Musings of a comrade in his final year

By Lewis-Miller Kaphira

It is 6:17pm as I write this and I am in the middle of some macro-economics lecture that doesn’t seem to end. I am beginning to think that my wrist watch is malfunctioning because after what seems like hours in my head, the watch’s long hand has only moved from one, to below three. Just 12 minutes! The way things are going, I bet the Second Coming will surely arrive before this lecture ends. The truth, however, is that I am bored out of my wits.

My stay in campus is on its last legs, and by this time, I expected that I would be a renowned economist, a miniature, spectacle-wearing, potbellied and impressionable David Ndii quoting big numbers and throwing around jargon like ‘fiscal deficit’ and ‘quantitative easing,’ leaving the masses floating about in their ignorance. I thought by now I would be the Messiah sent straight from heaven to save Kenya’s economy. That was until campus life showed me dust.

At this point, I have to admit that among all the forgotten dreams, I have at least managed to achieve one. At least I have a pot belly, thanks to the countless jugs of keg that I have downed, and the truckloads of chapo-beans that I have had throughout my stay here. If you are Kenyan enough then you know that a potbelly is synonymous with money and the good life. Mine may be a different case, but the motto here is: Fake it till you make it, right?

I have also become a guru. Not an economics guru exactly, but a guru still. Based on my many and diverse experiences, I have become a connoisseur of campus girls. In fact, I have founded a theory about them. Just to let you a little in on that theory, I divide campus girls into three categories. The first group includes the bookworms – the ones who know and are focused on exactly what brought them to campus. They mostly live in the library. The second group is the “campus dragons”, who spot cheap wigs and wear lipstick that smudges faster than you can say ‘crown paints’. They have talons for fingernails and have the unique ability to smell money from miles away. The third group is the ‘vienyejis.’ Apart from the fact that they can be naïve, there isn’t much to say about this group.

Dear campus bloke, if you are searching for real love in campus, this last group is where to start. For more insights, get yourself a copy of my book “Demystifying Kenyan Campus Girls: A Theory” through my email below. “Before I forget, we will have our second CAT this coming Friday,” the lecturer announces, rudely interrupting my thought process and startling me back to reality. Kwani what’s with him and giving us numerous CATs? I adjust my small potbelly and sink further down my seat. When will this life ever end?