Letter to my not so honourable MP

Photo credit: Shutterstock

What you need to know:

  • I saw your poster. The manifesto must have been written by a Churchill Show comedian. If making us laugh is your political strategy, then you will win the seat before sunrise.


  • You plan to repair the boda boda sheds you shoddily built five years ago. How does that help the skyrocketing number of us unemployed youth who can’t afford to buy motor bikes?


  • How do we shield ourselves from the harsh torrents of despair and penury? Please, this time, build us chicken coops instead. With that, at least we can have something to eat.

By Tom Kileta

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.