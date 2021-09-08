Nikita Kering: I wish my breakthrough would have come earlier

One moment she sounds like American superstar Beyoncé Knowles. The next she serenades like British songstress Adele. Still, Nikita Kering can stretch her vocals effortlessly to remind you of RnB queen Whitney Houston.

With several hits to her name, including Tragedy, Ex, Never Let You Go and Better than Ever, the teenage sensation is one of the most admired artists in Kenya and the region today.

Talking to the young woman is a delight. Kering has a profoundly resolute sense of self-belief and purpose, and speaks with an overspill of teenage glee. She broke into stardom two years ago, but says she has been in the game for 10 years. How so? She’s only 19.

“I have been singing since I was nine. It is only the writing of my own music that I’ve done for a shorter time. I started writing music in 2015.”

Kering’s rise has been both fast and startling, but not unexpected to her. “I wish my breakthrough had come earlier,’’ she says, adding that she has no regrets. ‘‘This gradual growth has molded me into the person I am today.’’

She, however, doesn’t like to dwell on past successes because “you end up celebrating so much while you could be doing better.”

So, how did she get here? Kering chuckles, noting that she has been patient to learn about her music craft. “Most young artistes today want to hop from one thing to the next and the next, which doesn’t always work,’’ she observes. ‘‘I made it my sole intention to learn. Every time I take a break, I try to learn as much as I can and come back better than I left.”

What is she like as a person? ‘‘I am very reserved. The nature of the industry, however, brings out my outgoing nature. Being with people forces me to say a lot all the time.” She believes she’s a good friend and a giver too. “Other than my parents, I give a lot more to people than I get. I’m also grateful to my family, fans and God.’’

On the inclination of her music, Kering emphasises that she’s free and adopts whatever music style suits her needs. ‘‘If you asked me to stick to any genre, I’d feel boxed. I wouldn’t be able to sing from my heart.” Her music verges on Pop, RnB, Gospel and Trap. “If I got something that works with gengetone, I’d do it. It doesn’t matter.”

When I ask her what inspired her hit Tragedy, her cheer fades. In the 2020 song that was part of her Empawa project, a victim of domestic violence narrates her experiences.

Kering explains: ‘‘Everybody can relate to domestic violence without going through it themselves. I was able to open it up to interpretation for people to understand it in their own way.”

On her struggles as a young person, Kering says she missed out on her teenage years as she was always in the studio recording. “As a teenager, you want to spend time with your friends and to do crazy things. My experiences were very limited.

She has also had to balance music with studies as a student at Brookhouse International School. But her craft is her exclusive focus at the moment. “I’m learning a lot about music through research. I feel like this is the time in my life when I’ve learnt the most.”

Her inspiration, Beyoncé, was already a star by the time Kering was born in 2002. Besides her music, Kering is inspired by the American’s work ethic of discipline and industry. “Even now when she’s at her best musically, Beyoncé is still continuously learning and trying to outdo herself. That makes her unstoppable. This is what I want to do. I can’t wait to meet her someday.”

The future of African music is in the hands of her generation of artists, among them Nadia Mukami of Kenya, Tanzania’s Zuchu and Omah Lay of Nigeria.

Except asking her to picture the next 10 years of her music career is a stretch. “Wherever I will be, I just want to be happy. I want to have learnt as much as possible and to have figured out the music business.”

She doesn’t want to set ‘‘technical targets’’ for herself because “I’m very erratic. I keep changing my mind about what I want to do.”

The subject of income in the music industry isn’t something Kering wants to be ‘‘explicit’’ about. She says instead: “As young musicians, we need to keep fighting for proper compensation. People are scared of getting into music because of the struggle of making money and a living out of it.”

Is all lost? Hardly, she believes. “A time will come when those who deserve to earn money from music will earn it. At the moment, if you can, make money elsewhere and invest it in your music like I’m doing.”

For now, though, the fight goes on. “It is not a battle that anyone can fight alone. We all need to play our part.”