No, coaching is not just for poor performers who lack self-drive

Photo credit: Pool

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The coaching profession is still in its nascent stages of growth in Africa, although more people are taking it up.


  • Kenya is among the few countries in Africa with a solid presence of coaching associations, coaching schools and accredited coaches.


  • In a decade, the industry will have matured, driven by a strong demand for coaching from organisations and individuals, a diverse supply of coaches and a growing number of coaching and accreditation institutions.

Coaching has become quite the buzzword in professional circles in recent years. In Kenya, the industry is on a steep arc of growth. For nearly ten years now, Emily Kamunde-Osoro has been actively involved in the industry, including serving as the president of the Kenyan chapter of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) in 2018. The, founder and CEO of Rise and Learn Global, a HR consulting firm, helps us understand career coaching.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.