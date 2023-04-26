Mwangi Rurengo: Entrepreneurship is hard, but it is infinitely more rewarding.

Mwangi Rurengo is a film industry player and creative focused specifically on executive directing, producing, and editing. He has directed and produced various series and films, including Discovery +254, Rush, Demigods, On Safari with Tusker 7s and Wash and Set. Most recently, he produced and directed the hit crime show Pepeta. His commercial work is extensive, for various leading brands like Safaricom, Coca-Cola, Kenya Airways and Equity Bank.

1. How did you get into the industry? Who taught you what you know, and how did you progress into producing and directing?

I went to Tangaza College and majored in social communications, which usually means that you get to work for NGOs after. But my passion was in videography, so most of the knowledge I have is self-taught, as well as experience acquired on the job. I started out at Film Studios, which was then the Mecca for Kenyan production. I then co-founded Tattuah Films with my two partners, Mutahi Njeru and Hellen Wairuri. We did a lot of edutainment content. As I gained experience over the years, I also gained interest in producing and directing. My first short film, Mwikali, won second place at Machakos Festival and brought us Sh500,000! You can watch Mwikali on YouTube. But I think my second movie is the best I’ve ever made, and should have gotten more acclaim. It was a sci-fi movie called Jiwe. I was in charge of everything in that production – transport, DOP (Director of Photography), sound, editing…everything.

2. What project are you working on at the moment? What made you interested in doing sci-fi as a genre, and would you do something else in sci-fi again?

I’m currently working on a period piece based on an important figure in Kenyan history. It’ll definitely change how we think of our past, and how it reflects on our present and future. I really believe it’ll be a game changer for how Kenya makes film.

Because of my editing background, I really enjoy VFX (visual effects), so I challenged myself to do a VFX-heavy film. I would definitely do another one, and plans are in progress for a full feature-length production.

3. What do you think would be helpful to young filmmakers now, especially in an industry that seems to be unsupported and unregulated? What do you think would have helped you then?

For sure, labour unions would have come in handy. I have been in situations where I have not been paid by clients, or my payment is delayed, or paid in batches much, much later. That continues to happen to this day. Labour unions would help with that. For the younger generation, I think they don’t even want jobs, in the traditional sense of the word. They’re doing their own jobs, and that’s great. I think content creation is the way to go. You manage your production from the start, all the way to broadcasting, which also means you get full say over the revenue generated. Platforms like YouTube and Twitch really help with cementing one’s own creative and financial control. Entrepreneurship is hard, but it is infinitely more rewarding.

4. What do you do when people don’t or delay to pay you? What’s the best job you’ve ever done, or been paid for?

I am careful to work with people I know, people I have a previous working relationship with, or people who are trustworthy. I’ve been burnt before, and now I am extremely cautious. The only legally binding document and recourse you have is a contract, so that is a must have. It should be a red flag when someone says, ‘Can we do this at this rate? We’ll add more money in the next project,’ or, ‘This is just a small job, we’ll wrap by 2pm,’ or, ‘We don’t have budget.’ If they tell you the job will be over by 2pm, then it goes on till 2am, they should pay you for the extra time. If they don’t have budget for that, then they shouldn’t be coming to you. For me, commercials are among the best jobs I’ve done. I remember one where I was given a hefty bonus!

5. If you were not a filmmaker, what do you think you would have become instead? And what’s the last great Kenyan film you watched?

I always wanted to fly, so I think I would have been a pilot. But there was no money to finance my studies in that area. But, I fly drones now, so that counts, right?