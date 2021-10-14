Not for clicks

With the pandemic altering life as we knew it, reports indicate a sharp increase in user-generated content on YouTube. It appears more people are creating content, and even more have turned to YouTube for entertainment. The wide variety of content on YouTube means that anyone who goes to the video streaming site will find content that suits them. In Kenya, influencers and marketers have turned the site into a platform to grow their following and establish solid careers.

Globally, YouTube is the third most popular online destination. Statista, a German company specialising in market and consumer data, reported that in 2020, YouTube was the most commonly used social media platform. Stastistics released by Google also show that YouTube audience, previously misconceived as being primarily millennials, is broader.

Today, we move away from the celebrities and speak to four young, little known content generators. What drives them? Is it all for fun or are they waiting for the right time to launch the next big thing?

Photo credit: Pool



Kami Mukindia, 22

Channel: Kami Mukindia

Besides creating content for her YouTube channel, Kami is a digital marketing manager. Through her channel, she seeks to amplify both the mundane and the difficult issues which are often sidelined by popular content creators, and to highlight the unique issues affecting her generation.

“I see my channel as a platform to showcase the experiences young people go through in their late teens and early 20s. On my channel, I talk about some of the struggles I have endured such as mental health problems and challenges in school. I want to let others facing similar situations know that they are not alone,” she says.

Even though Kami sometimes gets discouraged by low views or mean comments, she keeps posting content because “it feeds my soul”.

“Many YouTubers portray a picture of perfection, yet in reality, things aren’t great all the time. My goal is to make authentic and relatable content,” she says.

Kami set up her channel in 2017 but only started posting consistently in 2020.

“I have always been drawn to content creation because I feel I have something to share and say. I also fell in love with the editing process, and enjoy it to this day,” she says.

Kami’s primary audience is majorly comprised of 18 to 24 year olds. Those in their mid to late 20s also appreciate and subscribe to her content.

“There is no right way to do things. You just start, and go right ahead. Many want to start channels but they worry too much about things like the software they need or the resources required. Just start and be consistent. I have learnt a lot about audience numbers and other financial aspects of YouTube content creation – things I did not even know I needed to learn. Finally, rest assured that there will always be an audience for you no matter what kind of content you create,” she says.

Her advice to creatives who may feel insecure about how their content will be received?

“Just share your content. Someone out there will relate to it and that will feel rewarding.

“Emma Chamberlain is one of the reasons I started YouTube. She is real and okay with sharing the good, the bad and the ugly about her and other people’s lives, and she is funny. Annie Drea is another one of my favourites,” she says.

Collins is a final year student of journalism at Multimedia University. He ventured into YouTube content creation in 2017 as a way of staying busy.

“I am skilled and creative in photography and fashion. Besides being a student, I am also the creative director of @wetrule vintage. YouTube provided me with a platform to nurture my skills, grow my talent and keep myself positively occupied,” he says.

Mukewa’s channel, Wanyamwezi Tales, specialises in lifestyle, media and entertainment content. Wanyamwezi Tales primarily uses Kiswahili language, which is a fresh break as many Kenyan content creators prefer to communicate in English.

“Research says Kiswahili is one of the fastest growing languages in the world. I want to contribute to the growth of the language and make my audience understand it too,” he says.

His primary audience are young people and he hopes that through his content, he can create awareness on issues of depression and other mental health concerns.

“I started the channel so that I could have an avenue to comment on news and new song releases, and to teach fellow youth some moral and lifestyle skills,” Collins says.

Collins believes that quality content is an important asset because it has the ability to create positive experiences for viewers and compel them to come back for more.

“My biggest lesson so far is that content consistency establishes credibility, builds trust, and strengthens your reputation. Creating content that viewers can connect with authentically is key to growth,” he says.

“I work with @oluwa kachajr and @zuner as co-hosts and @lewis & @kilali are in the production team.

Collins and his friends spend lots of time brainstorming, researching and even asking questions about the content they want to put out. This process, Mukewa says, helps them understand and process issues in the society and also provides them with an avenue to reflect about what steps they should take in order to be successful.

