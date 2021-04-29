No, coaching is not just for poor performers who lack self-drive

Coaching has become quite the buzzword in professional circles in recent years. In Kenya, the industry is on a steep arc of growth. For nearly ten years now, Emily Kamunde-Osoro has been actively involved in the industry, including serving as the president of the Kenyan chapter of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) in 2018. The, founder and CEO of Rise and Learn Global, a HR consulting firm, helps us understand career coaching.

What exactly does coaching entail?

Coaching is one of the most powerful means of influencing change in others. It is a skill that supports increased self-awareness, responsibility and accountability which as a result enables individuals to achieve their highest potential. The ICF defines coaching as partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximise their personal and professional potential.

In what significant ways is executive coaching different or similar to

leadership coaching?

The type of professional coaching one receives covers the same competencies, standards and principles of coaching. The niche one chooses depends on personal or professional experience and where one’s passion lies. Broadly speaking, both executive and leadership coaches fall under the wider niche of business coaching. Both are equally qualified professional coaches who support their clients to clarify their goals, unlock their potential, increase self-awareness, improve communication and relationships with colleagues and team members, as well as acting as a sounding board.

Both coaches work with highly skilled and motivated individuals who hire them to help them reach their business and personal goals faster than they could on their own. These coaches understand successful business practices, productive work environments, motivational approaches, and provide tools to support their clients to overcome any obstacles.

Why do professionals need coaches?

You could engage a coach if you feel stuck in your career, to seek clarity on your professional or personal goals, or to help you maximise your performance and productivity. Besides, coaching boosts self-confidence, hones communication skills and helps one expand the scope of his opportunities. There are those who engage coaches to help them better manage their work-life balance.

What career opportunities exist within this domain?

These include head of coaching, or leadership coach for organisations, external coaches hired by companies to support in leadership development, and entrepreneurs who choose to build a coaching business in various niches.

What skills does one require to become a coach?

In my view, there are no prescriptive skills, but you must be passionate about helping others pursue their goals and to find solutions. Coaching skills are applicable everywhere, right from home, in school and at work. There are people who take up coaching purely for personal development and to improve their communication skills and relationships, not necessarily to practice as a profession.

Where will this industry be in, say, 10 years from now?

The coaching profession is still in its nascent stages of growth in Africa, although more people are taking it up. Kenya is among the few countries in Africa with a solid presence of coaching associations, coaching schools and accredited coaches. In a decade, the industry will have matured, driven by a strong demand for coaching from organisations and individuals, a diverse supply of coaches and a growing number of coaching and accreditation institutions. There will also be an increase in academic coaching programmes and career opportunities in the field.

Where do you see yourself within this transformation?

I see myself advancing the coaching profession and expanding its influence in our communities by offering my knowledge, skills, experience and global networks. I am proud of having been the first Kenyan to serve on the global board of ICF, where I have been involved in the strategy development for future growth.

What common misconceptions exist about coaching and how do you deal with them?

People confuse coaching with mentoring. While coaching focuses on tapping into the beneficiary’s internal wisdom, mentorship is more prescriptive, and relies on the mentor’s personal experiences. Another is that anyone can become a coach, as evidenced by the rising number of untrained individuals calling themselves coaches. Credentials are very important. Some people assume that coaching is for people who need fixing, essentially, non-performers. Yet coaching is a supportive process guided by the foundation that clients are naturally creative and resourceful. Many organisations today are facilitating their high-potential employees for coaching as part of their leadership development.

What three things have you learnt about yourself through your coaching career?

I have become a better communicator. I listen more now. On a personal level, coaching has helped me relate better with my spouse as I have become more self-aware. I have also learnt to withhold judgement when dealing with other people and to be more objective when handling different issues. Lastly, I have appreciated that I am more capable than I previously thought.

What do your pastimes say about you?

That I am an introvert. I enjoy spending time with my boys at home, unwinding in the kitchen, travelling or reading a good book.