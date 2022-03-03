Letter to my not so honourable MP

By Tom Kileta

I hope this finds you caressing your potbelly. I presume you are in your exquisite village home after a day of dishing out Sh100 notes. Tomorrow you will be crisscrossing the constituency doing the same. We, your constituents, will scramble for the money as poultry do to corn. You will look at us with a scornful eye. Once again, we shall shamelessly sell to you our votes. Many thanks for that hundred bob which is like manna to us in these hard economic times.

I happened to check the dictionary today and I have noted with disappointment that the word democracy changed it meaning. It is now a commodity. Whoever bids the highest during campaign season gets to buy it. I remember in 2017, you gave us Sh50 each. So commendable of you sir, on doubling the amount this time round.

I hear you are seeking re-election. Don’t you want a neck anymore? Don’t you know how important those folds of fat are in supporting your tired head as you doze off in Parliament? I know you love the sitting allowances so much, but sitting for long and shouting “aaaaai” to nondescript Bills is not good for your health. You recently turned 68. Don’t you want to retire? Do you have to live in that affluent neighborhood in Nairobi only to return to our village during election period?

I saw your poster. The manifesto must have been written by a Churchill Show comedian. If making us laugh is your political strategy, then you will win the seat before sunrise. You plan to repair the boda boda sheds you shoddily built five years ago. How does that help the skyrocketing number of us unemployed youth who can’t afford to buy motor bikes? How do we shield ourselves from the harsh torrents of despair and penury? Please, this time, build us chicken coops instead. With that, at least we can have something to eat.

By the way, that road project you started three years ago? It stalled before they began building it. We have become accustomed to the stationary tractors and dusty pathways, and since we are hungry and angry, we wait for night time then we vandalise the movable materials. You said you will bring that project back to life? OK. Good luck, Jesus.

Pray tell sir, where does our constituency development funds(CDF) teleport to? Tell me. I promise it will be our little secret. I bet your bank account has this really deep, gaping black hole that can never be filled. The ripple effect is so irking. Bursaries are a just a formality as they take ages to be given out. I would tell you that the bursaries are usually given out by merchants who get them through the back door, but you know this already.

One last thing. Your hands are a double edged sword. You skillfully cut of the bridge that helped you cross over to other side of honey and milk. Quite admirable how in the last election, you promised us – your foot soldiers, strategists and diehards – jobs once you ascend to power. Foolish of us to have believed you. Anyway, I harbor no personal vendetta against you. Tano tena mhesh! But don’t count on my vote.

Angry, despairing youth