Not for clicks

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Statistics show that more people are creating content, and even more have turned to YouTube for entertainment since the pandemic began. 


  • We move away from the celebrities and speak to four young, little known content generators. What drives them? 

With the pandemic altering life as we knew it, reports indicate a sharp increase in user-generated content on YouTube. It appears more people are creating content, and even more have turned to YouTube for entertainment. The wide variety of content on YouTube means that anyone who goes to the video streaming site will find content that suits them. In Kenya, influencers and marketers have turned the site into a platform to grow their following and establish solid careers. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.