Ngartia: I am drawn to creators who seek to further our understanding of ourselves.

1. You've been in directing, scriptwriting and stage acting for many years, do you feel like you've done enough and you can now create what you want? What do you think was the thing that clued you in to becoming an artist?

I am still a baby in directing. In 2019, we were staging Ituĩka Rĩa Mũrũngarũ: Kana Kĩrĩa Gĩtũmaga Andũ Mathiĩ Marũngiĩ (Upright Revolution: or Why Human Beings walk Upright) by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o for the second time—courtesy of Jalada Africa. It was my first sincere stab at directing. We did it in 10 languages so it was a lot to chew. After that, Covid came and it was a while before the second opportunity showed up, which was Too Early For Birds in 2022. It was my debut in a full stage show. I am currently working on what I hope will be a third entry on that list.

This is my 12th year in theatre and performance, and my eighth as an actor. Yes, I feel like I have paid a huge chunk of my dues. I've always done my best to create what I wanted, although my perspective got a bit blurry somewhere along the way. But I'm now back in connection with the core parts of my creative being. I'm working on material that is true to that part of me.

I recently bumped into a picture of my mother and her schoolmates staging a high school version of Francis Imbuga's Betrayal in The City in an old family photo album. That picture fascinated me a lot as a child. My mum’s side of my family is full of natural storytellers, so I have been raised on literature. Between that, an abundance of storybooks and novels in school on top of just about 10,000 hours spent in Timau's video dens, my course was pretty much set.

2. What are you directing next, and where can we see it? And who is in it?

I'm directing a stage project called Rainbow Bracelets In The Dirt. It will be staged at the Visa Oshwal Community Centre on June 18, 2023. It came out of the need to highlight the difficulties people face while trying to live their authentic lives in a society determined to crush anything that doesn't fit the narrow mainstream definitions of "normal”.The writing is by The Bambis, Victoria Kagichu and Hellen Masido. I was joyriding in the writing room. Masido is also the producer, with Wanjiru Njoroge executive producing under The Channel Ke banners. The cast list will be out soon, and tickets are available on Mookh.

3. How do you pick who to work with? Which actors have you really loved working with? What, according to you, makes a good actor?

When the choice is on me, I select people who are aware of the importance of their gifts and are responsible in the application of their art. Storytelling is a powerful thing. I am drawn to creators who seek to further our understanding of ourselves.

I've been very lucky to be work with some of the finest actors. Abubakar Majid, Laura Ekumbo, Elsaphan Njora, Brian Ogola, Nyawara Ndambia, Maryanne Nungo are some of those who have nurtured my craft in expensive ways. Add to that the entire cast for TEFB. I think a good actor is he who is vulnerable, curious, in constant pursuit of truth and dedicated to excellence.

4. You studied theatre. A lot of people talk about the difficulties that one can face in tertiary institutions, particularly Kenyatta University, in getting your degree, or getting lecturers to do their jobs. Are there any lecturers who really stood out for you, and changed how you looked at the craft? Would you go back to school to get a higher degree in theatre?

Ours was a relatively new department at the time and seemed relegated to a forgotten corner in the priority list. From begging for basic equipment, to the university denying any knowledge of us on occasion, we seemed to survive on the power of passion, dreams, and proximity to the shopping centre. I hope things have now changed.

That said, some of the lecturers did rise above it all. Mzee David Mulwa is the reason I act. Prof John Mugubi fostered an appreciation for the theoretical and scholarly parts that still gives reason to practise. Bernard Owuor fed the fires of a more nuanced approach to filmmaking and is the definition of making do. Dr Zippy Okoth injected some essential life into those walls, humanising the work and connecting it to the existing scene. She once showed up for my gig like I wasn't sitting her exam first thing the next morning, and still periodically checks in on me.

Yes, I would still pursue this line of study in school. The negatives don't overshadow the overall quality of the experience. The lovely people I studied with made up for everything that lacked at an institutional level. I wouldn't trade that for anything. It was the first time I encountered a community of like-minded individuals that is devoted to pursuing their dreams and refining their crafts. The safety, generosity and encouragement allowed me to open up and discover myself as a creator and collaborator.