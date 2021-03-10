New Content Item (1)

BY COLLINS KARIUKI

Even though Kenya is considered a middle income country, thousands of girls have trouble accessing sanitary towels. It is this burden that Wamuyu Kuira, an actress and graduate of journalism and digital media, seeks to alleviate through her organisation dubbed Keeping a Girl in School. The initiative offers public education on menstrual hygiene, and also donates sanitary towels, soap, tissue and body oil to needy girls.

“The one and half years we have been in operation has given me a clear picture of the struggles that these girls go through. Some of the girls told us that they use torn clothes and blankets while on their menses.

“Additionally, most of them fear soiling their clothes because that would expose them to ridicule and shame, and they find it hard to talk to their relatives about such matters. All these issues make it hard for them to concentrate in school, and eventually affects their grades as well as their mental wellbeing,” she explains and adds:

“Truly, there is a problem. If someone runs out of match sticks in his house, the logical thing would be to approach a neighbour for help. However, many needy girls have nowhere to turn to. Menstrual hygiene is considered a personal problem. And it is not just the pads that are lacking, we also don’t have proper information about menstrual health management,” she says.

The inspiration to start the initiative came after Wamuyu engaged in a school project at KCA University where she saw how big an impact one can make even if she has little at her disposal.

In the project, she teamed up with five budding journalists and together, they decided to take on a health-related project. Their plan was to interview gynaecologists on the issue of menstrual hygiene and then pass that information to younger girls.

After interviewing two primary school girls, Wamuyu and her partners each contributed Sh100, then bought 10 packets of sanitary pads for them. Later that evening, she couldn’t help but think about the change she had brought on the girls’ lives, yet she had spent only Sh100. She did her math and realised that if the girls used one packet every month, those 10 packets would last them five months.

“I decided to start distributing sanitary pads to needy girls in children’s homes and also educating them on menstrual health. From July 2019 to December that year, I regularly attended pads drives in children’s homes alone and spoke to several girls. I took pictures and shared them on social media, and this earned me a number of collaborators who financially supported the cause. We went for our first pads drive in Mathare where we donated more than 130 sanitary towels. It wasn’t much, but it was all we could afford,” she says.

“When the Covid-19 restrictions were partially lifted, we went to Kibera and donated a menstrual kit that contained reusable and disposable sanitary towels, panties, tissues, soap, body oil and a branded bag. We have been giving such kits in all our subsequent drives in schools and villages.

“This has been made possible by my friends and family who religiously participate in our #chwaniyapads challenge where the public is invited to contribute Sh50 towards our cause.”

The process of conducting a pads drive begins with identifying a needy village or school. Next, we draft a budget, then come up with posters asking the public to contribute. Once we get enough money, we buy disposable pads and sew the reusable ones ourselves, ready for the visit.

Their visits often start with a mentorship session, followed by a snack break. Then the team educates the girls on menstrual health management and dispels popular myths around the subject. They then teach the girls how to sew reusable pads before handing them the kits.

Wamuyu believes that her acting talent helps her communicate more effectively with the girls, and convince members of the public to keep a girl in school.

“Men should be involved in this conversation so that women can feel comfortable talking about menstrual hygiene. In our events, we usually reach out to male students to make the girls feel more at ease. We try to let the boys know that there is nothing funny about a girl walking in soiled clothes," she said.

“The president recently said that the country loses Sh2 billion to corruption every day. One packet of disposable pads containing eight pieces goes for Sh50, meaning that the lost money can buy 1.6 million disposable sanitary pads. Question is, why is this not happening?”