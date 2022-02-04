My journey from the chef’s kitchen to the newsroom

BY GERTRUDE WACHIRA

Statistics show that not many young people are pursuing jobs related to courses they studied so hard in college. This is true for 30-year-old NTV business anchor Nina Shaban.

“I studied PR and sociology in college, but I am also a trained chef. I didn’t study journalism but somehow, I found myself in media. I started by doing voice-overs as an intern at One FM in 2015 and people would often complement my voice. In 2016 my mum mentioned my name in a gathering of media practitioners while on a trip to Uganda and afterwards, I received a call from NBS, a TV station in Uganda. I sent my CV and they were impressed.

“I used to do voice-overs for the Chamwada Report and those few clips he posted on YouTube helped me get into NBS where I started as a business show host and reporter. I stayed there for six months then returned to Kenya. I then joined Ebru TV where I worked for two and a half years, then I joined Metropol TV for about two years before joining NTV three months ago.

“Before I went on air for prime time news the first time, I cried because I thought I was going to mess up. It was a live show and the main anchor was not available, so I was thrown to the deep end. I felt so much pressure, but I nailed it! I have always loved entrepreneurship and I run an online food business called ash_shas_kitchen. Coincidentally, in every place I’ve worked, I ended up being posted to the business desk. I started my business because I am a foodie. I can show you all the good eateries in town since I like trying out new places.”

Nina is also passionate about enlightening the youth, which has seen her host shows like Nena na Nina. “That was the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done on screen. I love that show because it was inspiring the youth, who I happen to be passionate about. When you are young you need so much guidance and I find it quite unfair for youth to be thrown into the cruel world with no lifeskills. In the show, I tackled issues like teenage pregnancy and drug abuse. Every episode had psychologists who provided help to the teenagers I brought on board.

“I have always wanted to work at NTV, so this is a dream come true. Currently, I am working on a show called Thamani with Nina. We have shot seven episodes with my colleague, Alex Mwangi. It is a platform where successful entrepreneurs talk about their journey, and how they overcame the challenges.” Nina is inspired by her boss, Julians Amboko, and Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote.