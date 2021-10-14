Let’s move from chalk and boards, try screens and keyboards

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

"It is my duty as an educator to make the classroom a pleasant place for learning, where students feel free to share their learning experiences.

"I try to implement learning strategies like problem solving skills and lifelong skills because I am preparing my learners for a life beyond school walls," says teacher Dickson Karanja. 

Dickson Karanja is a secondary school teacher at Sacred Heart High School in Mombasa County. He is a Bett MEA global winner on innovation in teaching and learning 2020. He describes himself as an ICT champion. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.