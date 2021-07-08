Looking to get into the world of academia? Here’s how I did it

aged just 30, Socrates Majune is already creating waves in academia, specifically, in economics.

In the year 2020, he became the inaugural winner of the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Economist Thematic Award which among other things, came with a monetary award of over Sh600,000. This year, he is one of the recipients of the Wallace E. Tyner award by Global Trade Analysis Project (GTAP). Yet the tutorial fellow and PhD candidate at the University of Nairobi says that the journey has just begun.

“Since I graduated with my Bachelor’s degree nine years ago, I have learnt that having a good knowledge of one’s interests is important. After my Master’s studies, I realised I was interested in international trade, and this is an area I continue to passionately pursue,” he says.

After identifying his passion, the next task for Socrates was to research about the field and to acquaint himself with the stories of those who had succeeded before him. He started working on and presenting his papers at local conferences while furthering his education. Slowly, he grew his skills and networks, and improved his understanding of his field.

“I studied the CVs of the successful individuals and noted the kind of fellowships they undertook. I applied for some of the awards and fellowships they received and some are turning out well.

“While reading about successful people in your field, you get to learn what makes them stand out and how they managed to reach the apex of their careers. Writing skills, critical thinking and data analysis skills featured greatly, so I started working on these. I started preparing for my success early, and I believe that is what sets me apart.”

But what, really, did the beginning look like for Socrates?

“I have always loved history and mathematics, and was keen on getting into a field that combined the two. For this, economics was a natural choice for me,” he says.

Socrates is however quick to add that his father takes a good share of the credit because he understood Socrates’ interests when he was still young and guided him accordingly.

“In the mornings, before going to work, my father loved watching CNN, and as a child, I was curious to see the stories being aired. Some shows featured economists, and that exposure drew me into the field because I started to understand more about what the field entailed. I also learnt about organisations such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund which employ economists. In high school, I sought information about renowned local economists such as Kwame Owino, and regularly read articles by David Ndii,” he says.

By the time he joined the University of Nairobi to study economics as a self-sponsored student, he knew he was going for First Class honours. His target was to get a scholarship for his Master's and PhD courses, and so far, all his ducks are in perfect places.

“It is important to know where you are going when you set out on a journey. Research comes in very handy. If you know where you are going from the outset, you are able to evaluate yourself and use the right tact. My target for a first class was closely aligned with my goal of joining academia,” he says.

What about the allures of social life in Nairobi, especially for a boy from Kitale? How did he ensure that his head was screwed at the right place while angling for the first class?

“I was a hustler in my undergraduate years. I did not have money to take girls on proper dates, so I wasn’t very keen on dating,” he says.

But this does not stop him from having a social life that matches his personality and ambition.

“I am don’t go to parties often. I always make time for family and friends. In undergraduate, I was a class representative for most of my courses and I enjoyed making friends, so I can’t say my social life suffered during that period,” he says.

Although he had the right attitude, energy and focus, lack of information was initially a problem for Socrates.

“Sometimes we fail because we do not have information. Look for opportunities to attend conferences to expose yourself. That is how I got here. I have also co-published content with some seniors in the field and that way, I keep learning and getting better. You can't make it alone.

“Passion and patience are important values for anyone who would like to pursue a career in academia. I graduated in 2012, but I only started reaping the fruits in 2019 when I got employed by UoN.

Classmates who got auditing and accounting jobs right after graduation started earning an income earlier than me. If I was not patient and passionate, I would have easily been discouraged. Secondly, you must like academic research and third, get mentors to guide you on what to expect.