My career choice was influenced by a love of food

Benson Ngobia is the chair, Dept of Performing Arts, Film and Media at KCA University. Benson facilitates learning in film and digital media, where he champions a practice-oriented model of learning and assessment. He is a resource person for various Ministry of Education agencies, such as KICD and TVETA, where he has supported curriculum development processes in the Arts, and the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival where he is a regular trainer of trainers and adjudicator.

He is also the founder and convenor of the Kenya Film Summit.

What does a typical day at work look like for you?

I get to the office by 8.30am after dropping my children to school, but the workday begins at 6am when I wake up and review WhatsApp messages from students, or projects sent to me. I have classes in the mornings and after that I supervise student projects, go to the studio to see what is going on or attend outdoor shoots. We don't have exams so we discuss projects almost always. I schedule such meetings during lunch hour. In the afternoon, I usually have meetings with partners. In the evening, I respond to students’ questions, review proposals and write letters of internship.

You have worked extensively to support art and film projects in schools. Why is this a critical area for you?

Growing up, my mum and grandma would tell me about people who slid into vices such as drug abuse and criminal gangs. So, to avoid trouble, my friends and I came up with constructive activities to keep us busy during our free time. This exposed me to leadership, morals, ethics, principles, business, and budgets from the age of 11. I got an early opportunity to see art as a tool that can empower youth across geographic and socio-economic divides through the community cinema and other activities I was involved in. Since then, I have used art and film to advance change and I want these replicated in schools.

You regularly interact with young adults. Would you say this generation is misunderstood?

Young people want to be heard, but their voice comes across as noise and they end up being dismissed as inexperienced. This creates a communication barrier. Secondly, they have big dreams that they believe in but many dismiss these as frivolities because they do not understand. I have met parents who believe that because their child scored an A, they should study certain courses. They ignore the child’s ambition. Today's youth have the potential to be transformational if given support.

What can be done to strengthen film production and consumption culture in Kenya?

Film should be easily accessible, the same way we have education everywhere. Popularise film from the smallest level of administration and make it a culture. The current model, which tends to start at the top instead of the bottom, is not very effective. We make very good films where the premier show attains full attendance but the next shows attract a very small audience, and the film eventually dies. For it to be sustainable, films need to be promoted in villages and households.

What influenced your career choice? I was brought up by my mum and grandma. One day, I was watching a play in church and the actors were eating. My grandma told me if I wanted to eat, I would have to act like the people on stage. Essentially, my career was launched by food. I started acting and directing plays in my church by the time I was in Class Eight. In high school, I started a drama club. I later discovered YouTube while on a school trip in France and realised it was easier to disseminate film on that platform compared to theatre.

I then decided to study film and I joined Kenyatta University where I was part of the pioneer class. Film is exciting because I get to tell stories in many different formats and reach more people. But I later realised I could not make it as a filmmaker if the existing policies did not work for me. The only way to make them work was to get a seat at the table. And the only way to achieve that was to study film. That is how I ended up as a film educator.

What advice would you give a young person who wants to build a successful career in filmmaking?

Start shooting films. You get better by making more films. Equipment is expensive but you can start with your phone. I sold my first feature film in church and made good money. Use the money you get to invest in the equipment you want and start going for films of better quality, apply for funds and continue shooting. We cannot wait until challenges such as distribution get better before we get started.

How can institutions of higher learning modify their courses to improve outcomes?

The Commission for University of Education needs to engage people who understand film in detail. In Kenya, we have few PhD holders in film yet these are the resource people that should take these spaces. Institutions also need to be properly equipped with proper equipment and good studios. Finally, involve filmmakers in the policy-making processes.

What are some of the things you struggled with when you started out as a filmmaker?

First, lack of information. Young filmmakers often do not know they are supposed to have licenses, or that there are places they are allowed to shoot. I got into problems with the law because of this.Secondly, funding was a challenge. Even if you get volunteers to help with the shoots, you still need to transport and feed them. In my first film, my girlfriend, now wife, gave me money for lunch and transport for a few days. You need a supportive family. Our department chair was also very supportive. If you are struggling, identify someone to hold your hand, who can open doors you may not be able to open on your own.