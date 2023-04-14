Michael James: After being employed for two years, I realised it wasn’t for me

Michael is a self-taught, private chef who is passionate about bold flavours, cooking techniques that bring out the complexity of simple ingredients, and discourse with his clients. He studied commerce in university.



1. How would you describe a ‘bold’ flavour? Do you ever go to a restaurant and wonder why you didn’t make the food at home instead? What are some of your favourite cooking techniques?

To me, bold flavours are salt, umami, heat and freshness. Unfortunately, most times when I dine out, I feel like I could modify the dishes in my own way. So yes, I have face palm moments and think to myself that I could have done it better at home.

I love slow cooking and wood fire cooking, although I don’t get to do it as much as I would love to.

2. Where does one go to learn these techniques? Are you self-taught? Did you go to school to study cooking?

Most chefs learn their trade in culinary school. However, during my early years, I used to fancy what American and European chefs would showcase on Food Network or Iron Chef America – particularly the intensity of the challenges, and how they were presented on a plate. I’d say that’s where my learning started.

I enjoyed mimicking international chefs using available ingredients. That led me to bury myself in research, and to read food articles. Eventually I started practicing as a private chef, despite my previous background in marketing. That is to say, I’m self-taught but still continue to learn every day.

3. Would you ever do a cooking show? When did you decide to deviate from the commerce path? How did your family take it, and what has it been like being a private chef?

Given the opportunity, YES!

After working in formal employment for a while (two years), I realised it wasn’t for me. So I decided to give cooking a chance and see what it would do for me.

Whew! There was worry and disappointment at first, but after my family and friends saw that it is a rewarding path, they accepted my decision. To be honest, the beginning was very difficult and harsh.

Building a client base was most challenging. I had to prove my worth to clients even before cooking for them to assure them of my skills.

I am proud that I have developed a personal brand, and that through reliable networks. I get to travel to share my culinary experiences across the country.

4. Would you say your commerce degree has helped to a great extent? What do you wish you knew before you started?

I cannot discredit my degree as it has helped me market myself, figure out how to balance my books of accounts and understand the dynamics of business. I’d have loved to join a culinary institution as that would have put me at a higher pedestal, but I guess you win some and lose some.

5. What are some of your favourite TV cooking shows, or TV chefs whose cookbooks you swear by?

I’m an avid fan of Gordon Ramsay. Leave the entertainment shenanigans of Hell’s Kitchen. I think he has a brilliant mind and has revealed to me how grit and resilience can be rewarding. Francis Mallman and Massimo Bottura have also inspired me to keep chasing the dream.