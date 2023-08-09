Life of a super manager in the hotel industry

While most people would take church training sessions as a pastime, or a way to please parents, others acquire valuable skills from such activities.

Patrick Njoroge is one such person. He was born in Ngutu village in Murang’a County 31 years ago.

Patrick’s parents signed him and his two siblings up for a number of training programmes during school holidays, which he says have played a major role in building the person he is today. The trainings were themed on financial literacy, hospitality and youth affairs.

Patrick is currently the General Manager at Greenpark Sundowner Hotel in Athi River. He says his upbringing influenced his career choice.

“Additionally, I had a role model working in the hospitality industry and he encouraged me to pursue a career in that field," he says.

After secondary school, Patrick enrolled at Kenya Methodist University where he took a diploma course in Business Administration, and a certificate in management and leadership.

“I had access to internships, part-time jobs, and educational programmes in the realm of hospitality which sparked my interest and influenced my decision to pursue a career in the field. My dream career was to be the CEO of one of the leading hotel chains in the region,” he says.

Njoroge says some of the things he considers as success in the hospitality industry include guest satisfaction, repeat business and customer loyalty, financial growth, bagging recognition and awards, employee satisfaction and engagement, innovation, and adaptability.

Successfully executing a challenging event, delivering exceptional service during a high-pressure situation, or handling a difficult guest issue with professionalism and resolving it to the guest's satisfaction are some of the roles he finds gratifying.



“Celebrating our accomplishments as colleagues is always memorable and fulfilling. I am proud of the many times that I have been able to achieve my personal goals such as getting a promotion, taking on new responsibilities, and acquiring additional skills and knowledge.

“I also enjoy being part of a team that is responsible for creating exceptional experiences and leaving a lasting impact on guests, whether through remarkable hospitality, organising special events, or curating unique moments,” says Patrick.

With the numerous challenges associated with the hospitality industry, Patrick says embracing technology to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and improve efficiency has been instrumental.

“I have made sure that we utilise property management systems, online booking platforms, and guest communication tools to stay competitive and meet evolving guest expectations,” he adds.

He notes that he has mastered the art of diversifying revenue streams by targeting different market segments and offering unique packages and exploring partnerships with local businesses and event organisers to attract customers during off-peak periods.

“Keeping up with industry trends and prioritising guests and employees’ safety by implementing robust security measures, training staff in emergency response protocols, and regularly reviewing and updating safety procedures has also helped me navigate some of the challenges in this industry,” he says.

His current role as a hotel General Manager encompasses overall responsibility for the efficient and effective operation of the hotel.

His main role is to ensure the hotel's success by overseeing various aspects of the property and managing a team of employees.

“I'm responsible for the development and implementation of long-term strategies to achieve the hotel's goals and objectives. This includes setting financial targets, establishing marketing strategies, and analysing market trends to maintain a competitive edge,” says Njoroge.

He is also tasked with overseeing the day-to-day hotel operations, including front office, housekeeping, food and beverage, maintenance, and other departments, ensuring high standards of service delivery, guest satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

The role also involves monitoring and manage the hotel's financial performance, including budgeting, forecasting, and cost control, analysing financial reports, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing strategies to optimise revenue and profitability.

“My role also entails staff leadership and development, emphasising and prioritising guest satisfaction through implementing procedures and standards to enhance the overall guest experience and collaborating with the sales and marketing team to develop strategies for attracting and retaining customers.

“In collaboration with the various teams and the leadership, I strive to optimise all aspects of hotel operations to ensure that we have seamless processes and consistently exceed guest expectations through fostering a motivated and highly skilled team,” he says.

Patrick is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management at Kenya Methodist University.