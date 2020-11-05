Many graduates are lacking in tact

Daisy Okoti

What made you take up IT as a profession?

I have a very inquisitive mind. I usually get curious about how things work and I like focusing on details.

When I bought my first phone, I tinkered so much with the settings out of curiosity that I almost spoiled it.

I ended up blocking all calls. I called customer care and managed to restore functionalities but the agent advised me to stick to the phone’s basic functions. That didn’t kill my curiosity. I am also observant and process-oriented. In high school, I loved physics so it was almost natural for me to choose to study computer science in university. The course incorporates a lot of mathematics problems, but my love for process and attention to detail saw me excel.

What did you learn from your first job?

At my first workplace, I pulled cables, carried machines out for configuring, went up buildings to fix wireless connectivity issues, and so on. Now, I can easily identify a dedicated person. As a manager, I can tell when someone is incapable of delivering on his roles. I also learnt the power of building strong foundations.

Often, when we finish school, we dream about the things we attribute success to, such as buying a car, and it is easy to forget the importance of having a rich foundation. I learnt the importance of patience, and that success doesn’t come instantly. My first job also taught me that if you are interested in something, you will get curious, and this curiosity will spark within you a desire to learn and grow, and it will determine how you spend your free time.

What would you advise young IT professionals to do to stay relevant in a field as dynamic as yours?

Many university courses are structured to give students a great academic foundation, but once you identify the specific field you want to branch into, ensure that you consume relevant content. Look out for the latest certifications.

Academic degrees are good but at the workplace, there are other qualities that can help boost your productivity. Cultivate networks that keep you updated on the goings on in your field and look for opportunities to put your knowledge to practice through volunteering or internship so that you don’t forget the concepts.

Secondly, stay up to date with global technological changes. Subscribe to sites that give you tech-specific news, seek to learn more about emerging markets, join fora that will enhance your knowledge and build a community of allies who will cheer you to career success. Finally, surround yourself with individuals who will sharpen your skills or point out your areas of weakness.

What is the most exciting thing about your job?

We power some of the biggest infrastructural projects in this country and I am glad to be part of a team that contributes to the growth of our country. I am also excited by the SMEs we support, especially women in business.

What have you learnt about communication during this pandemic?

It is highly important to keep communication lines open. Also, productivity is about output, not about being present in an office. I am now more accommodative. I recognise my team members who are young mothers, those who are taking care of ailing or elderly family members as well as those who come to the office every day despite the fact that they live far. I have since become a vocal champion for hybrid workplaces.

What other field interest you, beside IT?

Architecture. The ability to transform spaces according to one’s imagination fascinates me.

Besides technical skills, in what ways did your undergraduate years prepare you to be the professional you are today?

I learnt about good work ethic through submitting assignments on time, showing up early for lectures and adhering to the appropriate dress code. Through group assignments I learnt the importance of team work, and how to influence results in a group set up. Thirdly, I learnt that communication is key. Your appearance, how you speak and sell yourself as a brand is all about communication.

What critical skill-gaps do you find lacking in new recruits?

Negotiation and pitching skills, as well as tact and emotional intelligence. These skills make a huge difference whether a door is open or not. Graduates should learn to take initiative by reaching out and packaging their stories properly. This is the same skill they use to write an assignment. Let’s also teach our graduates that they can open their own businesses. Finally, universities need to make graduates understand that some careers require individuals to keep pursuing education so as to get the necessary certifications.

What should be done to attract more women to STEM fields?

Science courses should be taught in a fun manner at the elementary level in order to build desire in the learners, as opposed to bombarding students with theories. There should also be a reward system for institutions that churn out more girls interested in science courses.

We also need to have sufficient funding for STEM research in our universities. The quality of the lecturer, to a large extent, determines the quality of the student.

Finally, let’s normalise celebrating our little milestones, such as a when a woman is appointed to an influential position so that we can create role models for our young girls.

Any dating advice to university students?

If you have the time, go ahead. Time was so scarce for because of our rigorous study schedule. Whatever you do, remember that your parents and guardians expect you to excel in your exams. That is why you are in school.

