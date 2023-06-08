Mixing family and business

The number of jobless Kenyans stands at 2.97 million according to the current data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics .





This figure includes youth who have been looking for employment opportunities without success, a challenge that hundreds of youth in developing countries face.





Family business is however seen as a good alternative means of acquiring wealth, and putting one’s skills to practise. We spoke to four individuals who have been helping their families run business as they continue looking for jobs in their areas of specialisation.





Photo credit: Pool





Mohamed Gharib Mazrui, 44,

Bachelor of Science in IT and Masters of Science in Technology Management

After my undergraduate studies, I worked in the IT sector for a while. My dream was to become an SAP ERP implementor.





My late father established a business in 2004 in Mombasa and named it Shifaa Enterprises. The enterprise made and sold Swahili-based herbal medicines. My father worked closely with traditional healers, commonly referred to as herbalists, to come up with herbal formulas before the products were then introduced to the market.





The main challenge was that it was difficult to market a brand whose works no one really knew or understood. We packaged the medicines in whatever was available around Mombasa, and this included recycled water bottles which did not look appealing to customers.





At first, my father ran the business by himself and that was hard for him. So, while I looked for a job after completing my undergraduate studies, I helped him with sourcing bottles for the products, and re-designing labels.





We had a clinic in Mombasa where we sold the products, but we struggled to penetrate the market. In the end, only the two most popular products survived.





After my father died in September 2019, I took over the management of the business. We rebranded the company and renamed it Herbalat.





The business deals in herbal products, all made in the traditional Swahili way. Our most popular product is a massage oil that soothes muscle and joint pains. We also have a head and scalp massage oil that eases migraines and insomnia.





After my father’s death, I undertook a market survey to understand the market and to improve on our pricing. We made a few changes and in 2020, we relaunched the muscle and joint oil in a new package and price. We also established new markets for the products in Nairobi.

I co-own the business with my sister, but she is not fully involved in the day-to-day affairs of the business.





When we lost my father, owners of the few shops where he used to supply the herbal oil were doubtful about whether we would sustain the business. On his sick bed, he had wanted to share tips on how to make the products but he was too sick to do so. He however wrote everything down.





We took the instructions and we had to learn the rest on the job. I also had the product approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and increased the number of outlets selling our products.





The advantage of working in a family business is that we sold products that, although widely unknown, had been in the market for long. The products were our biggest assets. We just needed to find the market, get the pricing right. Growing our clientele has been a long and painful journey.





When you run a small business, everyone takes you for granted. There are those who refuse to stock our products because they don’t know them and are reluctant to even try them. Then there are debtors who just varnish with our money after supplying them a few times. We also had challenges understanding the local market herbal medicine. In Mombasa, there was stiff competition from Tanzania-made products and we lost quite a number of customers. Raising capital for expansion is also a challenge.





When running a small business, you don’t always have the luxury of hiring professional staff. You need to have skills in sales and marketing, accounting, management, and even soft skills like presentation. However, the most important skill is the ability to learn, unlearn, and re-learn. We are constantly innovating and trying new things in order to thrive.

I have learnt that running a business calls for a lot of perseverance. You have to get used to being broke, especially when the business is still growing. If you want something easy, just go for employment. To survive, you need a lot of guidance and mentorship from people in business.





The learning just never stops, any time you think you have mastered everything, you realise that there are 10 more things you know nothing about. One day the business looks like it is thriving and paying its own bills, the next day you find that you are still not out of the woods and you have to get back to the drawing board and decide whether entrepreneurship is for you.





Doreen Wambui Kuria, 33,

Operations Director, One Way Cleaning Company

I went directly into family business after graduating from law school.

One Way Cleaning Services was established in 1997 by my parents, Andrew and Khadija Kuria. My brothers and I consider it our fourth sibling because it has been in our family for almost as long as we have! The business started off by offering only cleaning services, and has expanded over the years to offer fumigation and pest control services, gardening and landscaping, and glass exterior cleaning.

I used to help in the business while I was in university but fully went in after I finished my law studies in 2014.

I was drawn to the operations arm of the business and headed that for a few years, and I now head a majority of the departments including Human Resources and Procurement.

In high school, I had two big dream careers. I initially wanted to be a fashion designer since I love fashion, but I ended up studying law, which was my second love.

While working at Makadara Law Courts, the nature of the judicial processes broke my heart. I found out that so many people don’t know their rights. The police are often overwhelmed.

Sitting through some very traumatic cases like child rape, was devastating for me. Seeing children plead guilty to robbery with violence without knowing the consequences as it is a capital offense was also disturbing. I was drawn to criminal law and even got an internship opportunity, but in the end, I decided to work my way up the family business.

The reality is that many family businesses don’t survive past the first generation. I did not want that to be our reality. It is great to have something of our own.

