New year’s manifestations

The new year is here, and with it comes the chance to go after our dreams and aspirations with renewed strength. While we have all seen a new year, many young people find themselves facing the same struggles, which include soaring rates of unemployment, rising cost of living, dwindling economic fortunes and challenges of adulting.

Despite the challenges, there is always hope for better days. In a bid to visualise what success would look like for young people in 2024, MyNetwork engaged five young adults from different backgrounds. They make a candid assessment of the last year, and manifest their hopes and ambitions for this new year.

Paula Atteh, 23

Poet

If I will successfully publish my poetry book and make some sales, I will consider the year 2024 as successful.

I don’t believe in resolutions because they block a lot of things I might want to do. I have never made them. I was lazy last year, procrastinated a lot and now I am behind with goals I had set. Over the next 12 months, I am keen on realising last year’s goals.

I don’t know how I’ll combat the laziness buts it’s something I want to work on this year.

I graduated last year and it would be great if I got a job, but I would like to take a year off. Fortunately, I am not that desperate for a job. I want to focus on my book. Maybe I’ll go for a Master’s degree, I’m not sure.

Getting people who read short stories and poems is hard so my target market is small but with the help of social media, I believe I will widen my reach.

I take mental health seriously, especially when depression is on the cards because I had suicidal thoughts last year. This year I plan to take a step back to evaluate myself, find help through professionals and talk with my friends more. I haven’t really thought about relationship dynamics, which is why I took a break from dating.

Melanie Muthoni Mwangi, 26

Teacher and model

Melanie Mwangi, a model and a teacher based in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

I am contesting for Miss Universe Kenya in January this year and I hope to clinch the title. Another thing that would make this year superb would be if the marketing agency I co-founded called LikeMark picks momentum. This year I also want to be there for others. If I succeed and help someone else succeed, I will be grateful.

I am planning to live by the mantra: Do what you have to do using what you have, not what you think you should be having. I am hopeful about getting work as a commercial model, and having my face featured on brand adverts.

I know that lack of enough money could be a stumbling block to my hopes and ambitions this year. Modelling is an expensive adventure because you have to pay for things such as make-up, hair and outfits.

As a teacher, I am keen on changing the narrative that life is all about academic success. I want to teach my students that talent is important and valuable too. I will continue teaching my students how to dance and be a model, even though I lack the resources to take them for competitions or events to perform.

I also don’t have a support system. Most people have a pre-conceived notion that modelling is just a fad. They don’t believe that people like us are driven by passion so they tend to ignore any calls to offer any kind of help so that we can realise our dreams. I am also a mum so I need to take care of the bills, take care of the children and myself too.

Julius Wainaina Njuhia, 28, is an artist, dancer and spoken word artist. Photo credit: Pool



Julius Wainaina 28

Artist, dancer, spoken word artist

This new year, I have my plans but I know that God has his plans. I plan to move out of my comfort zone so it is not going to be easy. I have to train my mind to adapt to the change.

I plan to write more poetry and art, and to join a Bible college within the first three months of the year. If I don’t plan accordingly, then I am going to fail. I am willing to fail quickly so that I can rise quickly.

I only have three resolutions this year – to focus on personal development through learning new skills, enhance my financial literacy and strengthen my spiritual life. I am planning to keep a gratitude journal, make time for family, have a strict budget weekly, practice mindfulness, read more books about personal development, listen to podcasts and interact with mentors.

I also will be holding my first art exhibition, which has been work in progress for long,” he says.

I want to be mindful not just about myself but with also the people around me. I am training myself to think about doing right and borrowing from Marcus Aurelius who says, “It is not about what happens to our life, but how we understand what is happening and how to navigate through that.”

On relationships, I don’t plan on being in any friendships or dating setup if the people involved don’t have a clear purpose. I plan to open my eyes and discern between general, seasonal and destiny friendships. I will push my friends to accomplish their dreams and surround myself around people who see my potential.

I’ll change how I speak to and view myself. This will determine how others consider me. I have been negative but in 2024 I am embracing positivity because any word that you say has life.

Vincent Macharia is a graphic designer based in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool



Vincent Macharia, 22

Graphics Designer

Consistency will be my mantra for the next 12 months. I want to gain more skills, save more and scale my business.

I have shifted my mind set from getting employed. Now, I am after self-employment. I want to create my own agency, get better paying clients, update my equipment and hope the economy will be favourable to entrepreneurs like me. Apart from freelancing as a designer, I sell wall art and engage in field research. I hope those three income streams will continue keeping me afloat.

Inconsistency is my major challenge and it could hamper my progress. Time management is also an issue for me because at times I find myself unmotivated to work no matter how many self-help books I read. I found myself in this situation last year and I had to install an app called Mindset to help, but it took me a while to regain the inspiration needed to work again.

Learning is not easy, because to stay on top of your game in the digital space, you have to keep learning.

Sometimes you can listen to a tutorial for two hours only to find out you haven’t learnt a thing. Having a mentor is key and I am looking for one to guide me and make the year great.

Dennoh Gift is a gospel artist from Kiambu. Photo credit: Pool



Dennis Etyang Aluku alias Dennoh Gift, 27

Laboratory biotechnologist and gospel artist

I would like to open a music recording studio, get a job in national government and travel abroad for further studies. If the three come to pass this year, I will be glad.

Financial stability sits at the top of my list of resolutions, followed closely by the desire to do more research in the medical field. Lastly, I hope to travel more. To attain these ambitions, however, I need a lot of money or connections to people who have it.

Nonetheless I believe if you have a dream and you put God first, opportunities will be opened for you.

On music, I recorded only one song for last year and financial constraints kept me from shooting a video. This year I plan to record a lot of music. I have bought music and recording equipment. I am also planning on learning more about the interplays in music such as royalties and distributions.

Being in the medical field has made me understand the significance of good mental health, so I usually talk to my friends who help me navigate various challenges.