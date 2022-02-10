Not living the dream

Photo credit: Shutterstock
logo (1)

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Technology has also changed the way millennials think about homeownership, especially because of the way property is marketed as an aspirational investment.


  • Apps like Instagram and TikTok allow real estate agents to take their virtual audience around the developments they have in their dockets, in the hope that the views may turn into purchases.

Jennifer*, a 34-year old woman who works as a mid-level manager in a city bank, purchased her first home this past June. A two-bedroom apartment in Kileleshwa. She wanted an asset that would not only pay for itself but also be a failsafe if she ever came upon hard times –a home of her own. She doesn’t live there, no, she currently lives in an apartment in Ruaka, a small town outside of Nairobi with a burgeoning millennial population and housing developments by the dozen. In life, she belongs to the coterie of millennials who can afford such an investment. The polarity that exists between her and her peers (who are struggling to pay their rent, let alone own a house) is so huge that society is now divided as to whether millennials are the saving grace of the real estate sector, or the drivers of its eventual downfall. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.