Maina, wherever you are, I shall soon find you

By Lewis-Miller Kaphira

There is a saying in my campus that goes: At the beginning of the semester, you feed on chicken, a month into the semester you make do with chicken products like eggs, then towards the semester’s end, your diet is like that of a chicken. When Maina met me at the mess one listless Thursday during lunch, I was deep in that last stage. What’s strange is that it was just mid-semester!

I was seated at a corner table in the mess, the one near the kitchen where it’s relatively dark, hunched over a plate of ugali-swimo. To the uninitiated, ugali swimo is ugali garnished with bean soup. It cost me all of seven bob. Naturally, I’d be making the most out of the Wi-fi connection at the mess like my peers, scrolling mindlessly through memes and popping into Andrew Kibe’s You Tube channel just to get the Kafukswi in me whipped. But no. I had been forced to sell my smart phone two weeks before for a measly Sh3, 000 just to survive the rest of the semester. Things were that bad.

“Bro, what’s that you are kula-ing?” Maina asked as he slipped into the seat across me. Despite hailing from Ndenderu, for the three years we had been in campus, Maina had managed to transform himself from a simple village boy to a sophisticated ‘cool kid’ with an accent to boot. Donning brand new Jordan sneakers, cargo pants, two gigantic silver chains on his neck and a set of gold-plated front teeth, it wasn’t difficult to confuse Maina for one of those members of the Migos trio. He was a wannabe rapper artist and a proper wheeler-dealer.

His proposition was simple. He had seen enough of my suffering and was willing to pull me out of the rut if only I could raise Sh12, 000 and partner with him in putting up a gaming station at one of the social halls in campus. He had projected that once it was up and running, we’d be raking in about Sh10,000 weekly. At the mention of the earnings, I immediately started seeing myself building a Wanjigi-esque empire right here in campus. I could already see myself pulling campus babes like a magnet and replacing my Gikomba-sourced attires with Fendi, Nike and the likes. I swallowed both the bait and hook!

To raise the required amount, I had to sell my music system, my Nike sneakers, pinch a little of my rent money and then take out an O-kash loan. I don’t know about your campus, but in ours, nothing adds onto a comrade’s social currency like a good music system and Nike or Jordan sneakers. They put you a step above the rest. and earn you the moniker Kiongos, which attracts the girls. Once we raised the full amount, Maina came up with yet another idea – that we should put the money into Forex trading so we could get back twice the amount, which we could then use to put up two gaming stations, and in turn earn twice the profits.

Dear reader, you’ll have to pardon my naivety but I fell for this one too. Two weeks later, Maina was nowhere to be seen. My calls to him didn’t go through. Then one Saturday night, after kuinama breakfast and lunch, my roommate Tim showed me Maina’s IG page. The scum had posted photos of himself and his girlfriend in Malindi captioned, Ni God tu. Maina, if you are reading this, wherever you are, I shall find you!