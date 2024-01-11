No more new year resolutions!

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, many individuals around the globe engaged in the annual ritual of reviewing the past year’s performance, and setting goals for the new year. Every new year provides a moment for introspection where individuals, like pilgrims on their journey, reflect on their lives.

It is in these moments of quiet contemplation that resolutions are born. These whispered promises to oneself act as guiding stars as the new year beckons. Although resolutions are highly encouraged, they make little sense to some people, including Edwin Mulela Matekwa, Mildred Mutashi, and Imeldah Elizabeth Adhivaka, who have proudly opted to take a different path.

It is not that they hold any disdain for the concept of setting New Year resolutions, rather they have dared to be the outliers, and have crafted new strategies to achieve their own personal development plans.

Edwin Mulela Matekwa, 28, is a planning officer at Riley Falcon. Photo credit: Pool



Edwin Mulela Matekwa, 28

Planning officer, Riley Falcon

This year I have decided to deviate from the tradition of setting New Year's resolutions. This is because of the impact of unfavourable government policies in my life. Rising taxes and high cost of living that all Kenyans are grappling with are weighing me down.

The fluctuating and decreasing pay for those of us in formal employment make it challenging for one to actualise their personal development plans. All these factors are beyond my control but they make it difficult for me to set realistic and achievable resolutions.

Another contributing factor is the abundance of goals in my life. I have so many aspirations that I feel hesitant to add more. Instead, I have decided to let nature take its course. While I know how satisfying it is to achieve one’s resolutions, I’ve held onto some goals for too long without progress, which makes me feel like I’m at a point of stagnation in my life.

There is no specific event or realisation that prompted my decision, rather, it is a culmination of past experiences. The pressure, both internal and external, to fulfill resolutions, has often resulted in stress for me.

Additionally, external pressures such as unfavourable government policies make it so hard to achieve one’s goals. Past experiences of failing to achieve resolutions and the recurrence of previously unfulfilled goals in my list of resolutions have also discouraged me from setting new ones this year.

I acknowledge that I need a different approach to personal growth and goal-setting, and I have come up with a few strategies. One, is to reduce my social circle and retain only meaningful connections. Another is to adjust my spending habits, and increase my sources of income.

I have also found that limiting the amounts I spend on Black Tax is a crucial step towards avoiding bad debt. Conducting self-assessment tests regularly to identify my strengths and weaknesses, and adopting goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound is also part of the plan.

I have discovered that prioritising goals based on relevance and importance will provide a clearer roadmap for success. Societal expectations and trends no longer dictate my decisions. I view life as an individual journey, which requires authenticity and avoidance of unnecessary external pressure.

Envisioning the year without a list of resolutions sounds strange to me, but I am at peace with the knowledge that I must do things differently this time round. If this approach proves successful, I will adopt it for years to come.

I remain optimistic, and will certainly jump onto any opportunity that presents itself. Despite not setting New Year’s goals, I aim to adapt and thrive.

I’m not advocating against setting of new year resolutions. The importance of such goals varies from person to person based on their intentions and circumstances.

As I begin the year, my primary focus is on survival. The unpredictability of life has led me to prioritise resilience over periodic achievements or small improvements. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Life’s journey is not linear. Flexibility is key to navigating its twists and turns.

Mildred, 28, is a secondary school teacher. Photo credit: Pool

Mildred Mutashi, 28

Secondary school teacher

I have made a conscious decision not to set New Year resolutions for 2024. I have a history of making highly ambitious goals and dreams that often proved unrealistic and difficult to measure. These past failures have cast a shadow on my ability to achieve the grand plans I set for myself, particularly in the challenging years of 2020 and 2021.

The pressure, both internal and external, to set goals for the new year, does not hold sway over me at the moment. My focus has shifted towards maintaining my health and well-being, and acknowledging that my priorities lie in letting things flow organically, without the weight of unrealistic expectations.

Past experiences have played a significant role in shaping my approach to personal growth and goal-setting. The disappointments of previous years, coupled with the uncertainty of life and a fear of failure, have led me to adapt a more grounded strategy. This involves doing small things in a greater way, embracing who I am, and prioritising the present moment.

Prayers have become an integral part of this journey, as they provide me with guidance and strength. In lieu of formal New Year resolutions, I have devised alternative methods of self-improvement. Persistence and consistency in actions, fostering a growth mindset, and remaining open to new opportunities and side hustles are now key elements in my strategy.

While societal expectations or trends are celebrated, I firmly believe that the decision to set or not set resolutions is personal. Challenges such as fear of failure and limited resources have made goal-setting less appealing, but I am committed to overcoming these obstacles.

Envisioning the year without the structure of formal resolutions calls on me to have a deep belief in myself, and to understand that small steps contribute to significant achievements.

I don’t expect that lack of resolutions will have a negative impact on my personal development, because I plan to work just as hard, and to stay committed in everything I do.

Some young people abstain from setting resolutions mainly due to past disappointments, lack of perseverance, and negative self-talk fueled by lack of self-belief, and that’s okay because we are all unique and approach life differently.

As the year unfolds, my primary focus is to accept myself and understand that personal growth is a journey shaped by various experiences. Ultimately, whether or not anyone sets goals, what matters most is doing the right thing and embracing the opportunities that come.



Imeldah Elizabeth Adhivaka, 27, is a caregiver. Photo credit: Pool



Imeldah Elizabeth Adhivaka, 27

Caregiver

I made up my mind that this year I will not set new year resolutions. It is not because I do not value personal growth or goal setting, but rather because the resolutions from the previous year are still lingering, unfulfilled.

These unresolved goals have discouraged me from adding more onto my plate this year. However, I cannot ignore the external and internal pressures that come especially at the start of every new year.

Societal expectations and trends surrounding new year resolutions undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping our perspectives. However, as I observe the struggles of young people, many of who are still searching for employment despite being academically endowed, has made me reconsider my previous approach to goal-setting.

Reflecting on past experiences, there is a sense of frustration one feels when they fail to fulfil the resolutions they set for themselves. Fear of failure and the pressure to conform to societal standards often lead many, including me, to avoid setting New Year resolutions. It is a cycle, and this year I want to chart a new course.

Now, I plan to simply revisit and amend last year's goals to ensure that existing commitments are met before I embark on new endeavors. Additionally, I am looking for sustainable practices that align with my values and aspirations.

The challenges and uncertainties in my life right now make the traditional goal-setting process less appealing. Instead, I am contemplating the creation of a survival guide for leaders, a resource that can help others navigate the complexities of life and overcome challenges.

While some might argue that setting resolutions is a vital component of personal development, I believe it is more important to stay committed and dedicated to those goals. It is not just about the act of setting resolutions, one needs to put in genuine effort to achieve those goals.

As I step into the new year, I envision a journey marked by self-acceptance and gratitude. By focusing on these aspects, I believe I can grow well beyond my current vision.