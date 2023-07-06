Mahabila: Wrestling earned me my first ever car ride

Mahabila Mathayo, 25, recently won a bronze medal in wrestling at the African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia. The prison warden, who is an alumnus of Namawanga Bahai primary and secondary schools in Kimilili, Bungoma County, defeated Tunisia’s Khaireddine Ben Tlili 4-2 to win the medal. The third-born in a family of seven competes in Freestyle 74 kilogramme category.



The closest Kenya has ever gotten to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was a few years ago through David Otunga, an American with Kenyan roots. Do you think we can ever get a Kenyan there?

I would be very excited to get to that stage, but I pray to God to first open the doors for me to be an Olympian. I believe putting God first and working hard will enable me to achieve this dream.



Speaking of WWE, who is your favourite wrestler?

American Brock Lesner. He specialises in the techniques of the amateur wrestler, which is what real wrestling is about. He mostly likes using suplexes (a throw that involves lifting the opponents and bridging or rolling to slam them on their backs). He was an amateur wrestler before turning pro so his story is inspiring. I also follow Jordan Cruz. These two wrestlers show that you don’t have to come from a wrestling family for you to excel in this sport. Wrestling is for those who are ready to learn and have the passion. There’s, however, a big difference between WWE and Olympic or beach wrestling. In WWE, it’s more of a movie. It’s acting. What we do in Olympic or beach wrestling is real wrestling.



How has wrestling shaped you into the person you are today?

It has really changed my life. It was through wrestling that I got to board a car for the first time. It was around 2013, when I was 15 years old and I boarded a car from Bungoma to Kitale for training. That trip motivated me a lot. It made me believe that if I work hard, then I can get a chance to fly in an aeroplane someday.

It also came as a surprise to me that one can get employment through wrestling. Through international tournaments, I have been able to get allowances, which I have used to pay my high school fees. And now, I am employed by Kenya Prisons. Through wrestling, I built a house for my mum and myself back in the village. Wrestling in Kenya is improving a lot. In two years, I believe we will produce Olympic medalists, starting with the Youth Olympics in 2026 in Dakar, Senegal.



Let’s retrace to where your wrestling journey started…

I started wrestling at the age of 13 with mentorship from my coach, Eric Walucho. Initially I loved playing handball and reached the county level when I was in primary school. One day, the coach was passing through our village when he saw a competition going on. He believed I could make a good wrestler because of my physique and strength, and also my discipline. He talked to my parents, and they allowed me to learn the sport. At that time, most parents were hesitant to allow their children play the sport, as they viewed it as a dangerous activity in which one could get killed.

My humble background was what motivated me to push on. I knew I needed to work hard so that I could change the fortunes of my family and give my mum and family a decent life. Coach Walucho took me and stayed with me like I was his child. He guided me all the way.

He took me to his wrestling club in Kitale where I could continue with training, and later to Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC) in Ruiru where he works.



So, at what point did you get to represent Kenya?

At the age of 15, two years after I started this sport, I attended trials for cadets at Prison Staff Training College in Ruiru and that’s how I got my first chance to represent the country internationally.



Can you remember your first-ever international match?

That was the Africa Cadets Wrestling Championship held in Egypt in 2015. It was tough. The competition venue was full unlike here in Kenya where our competitions hardly ever pull crowds.

I was defeated mercilessly in all my fights, but gained valuable experience. My coach told me “you will suffer, but don’t ever give up. You will get used to it and grow in the game.”



Lastly, what challenges have you had to navigate in your wrestling career?

We have limited facilities like mats and training venues for Olympic wrestling. Getting good sparring partners is also a big challenge, yet for you to perform well in wrestling, you need to have a good sparring partner. One who will make you identify your mistakes. Training abroad can also really help us get the necessary exposure. Coming from a humble background, it was also quite hard for me to consistently get a good diet.