Meet the manager in charge of your Jumia deliveries

Having graduated with a bachelor's degree in tourism management from USIU-Africa, Daisy Chebet was ready for the job market.

And after completing her internship in 2014 at a travel agency, she applied for the sourcing associate role at the electronic commerce giant, Jumia. From her observation, the hiring manager was a young man about her age at the time, and the managing director was even younger.

She felt at home and excited to join the company. It inspired her to see young people play senior roles in the uncharted sector of e-commerce. In January 2014, she reported to work and the human resource personnel showed her around the office of about 30 people then.

“Surprisingly, I never ended up in the sourcing department but as an assistant key accounts manager in the fashion department where I met friendly colleagues,” recalls the 33-year-old, adding that the platform was nothing like she expected as there was so much to learn and explore.

She was later promoted to key accounts manager for the fashion seller.

“I became one of the pioneers of the vendor support team, where we set up a call center as well as a resolution department for the sellers. I then transitioned to be the head of vendor experience,” Chebet recounts.

Presented with options, she decided to venture out to the logistics section of the business, where she has been working to date. Chebet is currently the warehouse manager at Jumia. She takes pride in the people and teams that she has managed to coach and mentor eight years into her career.

She leads a team responsible for Jumia Express, which is responsible for ensuring the next day’s deliveries for orders within Nairobi and timely delivery for all orders in Kenya. They ship all categories of products from the warehouse, which include fashion, groceries, electronics, home appliances and utensils.

To excel in her job, Chebet says one has to have excellent organisational skills, be a good time manager and have the ability to mobilise large numbers, like, in her case more than 200 warehouse staff, to execute their tasks.

“The most interesting thing about my job is the team that I work with. We are a group of six women leaders at the warehouse today. There are usually doubts and stereotypes about women working together, but I can tell you for a fact that women work best together,” she adds.

Preferred goods

From her experience, Kenyans like a good deal and value for money.

As Jumia celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, she notes that the list of preferred goods by Kenyans have shifted with time.

“Kenyans will always buy whatever is on offer. A few years ago, their most preferred commodities were mobile phones and television sets, but currently, cooking oil and sugar top the list,” she says.

Chebet enjoys her job mainly because it puts a smile on the clients’ faces.

On the flipside, the most challenging bit is the sensitivity of the warehouse, especially when there’s an outpouring of orders during events such as the Jumia anniversary, which runs for a month in June, and also during black Fridays held in November every year.

Her work environment is fast paced, which comes with a lot of demands. To deal with the pressure, she had to develop systems to alleviate it.

“Ensuring that I have planned my days and calendar well is my priority. I delegate duties to my team as much as I can while I also enjoy the support of my spouse when it comes to my personal life. I go for hikes every Saturday for relaxation,” she offers.

Chebet has also enjoyed the privilege of mentors in her career journey, which has helped build her confidence through being assigned challenging projects. She has also had to face some fears in her life when she was second-guessing her decisions.

“A few years back, when Jumia was one of the few online retailers, I sometimes feared that I would not experience growth in e-commerce after moving away from tourism management to explore this new territory in Kenya, but luckily for me, the trajectory has kept rising ever after,” she recalled.

The biggest lesson Chebet has learnt over time is that employees are a company’s biggest asset.

“I therefore ensure that I invest in people, especially members of my team. I also ensure they enjoy coming to work and that way, they will always guarantee customer satisfaction and ultimately, high productivity,” she says.