Life after graduation

Ambition is very important in life. It is the fuel that drives us to achieve our goals and live the lives we dream of. Sometimes, however, we do not succeed in reaching our goals, and we end up feeling disappointed. This could be due to a myriad of reasons, one of them being the harbouring of unrealistic expectations.

Many young people in colleges and universities have high hopes of joining the professional world. But, with the high rates of unemployment and limited opportunities, many Kenyan graduates struggle to find jobs, and lack the skills or resources to start their own ventures.

A question therefore arises – do these institutions of higher learning adequately prepare students for the realities of life, and are students equipped with knowledge to forge ahead even when things don’t go as planned?

We sounded out four young, unemployed graduates to hear about their experience outside the lecture hall, and to share the lessons they have learnt since leaving campus.

Beryl Mutai is a graduate from Laikipia University. She took a Bachelor of Art degree in Criminology and Security Studies. Photo credit: Pool



Beryl Mutai, 26

I would say I had a good experience in campus. Despite being a bit introverted, I made strong connections and formed solid friendships. Like many of my peers, I had my plans and dreams laid out. I would finish my studies, start my job within three months, and start life as an independent adult. I was so excited!

Little did I know that I was severely unprepared for is the reality of life. Yes, I anticipated some hardships, but I didn’t expect the kind of challenges I faced after campus.

Four years after graduating, reality has hit me hard and I was forced to learn some painful lessons. I had made job applications to different companies for various positions, going as far as writing different resumes for different roles, but none of the applications has been successful.

When I chose to take an undergraduate degree in the field of security, I was convinced it would be relatively easy to secure a job since very few people take that course. What I didn’t know, and which became one of the first lessons I’ve learnt after campus, is that most roles in this field require a Master’s degree, or some work experience.

Upon learning this, I began to look back to my days in the classroom. Combined, the total amount one spends in the lecture hall for a four-year course is a little less than three years. There is usually a long holiday after every academic year, which would be a very good time to gain some valuable work experience, but, regrettably I didn’t know this while in school.

I now realise that applying for internships while still in school could have gone a long way in preparing me for the job market.

While still in school, you get support from parents. For instance, they pay your rent so you can take unpaid internships more comfortably. I also realised that I can use this period when I still don’t have a job to do short professional development courses, some of which are free.

Financial management has also been a big lesson for me. If you get into a habit of spending a lot on non-essential things, then it becomes a culture that is very hard to break. Previously, I would spend without any considerations for the future. I kept thinking, ‘I’ll soon get a job after all’. These are lessons that one can never learn in class, and unfortunately, I have come to learn this a little late. Looking back, I could have utilised my finances better. I could have bought quality home appliances and furniture, or something more important and durable.

When it comes to relationships, I think that they can be a waste of time. While a few lucky people form lasting romantic bonds in campus, most relationships end up failing along the way, or after completion of studies. Therefore, relationships with the opposite sex should not be a priority. Learning to enjoy one’s own company is important.

Kelvin Kuria graduated from Egerton University with a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Eco-tourism Management.

Photo credit: Pool

Kelvin Kuria, 26

My love for animal protection and environmental conservation inspired me to pursue an undergraduate degree in eco-tourism management. However, in a comical twist of fate, I now work as a manager in meat a processing factory. It’s not that I would not want to work in the field I studied for, but I have learnt to take opportunities that are available to me.

While studying at Egerton University, I was lucky to get a few jobs during long holidays which gave me valuable experience before I completed my studies. However, before I secured the internships, I had sent my CV to a number of organisations which I never heard from. So, I sat down, and reviewed my CV to see if there was a reason why I was not getting any feedback. I did a lot of research on how to draft a compelling CV and cover letters, even with minimum experience, as well as how to grow and develop my communication and interpersonal skills. I began doing this on daily, and today I see the positive result of that in my work.

One of our biggest flaws as young people, in my opinion, is that we want to be considered for job opportunities, but we do not want to put in the work to grow ourselves and our skills. By the time we are graduating, there are thousands of people all competing for very limited slots, all with the same academic qualifications.

A good way to stand out, besides having soft skills, is having additional qualifications that are relevant to the positions you are applying for. In my case, despite the eco-tourism management degree, I took a short course in digital marketing.

