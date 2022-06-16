Lessons we wish campus had taught us

Many university graduates storm the job market with the false confidence that they have gained all the skills they need to realise their dreams.

But reality strikes differently when scarcity of jobs, coupled with inevitable daily life challenges, proves them wrong, that they don’t have what it takes to survive the ‘outside world’.

This week, we had a chat with a number of young graduates who shared the experiences that got them wishing they had learnt an extra skill before stepping into the labour market. Here are their thoughts.

1. Financial management skills

Despite my degree, I have been a victim of two frauds that made me wish I had done a whole unit on finance management and entrepreneurship.

Some swindlers robbed me of Sh10,000 – quite a fortune for an unemployed graduate – and I am sure this wouldn’t have happened if I had known where to put my money.

After graduating, the pressure of finding a source of income and financial independence got me looking in every direction for anything that smelled like a money-making scheme.

Then someone introduced me to the so called ‘online marketing’, which I later realised was a scam. I invested Sh7,000 hoping to make a killing in just a short time.

The schemers had promised daily returns to be credited into some imaginary accounts , but before long, I woke up to a rude shock that I would never really get even a tiny percentage of my investment.

Disappointed and disoriented, I invested the last Sh3,000 I had on yet another scheme, which also turned out to be a fraud. I learnt my lesson but my lack of financial education was yet to plunge me into deeper problems.

When I started getting casual jobs and earning some income, I realised I couldn't manage my money. I couldn’t determine how much to save, how much to spend, and on what to spend it.

I have had to take financial advice from the internet and non-professionals who offer layman understanding. If I had learnt the skills on campus, I would’ve been better placed to make financial decisions for myself and I’m sure things would’ve turned out differently for me.

Just like communication skills is taught to every university student, financial literacy should be a common course as well. This way, graduates will be well-equipped to make prudent decisions with their income.

Bradox Mboya, 23, graduate in supply chain management from Railways Training Institute

2. Transitioning into a productive adult

I am the best teacher I could be, courtesy of my university training, but earning a degree didn’t do enough to blot out the little boy in me that expected everything to be handed down on a silver platter.

Stepping out of campus was a shock for me. I was a student leader and the priviledges, in a way, deluded me that everything else would align to my expectations, only to be disenchanted by the sad reality of adult life.

In my wildest expectations, I had hoped to graduate and shortly land a plum job in one of the national or international schools, shop in some of the finest fashion houses and even buy my first car.

Watching my fantasies vaporise into the thin air was disheartening and made me wish some aspects of my education on campus had prepared me for it.

Now, I have a job, but it doesn’t pay as much as I had hoped. I can see my age mates are getting married by the day and I don’t even have the willpower or the financial muscle to start the process myself.

My parents also expect to reap the fruits of their hard-earned labour of educating me. Friends are inviting me to fundraisers that I can’t skip.

At the end of the day, my financial obligations are way higher than my income; just not what I expected life after campus to be.

I think universities should do a better job at preparing students for the realities of life once they graduate.

Even though it might not be integrated into the courses, let lecturers spare some time during lectures to speak to students, just to let them know that they must harden up after their studies.

Calvince Kinaro, 23, graduate in education arts from Kenyatta University

3. How to market myself for a job

I loved my course and at the end of the four-year stint, I was confident I would work anywhere that needed the skills of a statistician.

The training had permeated all facets of the field, so I was adequately equipped for a career in the industry.

Once I graduated and started applying for jobs, I realised that to get to a position of applying the skills I had learnt, I needed another skill that, unfortunately, campus didn’t teach me.

I have received so many regrets about my job application that I began asking myself what I am not doing right. I have re-written my Curriculum Vitae (CV) multiple times, and combed through my applications like my life depends on them, but every time, the same answer.

Looking back, I realised that I have nothing that can distinguish me from other applicants, not an extra skill or any form of experience, which is what employers are looking for today.

While I thought that the academic skills I learnt at the university were enough to earn me my dream job, the market is proving me wrong. I have no extra skill to help sell my hard-earned degree and I can only wish someone had taught me this on campus.

Kenyan universities reward academic excellence, incentivising students to strive all they can for the best grades, but fail to tell them that the grades are not enough. That’s why many graduates with first class honours degrees are jobless.

I think institutions can encourage students to learn extra skills by rewarding other qualities like creativity, excellent leadership, innovation, and not just academic excellence as is the norm. This way, students who heed will very well market themselves while job-hunting.

Valary Amondi, 24, statistics graduate from Meru University of Science and Technology

4. Social and dating skills/ how to choose the best spouse

When you graduate from the university, parents expect another “degree” in addition to the academic award – a spouse, or at least a prospective. They don’t know that it’s never part of the curriculum in Kenyan campuses. To date, students largely rely on animal instincts.

