Meet Mike Safara, a prominent hustler in this big rich town

BY Hustler Mike

Here is something you need to know as an adult – blessings are served in single shots, troubles come in doubles, and tragedy is a straight up triple tot.

On Friday August 18, I was summoned to the Human Resources (HR) of the muhindi company I had been working at since the start of 2020, and given one of those love letters that begin with, “Dear Mr Michael Safara,” and end with “…we wish you luck in all your future endeavors …”

“Do you really wish me luck?” I asked Ms Patel, the scowling HR-lady with the unibrow, and a tiny hint of a frustrated moustache.

“You have two weeks left to serve,” she said in her monotone.

“Come for your termination cheque on … Friday, September 1.”

Had I known how many ‘endeavors’ lay in my future that morning, I would have rushed out of that office and gone to catch the nearest matatu to Kitui to see the most powerful mganga for good luck charms. For the hustler life that I was about to begin.

Come the following Saturday noon of August 26, after an all-night, all-morning binge with my office buddies, by their way of saying ‘farewell’ and ‘till we meet again’ (which likely would be never, so this was really my goodbye to these fun colleagues) … and I walk into an empty apartment in South B, just a bridge and a stretch of highway away from (our) Industrial Area offices.

Save for the TV set, a couch, and my bed, my soon-to-be ex-wife Lora had emptied the flat, and left it a bare echo-chamber, leaving me bereft of the pitter –patter of the feet of my four-year-old boy, Neo (yes, named after the main character of ‘The Matrix.’).

The week after that, on Sunday 2, September, I was shocked to find a padlock on the door of my apartment. And not just any old padlock, but like those ones they use in Kamiti to lock the cell doors of life sentence offenders.

I immediately called our caretaker, ‘DJ,’ on his phone and asked:

“DJ, why is my front door padlocked?”

“You are now behind in arrears for three months,” DJ, a failed disc jockey turned dissing joker of miserable tenants, said.

“But Lora is the one who pays direct to Ian,” I said, referring to the 35-year-old boy inheritor of this block of flats, who referred to himself as ‘The Man.’

“It’s like their private arrangement with The Man didn’t work out,” DJ said cryptically, and I could hear the sly smile in his voice. “Kimekuramba!” he added.

And, as it turned out, indeed life had licked me!

That evening, I went to sleep at a friend’s house.

“Mike atakuwa anakaa na sisi leo,” my buddy explained to his woman. “Landlord wake amem-lock out.” Then he gave me a reassuring wink.

“Lakini hio si ni life, mblo?”

His woman, who in the past had often flirted slyly with me, gave me a nasty look – like I was a dirty dishrag he had picked up outside, and dragged into her clean house.

Just in case I hadn’t gotten the message that I was not welcome to stay for more than a day (night), she served me a very small portion of ‘ugali jioni’.