comfortable in because I had been complaining about my then neighbourhood,” she said, adding that she also wished to buy a house close to her family’s home in Kileleshwa. After searching for about three months, her ducks were in a row. The house she found cost Sh11 million, and she procured it by securing a mortgage from her employer.



The experience was relatively easy, but not without hiccups. She figured out so much about the home ownership process by trial and error. The experience was costly and time-consuming, especially since she had bought the house from a developer.



“If you’re getting a house or planning to invest in a development, have a lump sum tucked away for legal fees (both yours and the developers’) as well as the valuation of the house,” she cautions. She learnt that buying a home from an owner with a mother title would have been easier, as developers can sometimes leave tenants high and dry with no title deeds in hand.



Peer pressure also guided Jennifer’s decision to buy a home, as those in her immediate circle had begun to invest in long-term goals. As reported on DN2 in 2019. single women are investing in more homes than their male counterparts. That makes men like Edwin Kirui, a credit controller at a local manufacturing company, a rare breed. Like many of his peers, however, financial stability is something he is greatly worried about.



“I’m afraid of poverty. It is not something I’d like to experience,” he says, adding that investing in property is his key priority. So far, Edwin owns two plots of land.



He frowns upon buying houses from developers, saying that negative news in the media diluted his opinion on them. Reports on fraud where people would invest large amounts of money only to have developers ghost them led him to ideas like co-ownership, where friends may come together and invest in a home jointly.



“You can join a scheme where you co-own a home with some people. For example, if an apartment costs Sh7m, you can split the cost and in the end, each of you can say you own a house,” he said. Houses like these may be used for vacation or rental income by renting them out on sites such as AirBnB.



Technology has also changed the way millennials think about homeownership, especially because of the way property is marketed as an aspirational investment. Apps like Instagram and TikTok allow real estate agents to take their virtual audience around the developments they have in their dockets, in the hope that the views may turn into purchases.

Robinson Gitonga, Sales and Marketing Executive, Masterways Real Estate.

Photo credit: Pool



Social media is one way that Robinson Gitonga, a sales and marketing executive from Masterways Real Estate, has used to generate interest in properties they manage across the country.



With just over 20,000 followers on TikTok, his brand (@robbygitonga) has popularised both luxury and affordable housing options for future generations, building an awareness of their pricing and quality through well-curated videos.



The opinions held by his audience on TikTok regarding homeownership are skewed. Some see the properties and hope to own them someday, others comment on the beauty of the houses but worry about whether they will ever be able to afford them in their lifetime.





In spite of this, conversions come in many forms. In one instance, Masterways secured a client for a high-end rental property charging Sh6 million a month within a week of posting a video on TikTok.



“I’ve received follow-ups from those in my audience aged 27 to 45, the larger majority being those in their 30s,” he said.



While many of their millennial clients are interested in rentals rather than purchases, he explained that many young home buyers fund their investments through employee-sponsored mortgages, preferential rates offered by corporate entities and even Sacco loans. Some clients also receive aid from their parents, who settle the deposit and leave their children to pay the rest.



The interest in investment, however, is a fact he can’t refute. He sees it even among his own circle of friends as a millennial aged 26.



“My friends know the value of investing in real estate, I didn’t need to convince them,” he said. “I look forward to killing this expense (rent) in my life by buying an asset I can leverage on. I think Kenya is still growing as a property market and as it continues to develop, I would like to have a piece of that cake,” he said.

Not every 26-year-old is interested in buying a home, though. Speaking to Juliet Wangare, a creative entrepreneur, myNetwork learnt that the pandemic may have had a significant effect on the way millennials perceive their long-term goals. While an investment of any kind would provide significant security in their later days and even in the present moment, the uncertainty of life left many wondering if they’d want to live with a bill over their heads in pursuit of such security.

“I’m just trying to stay alive,” she says.

Things fall apart, including houses. Over the past two years, millennials on the cusp of adulthood have had their lives upended by a pandemic that took away their jobs, threatened their health and drained their pockets. The houses that once stood as a symbol of their family’s financial stability have been used as collateral in lieu of mounting hospital bills, and the reality of the times they live in set an incentive for them to find other ways to make hay while the sun shines. While things appear to vanish, experiences are more long-lasting for this demographic.



Juliet had a job at the beginning of the pandemic, one that allowed her to rent out her own two-bedroom apartment in the city. When unemployment struck, however, she moved back home with her mother and started a business. These shifts changed her perspective on homeownership and how she invests her money.

“When I think of my future and personal goals and relate those to where I’m currently living, I just choose to focus on remaining in a place where I can sustain myself in the long term,” she said.

Given that Covid-19 affected areas with dense populations the most, Juliet is one of many young Kenyans who are looking to move out of the city due to congestion. The rising cost of living also makes investing in an apartment seem less feasible than moving upcountry, where she has easier access to fresh food and water.

“I’ve always been interested in living outside the city, in a home of my own that looks just like my grandmother’s house upcountry,” she said, adding that the effects of climate change also make city life undesirable in the long term.

She explained that having been brought up in relative financial stability influences her imagination of what a good home is, as it allows her to expand her horizons and envision different ways of living. Not many Kenyans her age are privy to this, since many are either unemployed or lacking in terms of generational wealth. Like many millennials globally, she can imagine living as a digital nomad, using her disposable income to travel the world, or moving to another country altogether.



“Freedom is one of the prime values that validate my existence. Homeownership comes with a lot of commitment. It is not in my list of priorities right now,” she said. She shares one commonality with Jennifer, where rather than think of having a home to one day raise a family in, they both prioritise the advancement in their careers and personal growth.



For millennial women who do think of one day having a family of their own, home ownership guides the way they track their current savings accounts. At the age of 28, Sophie Atieno, an accountant and content creator, sets aside Sh3,000 every month from her salary to go towards building her own house.



“I'd like to have a family one day and also stop paying rent,” she said, revealing that she spent Sh156,000 on rent alone last year.



She shares her tips on efficient budgeting via her Instagram page, Shillings Sense, a page born out of her own struggle with unemployment and financial precarity. She spent nine months unemployed while shuffling between jobs, leading to time spent borrowing loans and incurring debt as she went along.



“I knew there were a lot of people like me out there going through what I went through, or in their own unique situation. They found themselves with zero savings, piles of debt and no direction on where and how to start. I decided to use myself as an example to teach my peers,” she shared.



The experience prompted her to redesign her long-term goals. “Initially, I had no specific goals. I was just saving,” she said. While millennials are considered to have lower earnings than older generations that could affect their spending capacity as real estate investors, her belief is that a little goes a long way with the right saving habits. “I have a line in my monthly budget – investment account – where I save a certain amount that varies monthly. I know it is small but I'm focusing on consistency,” she explained.



As for why she would prefer to build her own home rather than buy from developments, she said that she would rather create a home that matched her preferences.



“I've seen houses from two developments so far that were not as spacious as I would like. The building materials used were also substandard, especially the type of wood used,” she said. Having seen her parents’ experience with building their own home, she believes that she will be going into the process with a wealth of knowledge on her side. “I've learnt to be cautious when dealing with fundis, that my presence at the construction site is crucial at all times, to purchase standard materials because sometimes cheap is expensive. Finally, I’ll have to get qualified people to work on my site,” she said.