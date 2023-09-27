NMG and Goodwall in drive to empower African youth

At a time when one in every five people looking for their first job is born in Africa, and youth unemployment rates are estimated to be as high as 60 percent, empowering young Africans to develop their skills is crucial.

Last year, Nation Media Group (NMG) joined forces with Goodwall, the skills-based social network for youth to learn and earn, to equip the next generation of Africans for the future of work.

To tackle African youth unemployment, NMG and Goodwall have set out to develop digital content that motivates young people to explore their abilities, build valuable skills sought by employers, and inspire a supportive community of like-minded peers.

At the heart of this collaboration are the engaging and impactful campaigns presented in the form of challenges.

Responding to specific prompts, participants submit short videos that reflect their skills while addressing challenges faced by the continent. So far, there have been 1,908 qualified entries and 1,305 qualified participants.

Between November 2022 and August 2023, NMG and Goodwall hosted a series of nine engaging challenges – one per month – each with a different theme. Below are a few examples:

#MyTake: As our future leaders, youth perspectives can bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to the challenges faced by their communities. By asking participants to share their ideas for better governance, this challenge inspired them to engage with their local communities and effect positive change. It encouraged critical thinking and awareness, empowering youth to voice their concerns constructively. By suggesting solutions, participants cultivated a culture of problem-solving and collaboration and advocated for better governance while building a more informed and proactive community.

#NationScholarship: This monthly scholarship challenge presents Kenyan youth with a fantastic opportunity by offering Ksh80,000 to support their educational goals and career aspirations. As they showcase their talents and improve their digital and presentation skills, participants explain how the scholarship would benefit them and their studies. While easing financial burdens, this challenge enables awardees to take control of their educational journeys and provides a platform to demonstrate their passion for learning.

#BeingMe: With a prompt to "tell us about what makes you unique", this was a challenge to promote self-awareness, boost self-confidence, and encourage a sense of unity through celebrating different cultural traditions and personal styles. The goal was to inspire creative expression and the development of digital skills while creating a positive online presence. By sharing personal stories, participants promoted resilience and personal growth, while making connections within a community that values individuality and inclusivity.

#ZenZone: By sharing personal tips and strategies, participants had the opportunity to reflect on and prioritise their mental health. This challenge aimed to promote self-awareness, allowing them to recognise and embrace habits, routines, or practices that positively impact their state of mind. It encouraged a sense of ownership over their well-being journeys and enabled participants to discover a range of approaches to maintaining a healthy mind and happy life.

#GigLife: To help youth build confidence and adaptability in the dynamic job market, this challenge asked participants to explore potential services they could offer and share thoughts on how the gig economy could advance their careers. Participants used creative thinking, problem-solving, and self-assessment of skills and interests to evaluate their personal aspirations and professional growth.

#WatchOut: This was the first NMG and Goodwall challenge, which focused on the future of media. Youth were encouraged to share the platforms they currently use for news and entertainment and their predictions about tomorrow's media landscape. This promoted critical thinking and digital literacy, helping them discern reliable content. By contemplating the media's future, participants honed analytical skills to predict trends.

In honour of Africa Climate Week, which took place between September 4 and 8 in Nairobi, NMG and Goodwall unveiled another challenge, engaging African youth to combat climate change. This event holds immense significance as Africa faces increasing vulnerabilities to the adverse effects of climate change, making it essential to mobilise the young population for sustainable development.

“We have launched the #CaringCreatures campaign which is on wildlife conservation. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness and fostering discussions amongst the youth on the impact of wildlife conservation on regulating climate. We believe that Africa’s youth have the solutions to Africa’s problems and we are keen to amplify their voices on issues that matter to them,” says Julian Kamau, Project and Digital Lead at Nation Media Group.

Over the last decade, extreme weather events, such as flooding, heatwaves, drought, coastal erosion, wildfires and storms have become more pronounced across Africa and globally, and have resulted in significant losses of lives, biodiversity and Gross Domestic Products of economies.

The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi is a run up to the COP28, which will take place in Dubai from November 30 till December 12, 2023.





“While addressing critical issues like mental health, climate change and entrepreneurship, Goodwall and Nation Media's gamified monthly skill challenges are empowering thousands of young Africans to build essential transferable skills for their future growth. We're committed to continuing this positive impact and are seeking partners to join us in supporting these transformative challenges,” says Tiago Cunha, Head of Strategy at Goodwall.

As this partnership continues to unfold, the collective vision of NMG and Goodwall stands firm—to create an inclusive and supportive ecosystem that empowers African youth to reach their full potential.

By nurturing talent, building skills, and connecting young people with meaningful opportunities, the partnership is supporting a generation of changemakers who will shape the future of Africa.

To participate in the ongoing challenge, scan the QR code below and send us your thoughts using #CaringCreatures. You stand a chance to win Ksh18,000.