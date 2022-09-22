My job is to invoke true happiness through décor

As a child, Joy Moraa enjoyed crafting and gifting friends and family cards. This went on in high school, where she would make unique calligraphy designs for her school mates. But she never thought of it as a viable business until she joined the Junior Achievers (JA) club.

“The JA club was into making cards as an income generating activity. I was tasked with making the Joy Card, which fellow students really liked. Being part of this club made me realise that I could turn my craft into a business,” she says

But when she joined Strathmore University a few years later, she chose to study Financial Economics. She had resolved to either pursue a creative field like architecture or a business-related course, and Financial Econ felt like a natural choice. She went through the coursework successfully and started her industrial attachment in January 2019 while in fourth year. This is where things took an interesting twist.

“Working with excel sheets everyday was not exciting. By the second month I was already bored and I could not imagine doing that kind of work for the rest of my life,” she says.

With Valentine's Day around the corner in 2019, she started thinking about selling gift cards.

“There are times when I walked into shops selling gift cards and thought, ‘Life shouldn’t be as dull as these cards.’ I wanted to design cards that capture the essence and uniqueness of everyday life and add a Kenyan touch to it,” she recalls. And when she scouted for a print shop in town to reproduce her designs, she was shocked when the first printing service produced exactly what she wanted. “It was like looking at a Pinterest photo and I was shocked I didn’t have to import anything or break the bank!”

She later designed 30 unique Valentine's Day cards with creative puns and registered for the flea market at her school. To her surprise, buyers found the puns very funny and relatable and she sold all the cards.

She later created an Instagram page where she posted the cards and sold gift cards on the side for the rest of the year.

Moraa describes the following year, 2020, as a hibernation period that involved a lot of reflection. “I remember having a serious conversation with myself on whether to set up a business or start looking for internship opportunities. I gave myself an ultimatum. I would go into business but if in three years nothing had picked and I had nothing to show for the business, I would accept my fate and look for an office job,”

In the first year, she established her business, Punny Crafts, tested the market, tested the products and worked on making the business sustainable. The second year was dedicated to figuring how the moving parts work – such as finance, design, operations and how the products move from her to the end user. Parts of her coursework on entrepreneurship, digital marketing skills acquired from running the Instagram page and prior experience in running a small candy selling business in campus came in handy.

She is now in the second year and the business has received overwhelming love, especially from millennials. She has expanded the business from selling gift cards to printed merchandise such as T-shirts, diaries, pens, mugs, flasks, chocolate bars wrapped in naughty puns and anything that can be gifted to self or loved ones. Contrary to usual messages printed on such merchandise, Moraa and her team try to make the puns as funny, creative and as Kenyan as possible. She taps into contemporary playful Kenyan culture with quotes such as “Siku njema huonekana pesa ikiingia”.

She has expanded the business from a one-girl operation to a team of both full-time and part time employees and has set up shop in a physical location. Just recently, Punny Crafts scooped an award as the Most Innovative Business, from Kayana Kenya, an organisation that supports and incubates women led businesses.

The success, however comes with a fair share of hiccups. “There is a lot of work for just one person when starting out. During the day I had to market the products and look for customers. In the evening I packed and scheduled deliveries. There is also creative and design work and the market is constantly demanding for fresh ideas. When they say it takes blood, sweat and tears to set up a business, they do not lie,” she says.

Expanding to a physical shop with employees also opened a new can of worms. “We have utility bills, payroll, and book keeping is on another level. I have to be very disciplined with finances and accounting. Human resource is also a new area I have to learn about,” says Moraa.

Above all, she is happy to still be standing and going strong. What sets her business apart in a market with many players and few barriers to entry is understanding that her core business is selling happiness and tapping into Kenyan-ism.

“Sometimes, it’s not just about selling, I always tell my team that I want people to feel happy just by going through our Instagram page. At the core of every human being, we want to be seen and heard and we want to belong.”

Looking ahead, 24-year-old Moraa, sees Punny Crafts being a household name with presence in multiple counties. To scale the business, she says, it all narrows down to continuous learning and re-thinking the business often.