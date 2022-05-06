Meet architect with a dream to transform Kenyan sports



Owuor Otieno,38, a degree holder in architectural technology and construction management, quit his job after a decade in project management to focus on social entrepreneurship. He co-founded PataGrao Ltd, a company that deals with hiring and marketing sports facilities.

What did your previous job entail?

I was in the project and construction management field and in my 10 years there, I oversaw major projects like Barabara Plaza, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa Learning Resource Centre and the master plans for universities such as Maseno, Kenyatta and Kabianga.

I had a successful run.

Why would you quit such a lucrative profession to go into the start-up world?

It was more about finding my purpose in life. At some point in my career, I reached a crossroads and , PataGrao, the start-up, became my true north. It was the key to unlocking the potential, not only in me, but also in the young people I work with.

Was it difficult for you, making a drastic career change?

I had to make a choice on whether to follow the beaten path or chart into the unknown. Being the vision holder and the need to focus informed my decision to pursue a new path. Of course, a lot of the skills honed within my profession are transferable as we also offer design and supervision services for sport facilities at PataGrao.

What is PataGrao Ltd all about?

It is a website application platform that allows users to book sports facilities online. We map out playing locations as well as offer specialist design and build consultancy services for sports facilities. We are spread out in major towns across the country such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret. The site also allows comparison of features such as facility rates, amenities, opening hours and distance. It also offers the much needed services in the sports value chain and can assist one to book the services of match officials, tacticians, a physio or nutritionist. You can as well seek players to fill up your squad on short notice besides getting the auxiliary services that make up the event such as master of ceremonies, disc jockeying (DJs), performing artists among others. At the end of it all, we connect people through sports.

How did you get your starting capital and what has the entrepreneurship journey been like?

Mostly we have bootstrapped. My co-founders and I had to dig into our pockets to finance operations. There has also been a lot of goodwill from friends and family. The journey itself has been fulfilling and eye-opening with a lot of self-discoveries.

What is the vision of PataGrao in line with sports and events in Kenya?

We would like to see talented sports people live to fulfil their potential. Too many of these talents, for one reason or another, do not make it to play at the highest level. Hopefully, as a company, we will one day map out all facilities across the country and be able to identify and support undiscovered talents in these grounds. It would be a dream come true when we see those we have mentored coming back to support budding talent.

Who are some of your notable clients?

We have a wide range of clientele as well as partners. Sport City Kenya, Arena One, Greenbelt Arena, Moi Stadium Kisumu and Suzanna Owiyo Art Centre are some of our venue clients. Our biggest prospect would be Sports Kenya who are in charge of major public sports facilities in the country. We have partnered with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), Sports Tourism Ltd, the county governments of Kisumu and Nakuru, and many local sports teams.

What are some of your achievements?

As the CEO between 2018 and 2020, I was selected amongst the top25 Emerging Social Innovators across Africa for 2018 by Amex Ashoka that deals in good corporate citizenship. During that period, I also led the team in the following technology and innovation competitions; Sahara Sparks Nairobi 2018 finalist, SeedStars World Nairobi 2018 finalist, HYPE SPIN (Sports Innovation) Taipei 2018 – selected in the top 25 and Total Startupper of the year 2018 – top 100.

Any challenges PataGrao has faced over the years?

Yes, like any other start up there are bound to be challenges. The biggest was the cessation of sporting activities and congregation due to the corona pandemic. Business literally ground to a halt.

How did you cope during that period?

Through my local football club, Lela Football Club, - I spearheaded a Covid-19 emergency response initiative and formed the Lela Multipurpose Youth Group. I was a co-facilitator of the group's signature activity; ‘the Job Interview Masterclass’ a programme that helped job seekers to learn how to handle interviews. The group also has a bee-keeping project and provides Covid-19 protocol services to generate income.