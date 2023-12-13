Murugi Munyi: Undergoing liposuction was an incredible and transformative experience

Content creator Murugi Munyi believes that staying true to oneself and remaining authentic to one's brand is highly important. Murugi’s journey into the online realm began during a challenging period of postpartum depression, following the birth of her second child.

Rather than succumbing to societal pressure, Murugi says she sought solace in the digital space, and created a platform where she could candidly share her experiences and connect with a community of women who understood her struggles and emotions.

As she grew to become the social media sensation she is now, Murugi's focus remained unwavering – not on fame but on fostering a supportive environment for women to express, share, and appreciate the raw realities of motherhood and life.

1.When did you embark on your journey as a content creator and why did you choose to share your life with the world?

I never sat down and made a decision to go public, but in 2017 when I gave birth to my daughter, I found myself struggling so much with motherhood. I had postpartum depression, leaking boobs and other things that come with child birth. After a while, I decided to go public with my story and surprisingly, I started getting followers. Eventually I began making money from that so after some time, I quit my job since I was making good money from content creation. I have been doing it since 2018 and I am happy about where I am.

2.Any regrets so far?

I don't have any. For every action I took that I might regret, I also consider the positive outcomes that may not have occurred if I hadn't taken that step. While there are moments when I question whether I really should be sharing my family on social media, I feel content and satisfied with my decision when I reflect on my personal growth, newfound freedom, and financial growth.

3.What did you study in college, and do you consider formal education essential?

After completing high school, I studied International Relations at USIU and later earned a full scholarship to pursue my Master's degree in South Africa. After that, I entered the workforce and gained experience working with prominent companies such as BAT and SportPesa, primarily in communications and marketing. While at MyDawa, I seized the opportunity to transition from my job to full-time content creation.

Regarding the importance of education, I believe it is crucial. As a content creator, my education serves as a solid foundation and a fallback plan. In case of unforeseen changes, such as the government shutting down social media platforms, I can revert to employment. The skills I acquired in school, such as effective communication, brand promotion, and connecting with people, have played a pivotal role in my success as a content creator.

4.Which two recent accomplishments do you take the most pride in?

Firstly, undergoing liposuction was an incredible and transformative experience. It not only enhanced my confidence but also revolutionised my life. I now embrace styles I previously wouldn't consider, and I actively encourage women to prioritise self-care.

Secondly, I achieved a personal goal by purchasing a brand-new Land Rover Discovery. The idea of owning this car struck me, and I dedicated myself to saving up for it. This accomplishment was particularly inspiring as it highlighted my ability to set and achieve goals. Despite the common notion that content creation doesn't yield significant income, I managed to accumulate enough savings to acquire that. I cherish both of these accomplishments, as they signify self-love and the achievement of personal aspirations.

5. After six years of marriage, what advice do you have for couples?

Choose a life partner who is not just someone you love, but also a true friend. Avoid getting married solely due to pregnancy or societal expectations. Don't base your decision on whether the person fits society's ideal image of a good partner. Instead, marry someone with whom you share a genuine friendship, someone you'd still want to be friends with even if you weren't married. Take the time to carefully consider the decision to get married before entering into this lifelong commitment.