“My favourite YouTuber is Eve Mungai. I admire her because she is committed and consistently creates good content,” he says.

Photo credit: Pool



Anne Njoroge, 24

Channel: Redefined Gospel

Besides creating content for her YouTube channel, Anne is a lawyer with a fulltime job. She is also a filmmaker, and the author of Why me? A 7-day devotional on pain and suffering.

Her channel features three main types of content: Faith, law, and personal development.

“I started by sharing faith-based videos. I link the word of God to things happening in modern times and ensure my audience leans on Christ. I also share my experiences as a lawyer and my journey through law school. Once in a while, I share content themed on personal development and a bit of lifestyle,” she says.

Although Anne started her channel in 2015 with a film titled Lenya Ugaidi, she took a break from content creation until 2018 when she began posting consistently.

“I started the channel because I wanted to put out films. Whenever I produce a film and own the rights, I upload it on my site. But, along the way, I attended a Christian-based conference and learnt how to use the media to spread the gospel in a creative way that will inspire and teach others. That was what inspired me to return to full activity on YouTube. My content has evolved since then, and my themes continue to be diverse,” she says.

Anne’s target audience is Christians who are keen on growing their faith. She also targets lawyers, law students, and prospective law students, and those who want to develop themselves either by reading books or establishing healthy routines.

“Over the years, I have learnt the importance of consistency and discipline. Consistency can spark growth. Being disciplined in your craft, even when no one is watching, is important. When I started, I would get about 30 views in two weeks. But, it is the discipline of putting up content weekly whether my audience watched it or not, that helped me keep going. I have also learnt the importance of patience. It has taken three years for me to accumulate 1,000 subscribers. I appreciate the process better. I think if I got 1,000 subscribers in my first year, they would not have benefitted from all the lessons I have gathered over the years including how to improve quality, how to interact with my audience, understanding what is working and what isn’t and so on,” she says.

Making content on YouTube is a fulfilling experience for Anne, which is why she produces fresh content even with her busy schedule.

“Whenever I get a direct message or email from a law student admiring my work or making an inquiry, I feel fulfilled. That keeps me going even in instances where I get few views,” she says.

Other YouTubers she admires include Morgan Tracy J, a Christian content creator, Kate Kendy whom she loves because of her consistency and quality of work and Anastacia Ng’ang’a who is also a faith-based content creator.

“If you want to start a YouTube channel, just go ahead. You will not learn how to do things by simply watching other people. The more you do it, the better you get. If you are inspired to do YouTube and are driven by forces bigger than fame and money, then just start,” she says.







Photo credit: Pool

Sharon Wanyama, 26

Channel: Waniz Sharon

Besides creating content on YouTube, Sharon is also an entrepreneur specialising in ladies’ outfits, wigs and shapewear.

“My content format is largely DIYS, Wig-making tutorials, reviews and shapewear,” she says.

When Sharon set up her YouTube channel in 2016, her primary goal was to share her creative ideas.

“I had so many DIY ideas that I just kept to myself and used to do stuff for myself, family and friends. My brother introduced me to YouTube and taught me how to edit and share posts,” she says.

Despite the fact that her first video did not perform well, she continued to share fresh posts regularly.

“When I shared my 10th video three months after I began, it received over 10,000 views that month. I got so many positive comments and that’s when I realised people were learning and appreciating my work,” she says.

Sharon says that to remain focused and make impactful content, one must be passionate about the content they produce, be consistent, authentic and avoid comparing themselves with others.

“Also, do not start your channel today and expect to become a star tomorrow. Good things take time.

“When I started my channel, I wasn’t thinking about making money. I just wanted to share my ideas. Now, YouTube has become my main source of income. I love the fact that I am helping people and earning from it at the same time,” she says.

In 2019, Google awarded Sharon the YouTube silver button when she hit 100,000 subscribers.

“It was a dream come true since I was among the first few Kenyan content creators to receive the award,” she says.