I also tried a few gigs while I was in school such as baking, academic writing and even selling hand bags. However, I came to realise that business is not for everyone. I knew that my strength lay elsewhere, and not in running a business of my own, so I worked on my strengths. This self-awareness is very important for one to succeed.

Ever after finishing my university studies, and despite having gained some prior experience, I still encountered hurdles. I was once called in for an interview. I arrived by 6.30 am, and I had to wait till 2pm to finally go into the interview room. After an even longer wait, I received an email saying that the organisation could not offer me the job.

This is not something that has happened only once. Whenever I feel desperate, I try to look for activities to keep me excited. I believe that even if I don’t get the job, getting feedback meant at least someone looked at my application. That is something. I also learnt that in life, you have to learn not to take things personally. It helps you build resilience.

Another lesson I am learning is the importance of a good support mechanism, as well as a mentor. We tend to subconsciously pick behaviours and cues from the people around us. Surrounding yourself with the right people will not only give you a boost in your search for a job, but will also help you grow personally and professionally.

Quinter Muyodi holds a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool



Quinter Muyodi

Campus for me was an interesting journey that was both exciting and terrifying. For the first time, much like many of my fellow students, I was enjoying my new freedom, meeting new people, and trying to shape the course of my life. I had to choose and define the morals and principles I stood for, and learn to manage my time and finances.

While life in campus is often based on a ‘vibes and inshallah’ (worry free) attitude, when I got to third year I had a sobering moment. I realised suddenly that at my age, I had not found my purpose yet.

Some of my course mates dropped out of school to start businesses, while others changed courses. I looked around me and observed that we all came from very diverse backgrounds, and that while some of my colleagues were extremely anxious about settling down after school, others weren’t bothered.

My parents worked in the corporate world and I desired to follow in their footsteps. I thought I would get a well-paying job as an economist, which was what I was studying. After graduation, however, the pressure began to build. Seeing your peers who come from well off families do well while you are struggling can really get to you.

The job I got was a customer care role, which was not offering the kind of money I was expecting. I wanted to save and take a short course in finance and accounts, while at the same time living independently. Having lived on my own in campus, I was unwilling to go back home, but eventually I did. I learnt the wisdom of taking things in stride and never being in a rush to do things, since everyone moves at their own pace.

Beyond not having the kind of job that I was hoping for, the work environment there was also a big shock for me. I was not prepared to handle the immense pressure that comes with a customer care job, including how to handle difficult situations with colleagues or seniors.

My biggest lesson is about the importance of slowing down, figuring out what you are good at and investing some time to build that. It does not have to be related to your studies, you can even choose to develop another person’s talent, or acquire a new skill.

Society expects you to figure out what you are good at while you are still very young, but sometimes it takes time. In this highly competitive society, I think it is important that we support each other, because there is no blueprint for success. Everyone’s journey is unique.

Anthony Njuru Mwangi, 26, has a Bachelor of science degree in Agricultural Economics from Chuka University. Photo credit: Pool

Anthony Njuru, 25

My experience of campus during my second and first years was very challenging, especially financially. I was a self-sponsored student and I had younger siblings who were also in school, so there was little left after my parents paid my school fees. After second year, I decided to defer my studies for a year and hustle. I learnt how to do online writing, and identified other ventures which I intended to turn to once I returned to school, such as selling beaded bracelets.

While this meant that I could finally cater for my needs, I think it gave me a false sense of what life would be like after school. It gave me an illusion of a very easy transition, since I was already making my own money. However, I got to learn that life in campus is relatively much easier. First you get support from parents, however small it might be, and life is much cheaper there.

I was also taken aback by the sudden change in my social life. While in school, I had joined a theatre group which became my family. This readily available social support structure was immensely beneficial to me, as there was a lot of time to spend together.

As I grow older I realise that adult friendships can be quite different and challenging, as everyone is busy trying to make ends meet. Therefore, forming bonds of friendship that last beyond the classroom is very important.

I think it is also important to be cognisant of the fact that people might not offer the kind of help you expect. For instance, they won’t always help you to find employment or find your footing. This is a lesson I learnt when I joined campus.