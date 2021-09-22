Life and deaf

BY LILYS NJERU

When Pallet Café in Nairobi opened its doors in 2019, it took a unique approach. The restaurant employed hearing impaired and deaf people to work as waiters.

Wearing black Tshirts emblazoned #I’mdeaf at the back and with a welcoming smile, they guide customers to their seats and through the menu. They communicate by use of sign language or writing on a pad of paper.

“The front page of the menu has basic sign language on it which clients can use to order food items or beverages,” offers Susan Watkins, the restaurant’s operations manager.

There are 12 deaf staff at the restaurant, including Beryl Amira, who is a Paralympics silver medal holder.

“We decided to bring the deaf community on board to back inclusivity and empower the vulnerable in our society. One thing I like about them is that they are very keen and very fast learners,” she offers.

Unlike the staff at Pallet Cafe, stories abound of deaf young people who have limited access to employment because of their condition.

According to the 2019 census, 900,000 people in Kenya live with some form of disability, including hearing impairment and deafness.

In a June op-ed to Nation. Africa, Harun Hassan, executive director at National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) wrote that the five per cent allocation of jobs in the public and private sectors for PWDs stipulated in the Disability Act of 2003 only exists on paper.

As the world marks the International Week of Deaf People (IWDP), we engage young and deaf individuals on the barriers they face as they search for employment, and an expert weighs in on what can be done to provide an equal opportunity workplace.





Maxwell Mugeyi, 27, Sign language translator

I was brought up in Kisumu and I am the only deaf person in my family. After attending schools for the deaf for both my primary and secondary school education, I enrolled for a diploma in business administration at a local university.

My struggles started there because besides paying for my tuition fees, I had to bring a sign language interpreter to class, an expense extended to me by the institution.

Then I started job hunting and my woes deepened. I lost count of the number of applications I made seeking to be employed as an office administrator or assistant. Even for positions that I was well qualified for, I hardly ever got feedback from potential employers.

Those frequent unvoiced rejections made me feel very bad, but I knew I had to keep searching because at the end of the day, I needed to meet my various needs and pay my bills.

Not too long ago, I got a job as a sign language translator under the Deaf Outreach Development (DOD), to help convert the Bible into sign language for the deaf community.

My current employer encourages me to empower and teach deaf children life skills.

For many of us, our parents struggled to see us through school, only for us to become frustrated in the job market because potential employers cannot communicate with us. Most employers don’t know any basic language skills and have no sign interpreters at their work places, which makes it hard for us to feel comfortable and contribute effectively at work.





Priscah Odongo, 33, data entry clerk

Like most individuals with hearing difficulties, I attended schools for the deaf in secondary school from 2006. It is in high school that I learnt sign language. A few years after leaving high school, I went for an International Computer Driving License (ICDL), a qualification that enables people to demonstrate their competence in use of computer applications.

Back in college, I put in a lot of effort because I was already aware of the obstacles that stood in my way. But that didn’t safeguard me from the struggles that come with job hunting for persons with disabilities.

For instance, last year, I lost my previous job due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the process of getting another one was daunting. I once went to seek an office assistant’s job at a company that was hiring, but I couldn’t communicate with the staff there. Also, in some cases, I am received coldly in offices such that it becomes difficult for me to request that we communicate on a piece of paper.

In one of the many job opportunities I applied for last year, a potential employer told me, “You are smart and actually qualify for this opportunity, but how will you be communicating with colleagues who don’t know how to sign?”

Another one acknowledged my skills and experience but owing to my condition, they promised to call me back. They didn’t.

There was also another time I applied for a job only for the recruiter to feign shock on the day of the interview. He said that he didn’t know I was deaf, yet I had included that in my resume.

This was very frustrating and I kept wondering why I spent school fees pursuing a course yet I couldn’t find employment using my certificates. At the moment, I am working as a data clerk on contract basis for a local company, an opportunity that was also not very easy to get.

We, the deaf community, need equal employment opportunities, not discrimination just because of our condition. Given an opportunity, we can excel just like other youth. By the way, we can communicate through a piece of paper, so one doesn’t need to know sign language to communicate with us.

I would be very happy to see more Kenyans learning sign language. It would remove so many barriers in the family setup, schools, offices, churches and other public places.

Timothy Kioko, 32

P1 Teacher, hard of hearing

Until my fifth birthday, I could hear perfectly. Then I started experiencing cloudy fluid discharge from my ears which resulted in hearing loss.

In both primary and secondary school, I struggled to communicate because we could not afford hearing aids and I didn’t have any training in sign language. While in college, a well-wisher donated hearing aids.

Another challenge was financial constraints and I remember deferring for months to do menial jobs to raise fees. Despite that, I was a top performer. I scored C+ in the 2009 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE), two grades shy of my expectation. I decided to pursue a career in education. Global Deaf Connection, an international non-governmental organisation that increases social, economic, and educational opportunities for deaf people, came through for me by paying part of my tuition fees.

Soon after graduation, I started looking for a teaching job, but this proved difficult because no school in my locality was willing to employ someone with my condition. Most of the people that I was interacting with knew about my background and my academic capabilities but were unwilling to give me a chance. In other schools, they offered very poor pay which I guess was a subtle way of saying No to me.

In 2015, there was the infamous KNUT strike, and the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) sought to hire relief teachers, employed on a three-month contract. I was unaware of this recruitment drive for people with my condition.

Thankfully, one person in my network alerted me and even accompanied me to the interview. I got the job but since it was a short-term contract, I was back to job hunting in early 2016. However, this time, instead of applying as a part-time teacher, my goal was to get a full time job with TSC. Later that year, I received my employment letter!

In my quest for employment and while working in my previous capacities, some of the challenges I have faced include discrimination, being taken advantage of by my workmates, inconsiderate interviewing processes where I am not provided with written copies of the interview questions and other important information.

Lack of hearing aids among those hard of hearing is one of the greatest barriers when it comes to job seeking. The devices are too expensive for most of us and we have to depend on well-wishers to donate them to us. In my view, employers and to an extent, the government, should partner with companies that offer medical insurance coverage so that we can get the hearing aids under the scheme.





Expert's take

Judy Kihumba is a sign language interpreter who works closely with the deaf community by empowering and linking them with employment opportunities and assisting in interviews. She offers the following advice to employers.

Assess your recruitment process

The room should be well lit to aid vision.

The deaf candidate should be allowed an interpreter of their choice.

The panel should address their questions directly to the deaf candidates, not the interpreter.

Turn-taking should be adhered to in addressing questions and any other reactions because the deaf listen through their eyes before responding.

In case of any practical tests, all the instructions need to be provided clearly before the candidate is allowed to do the exercises.

Any tests that include audio or sound should be eliminated to attain reasonable accommodation for the sign language users.

Work environment

Sensitise the staff on how to engage with the deaf colleagues and train them on basic sign language skills.

Let the staff have access to specific language impairment (SLI) whenever there is a compelling need.

If possible, have any sound communication in the workplace supported with signals or lights.

Assign the staff work in an illuminated environment where vision is clear.

Work on attitudes within the workplace and avoid tags like “Yule bubu”, “The dumb.” Let colleagues address him by his name (sign name).

In case of any disagreements, don’t shout at the deaf. Find the best means to communicate.

To get their attention, tap on the shoulder if near or wave in the air if they are away. Don't throw any objects at them to get their attention.

Always ensure you face them when talking to them. Don't address them when showing your back.