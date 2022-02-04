My career choice was influenced by a love of food

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • One day, I was watching a play in church and the actors were eating.


  • My grandma told me if I wanted to eat, I would have to act like the people on stage.


  • Essentially, my career was launched by food. I started acting and directing plays in my church by the time I was in Class Eight. In high school, I started a drama club.

Benson Ngobia is the chair, Dept of Performing Arts, Film and Media at KCA University.  Benson facilitates learning in film and digital media, where he champions a practice-oriented model of learning and assessment. He is a resource person for various Ministry of Education agencies, such as KICD and TVETA, where he has supported curriculum development processes in the Arts, and the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival where he is a regular trainer of trainers and adjudicator.
He is also the founder and convenor of the Kenya Film Summit.

