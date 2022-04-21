Let’s reclaim our power and front the leaders we want

Democracy is a form of governance in which a nation’s citizens have the power to decide the laws they will follow. These decisions are made either via a popular vote, or through elected officials who vote on behalf of their constituents.

Either way, the opinions of the masses should take centre stage, and any decisions must be acceptable to all. Kenya calls itself a democratic country, but in the ongoing party nominations, there was no semblance of democracy. One wonders, what is so difficult in letting the people choose the leaders they want? Why must powerful individuals meddle in such important processes? As wananchi, our right to be led by our preferred candidates has been viciously and shamelessly trampled upon.

Someone else always makes that decision for us. From where I sit, last week’s party elections were a big joke. And what’s more enervating is that nobody is coming out to explain matters.

All we’ve heard is that disgruntled individuals are free to lodge appeals with the relevant disciplinary bodies, and that cases of malpractice will be investigated. Why are these people we call leaders insulting our collective intelligence?

This trend of shoving leaders who the people don’t prefer down their throats is becoming a norm. The honchos have totally assumed that the electorate will, sooner or later, agree to make do with the handpicked leaders. That’s coercion, not democracy.

That election processes are already being interfered with in broad daylight makes one wonder whether we should look forward to a credible process come August 9. At last week’s primaries, there were claims of pre-marked ballot papers. It shows just how low our standards are.

That we dismiss such serious allegations. It is as if the masses are only there to rubber stamp the leaders who have been selected for them. It is a shame that although they hold great power in their hands, the electorate seems to have no voice.

Enough is enough. Let’s encourage the leaders we want to vie as independent candidates, then let us unanimously vote for them and send the appointees home.



By Lucky Oluoch, student at St Paul’s University, and Chrispine Okumu, student at Mount Kenya University.



