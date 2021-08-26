Music artist makes matatu isles his “stage”

In 2019, aged just 20, he landed in Nairobi with three possessions – empty pockets, his talent for music, and his parents’ disapproval regarding his career choice. They wanted him to join the police force.

Oscar Mwendo, alias Oscar Mizani, is not a popular name in the mainstream music industry, but he is highly revered by public service commuters who ply the various routes in Nairobi and Thika.

While most budding musicians seek success by sharing their music with TV and radio stations, the 22-year-old from Embu follows a different route. He displays his talent on matatu isles, which he views as his performance stage.

So troublesome were his teenage years that by the time he dropped out of high school in Form Three, he had been expelled three times and changed schools four times.

He admits that Nairobi was not the paradise he had envisaged when he left Embu to escape his parents who wanted to force him to become a police officer. Like many young people, he had hoped to make it big as a musician and return home with sacks of money.

“I spent my first two nights with a bunch of street urchins on the streets of Kariokor. They admired my clean clothes and called me chokora msafi,” he recalls.

On the third day, tired of wallowing in self-pity, Oscar walked to Uhuru Park then to Jeevanje Gardens where he sang and rapped for anyone who cared to listen. He used the few coins he collected from this venture as transport to Kiandutu, a slum in Thika.

There he met a Good Samaritan who offered him shelter and helped him get a job at a nearby construction site where he worked for four months.

Inspired by the struggles that many Kenyans endure to make ends meet, Oscar released his first song, Hustler. He quit his job at the construction site and decided to sell his vocal skills on the streets of Thika, while collecting handouts from listeners. The proceeds were enough for him to buy food and rent a house in the slums.

“By early 2020, I felt like everyone in Thika town knew me so I decided to relocate to Ruiru, then Githurai, and back to Ruiru,” he narrates.

Once, shortly after he had quit construction work, he received a mysterious call from a listener he had performed for at Jeevanjee gardens. The caller told him that he had recommended Oscar’s name to organisers of a certain music event. Oscar was elated and felt convinced that his breakthrough had come.

Using all the money he had, he went to Ngong’ and performed for hours alongside other rookie artists. At the end of the day, he received nothing from the organisers who told him to be grateful for the platform to showcase his skills.

Dejected, he walked to Ngong bus station, entertained matatu conductors, and collected Sh80 from them. However, the amount was only enough to get him to the city centre yet he had to get to his house in Thika! In that moment of despair, an idea came to his mind.

“I boarded a bus at Luthuli Avenue and sat confidently. I knew that the conductor would begin collecting fare at Ngara, which gave me a few minutes to execute my plan.

“I thought to myself, if pastors can convince passengers to give them their hard-earned coins, why can’t I make these same people support my dream to be a musician?

“I stood up, introduced myself to the baffled passengers and asked them to support my talent. I performed a spoken word item and sang Hustler. I collected Sh800 from that stint and gave the conductor Sh200. I never even asked for change!” he recalls.

He has never looked back ever since. He boards buses from as early as 5.30 every morning and narrates his heart-rending life experiences. He also speaks openly to passengers about how the youth have been neglected by the government, soaring unemployment rate and the consequences of bad politics, corruption and tribalism. On average, he gets into at least 40 matatus every day, and makes about Sh1,500 daily.

He borrows his ideologies from the former freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi who dared to challenge the colonial regime and fought for the rights of his people.

“How can we expect a better tomorrow yet we are doing nothing to correct the ills? If Mau Mau fighters had been cowards, would we be independent now?” he poses, then adds, “My heart bleeds for this country. I am pained by how street urchins are beaten up by police and no one speaks for them. The government does not care for its people and burdens them with loans and heavy taxes,” he says.

Covid-19 has affected his trade in that he meets fewer listeners due to social distance rules, and he is required to wear a mask even when singing.

“Though some passengers usually want me to wear my mask, I cannot because I end up chew on it,” he says with a chuckle.

Getting access to trendy matatus has also proved difficult as the crew is not always welcoming. It is also risky business, as he has to stay at the vehicle’s doorway when there are no extra seats.

“While hanging at the door, I can fall off. Again, drivers do not stop at bus stops for me to alight, I have to jump off when the vehicle is either slowing down or approaching a bump,” he says.

Now residing in Umoja estate, the matatu entertainer has reconciled with his parents.

“When they saw and heard me performing on local radio and TV shows, they accepted that music is where my passion lies.” His village mates are also very proud of him”.

Despite the satisfaction he gets, Oscar doesn’t plan on singing in matatus for long. He plans to release his second full album, titled Tutumie Musa within the next two years, which he says will be his last item of sale in matatus.

He aims to save Sh200,000 to acquire his own studio, and is open to support from well-wishers. He believes his success in this unpopular field lies in the fact that he defined his vision clearly and stuck to it.