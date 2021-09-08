Nikita Kering: I wish my breakthrough would have come earlier

By  James Kahongeh

  • Talking to the young woman is a delight. Kering has a profoundly resolute sense of self-belief and purpose, and speaks with an overspill of teenage glee.


  • She broke into stardom two years ago, but says she has been in the game for 10 years. How so? She’s only 19.


  • “I have been singing since I was nine. It is only the writing of my own music that I’ve done for a shorter time. I started writing music in 2015.”

One moment she sounds like American superstar Beyoncé Knowles. The next she serenades like British songstress Adele. Still, Nikita Kering can stretch her vocals effortlessly to remind you of RnB queen Whitney Houston.

