My life has been a series of wonderful coincidences

A few months after completing high school at Kianda School, Tabitha Njeri, 43, moved to the US to study at the University of Denver. Aged 18 then, she found herself in a foreign country with little social support. She overcame many challenges along her path, and today she works as a career acceleration coach.

You say there have been several coincidences that have led you to this point, can you name a few?

A few weeks after landing in the US, I chose a senior-level course on communication, simply because I loved the title of my class. At the end of class on day one, to my surprise, the professor recommended that I drop out of the class and join the debate team instead. I joined the team, and it turned out to be the best experience of my college career.

Through the club, I earned a $28,000 per year full scholarship, and had the opportunity to travel to the World Debate Championship in Sydney, Australia, and the European Debate Championship in Oxford, London. The experience taught me how to communicate with confidence, and how to influence people who have different viewpoints. I use these two skills even today as a career coach.

The second coincidence happened after I completed a mandatory creative writing course. I wrote a research paper titled, ‘The US media’s biased portrayal of Africa and its impact on American perception of the continent.’ It was published by the university, and I was compensated handsomely for it, since it would be used to teach future students. Little did I know that I had just learnt the art of defining myself, rather than letting others define who I am. And this is something that I am continuously helping my clients to do – to define themselves, and not to allow external factors to alter their self-image, or limit their potential.

Any more coincidences?

While working as a HR administrator for an outsourcing company, I was ambitious and committed to achieving success. In the process, I clashed with my boss and some of my colleagues, and I was eventually placed in a performance improvement plan. I did receive coaching from the director on how to navigate complex structures and relationships, which later helped me become one of the youngest vice presidents at the organisation, at just 32.

We don’t talk enough about failure; tell us about some of your career lows…

When I relocated to Texas to lead a team as a client relations executive, which in essence was a HR director role, I was leading a team of professionals who were older and more experienced than I was. The business had underperformed for the past five years, and I walked in feeling really confident that I could turn things around. However, I ended up making classic leadership mistakes. My team hated me. I had taken some of the best leadership courses out there, yet I was still not a good leader. I earned the worst employee engagement results in my first year.

Sounds awful, how did you rise above this?

This situation actually ended up being a blessing in disguise. I worked on my leadership skills, and learnt how to gain employee buy-in for overall success. Within four years, my team had delivered impressive results and my employee engagement scores improved tremendously. Those initial years as a leader have enabled me to excel not only as a career coach, but also as a human being. I now spot the obstacles that stand in the way of my clients’ success and can come up with practical ways of overcoming them.

So, why did you leave this position?

I was asked by the senior leadership to step away from my role and instead focus on developing other directors nationally to enable them to achieve the kind of results my team and I had realised. They were so pleased with the progress I had made. I did not have a background in adult learning, then this year, I was asked to lead this department responsible for the training, learning and development of over 300,000 people, ranging from senior level all the way to fresh out of college graduates.

I was later promoted to a role as a vice president of customer experience, where I lead communication, customer experience and innovation for a $3 billion programme touching over 500,000 customers. I learnt how to use communication to influence diverse audiences, so they can take the necessary action to make progress. I use this same skill set to influence a diverse following on social media and clients who come from all professions and industries.

Tell us more about the career acceleration courses

These are intensive 12-week programmes that empower professionals to navigate the barriers that stand in the way of their career success, such as impostor syndrome, burnout, self-doubt, lack of emotional intelligence and more so they can reach their career objectives faster. It starts with a career roadblock assessment, where participants understand what hidden and unseen roadblocks are in the way of their career success. This exercise usually surprises and shocks participants, especially when they realise that they have unknown self-created career saboteurs that are dragging their career success.

We also conduct burnout tests to help the client understand whether they are burnt out and how to address the root causes of their burnout that goes beyond emotional exhaustion. Career clarity makes them understand what their career values are and build their unique value proposition which is about their differentiators and what they bring to the table. We also help clients build a practical and powerful network that has the right influential players. We also teach them about storytelling and its impact on the team and boardroom, the art of negotiation, conflict management, and the importance of executive presence.

Who are your target clients?

I aim to reach Kenyan professionals in Kenya and the diaspora, although non-Kenyans attend as well. Attendees usually include doctors, finance and HR professionals, techies, executive leaders, lawyers and players in government, multi-nationals, NGOs, as well as entrepreneurs.

What are the charges?

Participants pay $100 to attend a 10-day career acceleration challenge where we cover the foundation topics. This is held annually. Those interested and can afford the $1600 12-week programme go through an interview to determine if they are ready for the programme. Each cohort is capped at 30 participants. The alumni programme costs $47 per month for six months. I also offer one-to-one coaching support.