My journey from banking to customer experience specialist  customer 

Before joining Tala, a leading fintech in Kenya, Susan Ngula headed Operations at Stanbic Bank. She is also a certified life and leadership coach. During her free time, she volunteers as a mentor with SHOFCO, Kibera School for Girls and G4G (Girls for Girls). She is also a member of the Parklands Sports Club.

Susan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s in International Business Administration from the United States International University – Africa.

What does your job entail?

Providing leadership and strategic direction to my team. I am responsible for building and managing the Operations team and the successful execution of the company and departmental strategies. I am directly accountable for performance, personnel management, including hiring, training, compensation and succession planning, the quality of service given to our clients, and budget management.

What skills or talents are essential for you to succeed in your job?

As a Customer Experience specialist, I advocate for the customer by finding the balance between the customers’ needs and the mission, vision and strategy of the company. To succeed, I need to be a strategic thinker, a good leader and communicator, possess great interpersonal skills, be excellent in operations’ management and have the clients in mind when reviewing processes. In addition, I need to have a keen eye for operational risks, an understanding of the legal and regulatory environment, be good at managing change and have a broad understanding of human resource management.

What is the greatest lesson you’ve picked since the pandemic began?

That people will deliver results when the expectation is clearly outlined, and they have been provided with the resources they need to execute their role.

What are your top five tips for managing tough customer feedback?

View feedback as a gift, and listen empathetically without becoming defensive, then thank the customer for sharing the feedback. Do not take it personally. Remember the customer is upset with the negative experience, not necessarily with you as a person. Apologise and correct the misshap and if there was a misunderstanding, explain that to the customer.

Internally, investigate and close any gap that led to the negative experience.

What were the last three books you read?

Atomic Habits by James Clear which I recommend for anyone who wants to get remarkable results by changing old habits that are no longer serving them. Death by Meeting by Patrick Lencioni which provides tips on how to hold meetings that are productive, compelling, and energising, and Positive Intelligence by Shirzad Chamine which encourages readers to eliminate the saboteurs that limit them from achieving their highest potential. These lessons resonate highly with my coaching philosophy.

What do you remember most about your first job?

I was a management trainee at a local bank and worked at the teller line for the first year. This role taught me critical skills such as how to read people’s personality, how to engage clients based on their needs, and the importance of resilience because I performed routine and repetitive task. The role also taught me to be keen on details and avoid distractions because a simple mistake could mess up a transaction. Additionally, I learnt how to work with speed especially when there was a long queue in the banking hall, and teamwork between myself, the other tellers, and the supervisor.

What are the five key lessons you would share with someone starting their career journey?

Have SMART goals that push you to willingly make sacrifices. For instance, if your goal is to get a Master’s degree, you may need to sacrifice outings with your friends and attend classes instead. I knew what I wanted to achieve, and I relentlessly pursued my goals, including taking my Master’s course in the evenings after a full day’s work and on Saturdays.

Secondly, work hard and let your output define your professional brand. Learn as much as you can about your industry during the first years and do not be fixated only on horizontal growth. Seek vertical growth too. This way you acquire different skills and experiences which can propel you forward.

Third, get a coach or a mentor. A coach will help you gain more clarity and awareness about where you want to go or who you want to become, and you will learn from a mentor’s personal experiences.

Fourth, be clear about who you are, your skills and strengths, what you want in life and what values you subscribe to, then work towards creating alliances that support your journey. Finally, have fun in the process.

How can a young professional get the experience they need to succeed in your field?

Anyone looking to grow in Customer Experience and Operations should seek roles that help them understand how to handle customers, how to identify “waste” in processes, how to work as part of a team, how to document processes and procedures, how to manage various initiatives, how to engage stakeholders, how to use data to guide management decisions and how to communicate effectively.

How relevant is your undergraduate degree in your job?

As much as I have not worked as a marketer, the principles I learnt serve me to this day in my role as I seek to understand the customer, their needs, the services that meet those needs, how best to package our services, how to organise the flow of work in a way that serves the customer and the staff and eliminates friction, and how to guarantee good ROI for the company from the services we offer.

Why do you volunteer?

I believe life is not all about taking. It is also about giving back. I am a mentor with SHOFCO, Kibera School for Girls and with an organisation called Girls for Girls (G4G). I am also a life and leadership Coach and these activities give me as much joy as my day job.

[email protected]