Some of the advantages of working in a family business include the freedom to invent and innovate and better career growth opportunities.

The challenges include difficulty separating work and personal life. It is easy to find family members speaking to each other only about the business, including during Christmas break.

From my experience, to excel in business, one must be resilient. Business is not for the faint-hearted. The ebbs and flows can easily discourage you.

Surround yourself with professionals in different fields. Hire them, and allow them to mentor you. Study and do thorough research on whatever you need so as to gain more information in the area of business you want to venture in.





Antony Nyangi Gicheru, 27

My family business is in the realm of farming. We mainly rear poultry and cattle for sale.

Even though I currently work on short contracts as an electrical engineer, my full time job is managing my family’s farm. Interestingly, my dream was to be a veterinarian. I developed an interest in electrical engineering, which I studied at Thika Technical Training Institute after completing high school in 2017.





After my training, I sought employment from various companies and even from individuals, but I always found myself going back to the farming business after realising that it was giving better returns.





There are so many advantages that come with working in a family business, but the best part is that you get to be independent. You get to decide when to sell certain produce or livestock without having to consult so many people.





However, we face the same challenges, such as death of livestock and lack of enough capital to expand the business.





Some skills I’ve learned from running the business include good communication and negotiation, leadership, and time management.

Photo credit: Pool





Grace Wangari, 32

Food items wholesaler

I studied biotechnology in school, but I didn’t quite like the kind of jobs I was getting after finishing my college studies in 2015.





The working conditions were either unfavourable or the pay was too little. I often called home to ask for financial help.





This was why, after two years of employment, when my father asked me to work with him in his company known as Kugeria Empire located in Nanyuki town, I did not think twice. The business sells foodstuff both in retail and wholesale.





At the time, he was establishing a new branch and was looking for a manager.





He had already taught me all that I needed to know about the business since I used to help him at the shop from when I was a child during school holidays.





It was therefore easy for me to assume the role of general manager at the new branch.





My work involves controlling the loading and unloading of distribution vehicles, placing and receiving orders from suppliers, pricing, confirming cheques given to suppliers, and making sure that the goods given to customers tally with what is in the receipts. I manage 15 employees.





Like all others, our business has its challenges. At times, there are incidences of theft from employees and suppliers, and improper documentation sometimes lands us in trouble with government authorities.





Being an entrepreneur in this type of business has taught me that I need to manage my finances well because the profit margin is low.





I have also learnt that to be successful, I ought to be patient and eager to work even during the low seasons.





Even if I got an opportunity, I would not go back to the science field. I prefer working on improving the family business.





In future, I would like to expand the company by establishing more chains of distribution to supply goods to different parts of the country.





I would also like to import goods directly from other countries, for instance, rice from Pakistan, instead of relying on suppliers.





Photo credit: Pool

Kevin Maina, 33

Hotelier

Growing up, my father and I frequently talked about owning a hotel, I however did not anticipate being the centrepiece of his dream business.





Following his retirement from public service in 2021, he actualised his vision by turning our home in Tetu, Nyeri County into a hotel. The business, known as the Tembecc Hotel, was born in his retirement.





He was drawn to the hospitality industry because he wanted to set up a place where people, especially his fellow locals, could experience the beauty of nature while having fun and interacting with one another. He also wanted to create employment for others.





When he opened the hotel, he appointed me as the commercial director, a role that involves developing and implementing commercial strategies, conducting market research, sourcing goods for the business, and building relationships with stakeholders and clients. He became the hotel's chairman tasked with overseeing and financing the business's operations.





At the time, I was already a practicing lawyer, so I found myself juggling the two jobs. I would work at the hotel during weekends or whenever I was free on weekdays.





Being a hotelier brought out my entrepreneurial side that I did not know existed. I have become more people-centric, learnt ways of conducting extensive marketing and how to offer personalised services to my clients.





Because I have always been personally invested in the business since its inception in 2016, I have grown to appreciate my work even during the low season. I learnt on the job since I did not have anyone to groom me on the business.





I have become a better hotelier by doing research and visiting other establishments to learn from them.





Fortunately, my father has been beside me as he too is also learning about the business. We consult each other every step of the way.





Through him, I have learnt to be receptive to new ideas, to learn and adapt to changing circumstances, and above all, to love what I do and to nurture the business as if it were my child. Having two jobs at a go has not been easy. To avoid getting overwhelmed, I normally prepare a weekly work schedule that ensures I give each of my duties ample time.





Working in an industry that was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic has taught me about the importance of perseverance, and adaptability.





Even with the challenges, I am currently working on expanding the hotel’s workforce from 20 employees to over 50, and its facilities to at least 100 rooms. I also wish to introduce sporting activities at the establishment.





I have learnt that a good hotelier ought to have good relations with his employees and should be inquisitive about customer needs to serve them better.











