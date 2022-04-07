My life experience, not wealth, inspired me to take up charity work

To many, charity is an act reserved for those who have plenty of resources to give to the needy. But this is not how Duncan Otieno would put it. To him, one can always share no matter how little they have. It is all about learning to spare the little you have with those who have completely nothing. With this mind set, he has been going round Kisumu donating clothes to street children, orphans and vulnerable slum dwellers for the last five years.

“I am doing this out of passion, my greatest joy is seeing smiles on the faces of the vulnerable. I feel satisfied especially knowing that someone once did the same to me,” says Duncan.

When we caught up with the 30-year-old on March 14, 2022, he had assembled a number of street boys at the Kisumu bus stop, ready to distribute clothes and shoes among them.

From the gathering, a group of boys can be heard complaining, “Uncle mimi sina viatu na sweater, usisahau kuniwekea kinyasa,” loosely translated to, “Uncle, I don’t have a sweater and shoes, please don’t forget to give me a pair of shorts too.”

Growing up, the first born in a family of 10 says that life was tough. His parents who were farmers in Kibigori, Kisumu County could hardly provide all their basic needs.

He is however glad that one of their neighbors who worked in Nairobi would always bring them the clothes his children had outgrown whenever he visited.

“Most of the time, the clothes were still in good condition and we would wear them for a very long time. I would even keep some away to wear on Christmas Day,” says a chuckling Duncan.

With the free clothes, his family would then channel the rest of the funds to paying for their fees and ensuring they had enough food on the table.

Duncan however says that the deeds of his neighbour were an eye opener to him. He realised that to give, one does not need to be filthy rich. It’s all in the heart of the giver.

“It is the little things that matter. If my neighbour was not kind enough to share with us the clothes that stayed unused in his house, my siblings and I could have continued walking around in tattered clothes or those full with patches,” he says.

Residents pick cloth donations during a charity exercise at Dunga, Kisumu County.

Photo credit: Pool



After high school, from 2012 to 2017, Duncan proceeded to study civil engineering at Nakawa Training Institute, Kampala, with the help of his uncle.

He graduated in 2017, came back to Kenya but was not lucky to secure a job immediately. He therefore started helping his friend who sold books around Kisumu CBD.

While working, he would always see street children loitering around, some walking in tattered clothes while some had nothing to wear on their feet.

“I was touched and wanted to help so much that I decided to get them the clothes I had brought with me from Kampala but was no longer wearing,” he says.

He then assembled the street boys and gave out the clothes, but not all of them were able to benefit from the donations.

On his way home that day, a thought crossed his mind: What if he asked his friends on social media to donate the clothes they were no longer wearing, and then shared them among the street children?

He immediately typed a short text on his Facebook page requesting those who had unused clothes to send them to him in Kisumu and sure enough, three people sent a few sacks of clothes as donations. One of his donors sent three sacks of clothes from Nairobi, and two others sent a sack each from Eldoret and Busia.

He ended up donating the clothes to more street boys. The rest of the clothes were taken to children’s homes within Kisumu while some were also donated to the vulnerable women in the slums. His donors always send a variety of clothes ranging from male, female and children’s wear.

It took some time before he could organise the next donation, which came from the three sponsors and a few more who had also joined the team.

“For the better part of 2016, I would put up posts on my page seeking sponsors and I was never disappointed. They kept coming,” he says, adding that he has been able to make friends with more than 10 people from different counties who often send their donations in the form of parcels every now and then.

“Most of my donors revealed that at times, they had nowhere to take the clothes they no longer needed which only ended up filling their apartments, and often dumped them in closets and suitcases,” he adds.

He has also made efforts to meet up with a number of his donors. He is however yet to meet two who are from Nairobi, although they have continued to offer support.

He says the five years he has been donating clothes to the less fortunate has taught him a number of lessons, and have opened his eyes to the numerous challenges faced by those in the slums.

“Life is tough out here, it requires one with a listening ear to understand what the poor are going through. Giving them time to talk does a lot of magic.

“Before we carry on with the donations, we always sit down with the women and street children and they always open up and share their challenges with me," he says.