Seeing my peers thrive in successful marriages and admiring their beautiful babies has gotten me wishing I had learnt the secret ingredient to brewing true love during my campus escapades.

I don’t think time has run out for me, neither am I hopeless, but if someone had taught me how to separate the wheat from the chaff in my glory days, I would probably be in a very happy marriage today.

Campus is generally a very emotionally chaotic place. It’s hard to tell who is genuine from those who are not. Some present themselves as decent people with good intentions and get you thinking they’re ‘the one,’ only for you to wake up to a rude shock of your life.

I have personally had my experiences with lovers who appeared to be very promising, but ended up disappointing, and I have learnt my lesson, the painfully hard way.

My experiences have made me dread marriage, and to be honest, I know there is a lot of learning, unlearning, and relearning I have ahead of me before I can be ready to settle down with someone.

I feel like marriage, being a lifelong commitment, is such a special institution, that we can’t afford to make a mistake when choosing who we end up with. Of what benefit is my first-class honours degree if I end up with an abusive person?

For that reason, in my view, the skill of selecting a life partner should be one of the common courses taught at third or fourth-year of studies in Kenyan universities, because, honestly, graduates need it.

If the course were to be integrated in campuses, I think it would lessen the incidence and severity of post-graduation depression, gender-based violence and the extremely rampant divorce among millennials.

Vera Adera, 23, supply chain management graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

5. Handling job rejection despite a degree

From the first day we step into campus, everything and everyone around us says we are the crème de la crème of our age, and we are bound to believe it. After all, isn’t it our hard-work that landed us there, leaving the majority of our peers in the village?

Sadly, when we graduate, we carry with us the ‘unbeatable’ attitude into the job market, only for reality to prove to us that the degree on its own is not a key to every door that we knock at. I learnt my lesson about a year after graduating.

After applying for a job and going through all the levels of interviews, I was sure I had beaten other applicants and would easily get the job.

But things turned out differently. The disappointment threw me into an emotional disarray.

In a way, the student culture in many local universities is such that we regard ourselves to be very important in the society, and there is nothing about the entire degree process that trains us to humbly go through the highs and lows that life brings forth after graduating.

I think institutions also glorify academic success so much that they forget to teach students the importance of impeccable character and priceless values like compassion, humility, and love.

I feel that encouraging students to take up voluntary activities and challenge themselves to learn outside the lecture rooms would help prepare them to meekly accept the misfortunes that fate might bring their way.

James Kiua, 25, economics and Statistics graduate from Chuka University

6. How to be your own boss

A couple of years after graduating and still unemployed, I have started wishing campus had taught me how to create my own employment rather than be a good employee.

Had I undergone any form of training on entrepreneurship as part of my degree, I believe today I would’ve been in a position to employ myself and a couple other people. But all I learnt was how to become an excellent procurement officer.

Many of my friends have taken a similar path as mine - serious job -hunting. Although they are very creative, they don’t know where to start to be able to turn their creativity into a job.

Life after campus is frustrating. You can be full of viable ideas, but turning them into an income-generating activity isn’t a walk in the park. Sourcing for capital is a challenge, and even if you succeeded, you have no idea how to run a business.

The training in the university focuses on excellence in the course that one takes, but not extra skills like entrepreneurship.

In my opinion, institutions of higher learning can do better at equipping students with the hands-on skills they need to be their own bosses since there’re not enough jobs for all the graduates campuses produce.

It doesn’t have to take an academic approach, but through particular programmes like mentorships or occasional challenges and hackathons that nurture creativity and entrepreneurial skills in the students.

Ashlyne Mwita, 25, procurement graduate from Chuka University

Expert’s Take

Young people are raising genuine concerns, although I can’t say colleges and universities can adequately teach all these skills in a classroom setup.

It’s true that the nature of our education system is such that academics is the main focus, with little emphasis put on the much-needed social skills, which are what can complement the academic skills students learn, moulding them into all round professionals fit for the society.

The institutions of higher learning can offer mentorship programs that help students learn directly from experienced people, and create a favourable environment for students to engage in co-curricular activities like clubs, societies and sports from where they learn important life skills.

Students also have a part to play. They shouldn’t just sit around and expect to learn these things passively, they need to be proactive and go an extra mile to join various forums like volunteering and internship opportunities.

Social skills are learnt from interacting with people in the social circles and the society at large, and the sooner you do that, the better.

They should know that co-curricular activities are created for that very purpose, and they can only learn if they join and actively participate in them.

Many students today spend most of their free time on social media, forgetting that there are real people around them that they can interact with, and possibly learn from.