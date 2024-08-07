MVP Chronicles: This is how I became the best player in the women's league

Lydia Akoth, a midfielder with Kenyan Women’s Premier League side Kenya Police Bullets was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the FKF Gala Awards on July 26, 2024.

Better known as Ozil due to her superb ball-handling tactics, Akoth scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 18 matches, outshining fellow nominees Maximilla Robie and striker Rebecca Okwaro from Kibera Soccer Women and Bullets respectively.

Her accomplishments saw her team win the league last season with 49 points, eight points behind three-time champions Vihiga Queens, who placed second with 41 points.

The team will represent Kenya in the fourth edition of the CAF Women's Champions League Cecafa qualifiers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from August 17 to September 1, 2024.



Take us through your football journey...

I was born and raised in Rabuor, Kisumu County, where I attended Rabuor Primary School. I later received a football scholarship to Butere Girls High School in Kakamega County for my secondary education.

After completing secondary school in 2017, I enrolled at Zetech University on a football scholarship to pursue a certificate in hospitality, but I deferred after two modules.

I started playing football in Class Four, inspired by my older brother Licky Otieno who was also an accomplished player but retired early and now works in the hospitality sector in Qatar.

My parents fully supported my career although they initially thought football was a male sport that was unsuitable for women.

Before joining Bullets, I played for FKF-WPL teams Wadadia and Zetech Sparks, as well as National Women Super League (NWSL) Gaspo.



How did it feel being named the MVP after the 2023/24 season?

The award did not come as a surprise to me. I was expecting it and had worked very hard for it, so I was very honoured to receive it. Being the first award in my career, I feel highly motivated to grow in my career.

At the start of the season, I pushed myself on the pitch. My goal was to help my team win the title. I am grateful to the technical bench, my teammates and our fans for their unwavering support.



How was the 2023/24 season like for you?

I joined Bullets at the beginning of the season and it was a completely new environment for me.

My primary aim was to become the player of the season in the team. I not only met that goal but exceeded my own expectations by becoming the best player in the league.

There is still a lot for me to improve on, and I remain deeply motivated to continue honing my skills and growing as a footballer.



You will be part of the team that will be playing in Cecafa this month, how excited are you about this?

This is a good opportunity for me to show my talent and abilities internationally. If my team performs well, I am confident that top players will receive lucrative offers from other clubs.

This will be the first time our team represents Kenya in the qualifiers for the African Women's Champions League (CAF) in the CECAFA region, so it is a big deal for all of us.

Ever dreamt of playing for national women’s team Harambee Starlets?

The last time I donned the national team jersey was in 2022 with the Under-20 team, Rising Starlets, during the first-round qualifying match for the 2023 World Cup.

In that qualifying tournament, Kenya was eliminated early by Uganda, who defeated us 11-1 on aggregate.

Like any other footballer, playing for the national team ranks high in my list of ambitions. I know that if I keep performing well on the pitch, I'll soon get a call up to the national team.



Are you considering going back to school?

While at Zetech college I struggled to balance between my studies and the demands of my career as a footballer, but I'm planning to return to school soon to finish my certificate.



You play for the law enforcers. Have you ever thought about joining the police service?

No, that has never crossed my mind. I'm focused on my career in football. I'm confident that better opportunities will come for me to play at a higher level.



How were you scouted to join Bullets?

After the 2022/23 season, while playing for Gaspo Women, I received a call from Police CEO Chris Onguso, who invited me for trials at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi. I was eventually selected by coach Beldine Odemba after impressing them on the pitch.



How do you unwind?

I enjoy traveling and making new friends.



What challenges do women footballers face in Kenya, and how have you overcome them?

In Kenya, women’s football is not a priority. We struggle with low and inconsistent pay, our teams often lack sponsors, and we have to play in bad pitches. It is the hope of every female footballer in this country to play abroad to escape such challenges. Fortunately, I play for a club that is run professionally, and which ensures timely payment of salaries and allowances to all players. Our managers also treat the men and women’s teams equally.



If given another chance, would you choose to be a footballer?

Absolutely! Football is in my blood.