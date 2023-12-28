Looking back at a year of cutting back

For most young people who are at the make-or-break phase of their lives, the last 12 months have been full of experiences, challenges, lessons learnt and memories to cherish.

With the rising cost of living, soaring rates of unemployment and a looming quarter life crisis occasioned by societal pressure, the last 365 days may have required some level of resilience to get through.

As we stand on the brink of 2024, MyNetwork asked four young readers to look back at the year 2023 and discuss their hopes for the coming year.

Mutune Wakano, 26, is a podcaster at Craft my Facts, and crotchetier. Photo credit: Pool

Mutune Wakano, 26

Podcaster at Craft my Facts and Crotchetier

My year has been both chaotic and peaceful. I have learnt that being alone is actually healthy, most friends are not as dependable and good, acquaintances and co-workers are not your friends, and that it is very important to keep things to yourself.

Losing weight was among my goals this year, and I managed to lose three kilograms. The other resolution was to be by myself and completely alone and just focus on life, choosing people who come close to me wisely.

I am proud of keeping myself alive, for where I am mentally, and for the fact that I have grown so much emotionally.

Adulting has come with chaos and forced me to focus on solitude and gratitude. I find it gratifying to watch a film, go clubbing or eat in a restaurant alone. I have dropped a lot of people this year. If you don’t make sense in my life, I just cut you off. I only have three friends. It was not easy the first few weeks because I am used to being around people. I learnt that not everyone needs your energy.

I unwind through therapy. This year I have done it a lot, averagely two times a week. Everybody needs therapy because talking to a friend is not enough. They might even ridicule your situation.

My financial life has not been bad but dealing with emotional and mental things has been energy-sapping. On relationships, you can meet someone, they lie and then leave you; your friend could betray you; and your family may not understand you. I have spent a lot on my medical bills and that has drained me a lot this year. I made a financial blunder of lending a huge amount of cash and then the other person took a lot of time to return it, and upon asking for it, they behaved as if I were a burden.

The minute you hit your 20s, you are prone to loads of mistakes but luckily you have time to clean up if you mess up. This requires you to be accountable for your actions.

I feel pressured only by billionaires. Most of my friends have children but I don’t feel the pressure to have children right now. Some of my friends are married and I have never felt the pressure to get married that quick. Eventually I will, but not now. Apart from owning things like a house and car that you have bought using your own money, which are big achievements, I don’t feel any major pressure.

To maintain a balance between work and life, I journal a lot and talk to my best friend. I will not allow people into my life if they do not match my energy, neither will I ever lend someone a huge amount of money again.

Ian Shem Osoro, 26, is a radio presenter at Mt Zion Radio. Photo credit: Pool



Ian Shem Osoro, 26

Radio Presenter at Mt Zion Radio Ke

I have learnt a lot this year. I have shed off some friends to make space for a network of more meaningful friends who add value to my life. On the work front, I have been in three workspaces in a year. I quit my job for the first time, and I went into another environment which was toxic. I wasn’t read. I had to quit again and find a radio job, which was so demanding that I had to go out of my comfort zone to deliver. The results were awesome and I am proud of Mt Zion Radio winning a People’s Choice - Radio award this year.

I have been a better person this year, considering I had 10 resolutions and I achieved them all. At the start of the year, I didn’t even know how to make financial decisions. I would find myself falling behind with my rent.

But I got a mentor who emphasised the importance of financial literacy. This year I have been able to save and account for every coin. I have not really felt the impact of the tough economy as I was more focused on meeting my needs and not wants. I also influenced my friends on this and now their financial character is changing.

The first mistake was thinking I could do life alone. I have always been told to get a mentor. I tried doing things my own way and found myself struggling at work. I was almost giving up because of the pressure but when I got a mentor, he showed me a way out and advice on how to navigate through the same mistakes he had made.

I was also in a space where I did things to impress others, until my mentor told me to stop allowing people to use me. I had to decide to put myself first in everything. As a leader of a youth community, I allowed people’s opinions to influence my decisions to a point I even turned away from the reason we started the outfit.

All my friends are married and they have children. That thought of them going in front of me in life was really getting me down. I am soon turning 27 and I don’t even have a girlfriend. What am I waiting for? I felt so much pressure this year to just find someone but whenever we would start something, it didn’t work.

It took my mentor’s wise counsel to overcome this pressure to find a partner. He insisted I finish my degree first.

To strike a balance between fun and work, I had a plan that states the time I am supposed to work and the time to unwind, which I mostly do by playing football or hanging out with friends.

Next year, I am going to be intentional about building quality relationships. As a youth community leader, I am planning to nurture a good relationship with the people I am leading as this will spur growth. There is nothing in this world that has no pressure so I have to withstand pressure of life. There is no room for giving up either. I will remind myself to always stay committed to what I start.

Amy Kamau, 21, is a vocalist and international relations student at Riara University. Photo credit: Pool



Amy Kamau, 21

Vocalist, international relations student at Riara University

It was a shocking year for me and a lot of things happened. I am pursing two courses simultaneously – international relations and diplomacy, and Information Technology course (IT). I had sworn never to do anything with computers after high school since the field is complex, but somehow at the beginning of the year, with how the world is gravitating towards technology, I decided to dabble into IT.

A lot of the experiences I have gone through this year have been life-altering and made me have different views about life, especially as a young person who is experimenting with various things.

One of the things I experimented with this year was clubbing, and it was wild. I became overwhelmed. Whatever idea I had and what actually happened were two different things. The other was my tryouts in my music. I am a vocalist but I have been trying to write songs. I have taken a couple to studio but I have not yet released any.

I had made a lot of shifts in my life. Trusting people a bit too much made me learn that friends are seasonal. You shed some over time. It’s just part of the process. I constantly tried to find my ground by focusing solely on my goals.

One of my resolutions this year was to get closer to God. I have, but not to the level I wanted to be at the end of the year. I saved money and ate healthy while also working out through a fitness plan.

Adulting has been a roller coaster. Today I think I have got it figured out, tomorrow I don’t. I am learning and unlearning every single day. I am loving the ride but I am hopeful for what the future holds.

The economy was tough on everyone and for someone without an income, it forced me to downsize on my wants. I felt pressured to get means of getting an income. You can’t always be cutting costs, you will have to increase your income for your own comfort.

On relationships, I learnt to never compromise for what I stand for or who I am. Whatever I am looking for or whatever I want, I stick to it while staying emotionally intelligent and mature. In the new year I would like to walk with more confidence and go for what I want.

Maxwell Kamau is a photographer and final-year student at Rongo University. Photo credit: Pool



Maxwell Kamau

Photographer and final-year student at Rongo University

It has been a dynamic year for me. The 12-month stretch has been a real journey of self-discovery. I have not only achieved some personal goals but also found out what lights me up. Plus, I have also become a more organised person.

Of my resolutions, I got to check off the goal of healthier living. The other resolutions changed to other things along the way but it is all part of life, and I am rolling with it.

Adulting has been like trying to juggle a bunch of stuff while riding a unicycle. Tricky but oddly satisfying. Navigating bills, deadlines and grocery shopping is an adventure, but I am getting the hang of it.

There is this unwritten script about where you should be by a certain age, but I don’t conform to any of that pressure. Dreams take time to come true, and that is okay. I am doing life at my own pace.

I have blundered throughout the year because it is part and parcel of being young, but each mistake has taught me about resilience and self-forgiveness, and that setbacks are just pit stops, not dead ends.