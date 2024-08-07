Lessons of resilience: How Kenyans abroad are living the European dream

By Michael Ochieng

That Kenyan youth are struggling to find employment is no secret. Reasons for the high unemployment rate among the youth include the youth population bulge currently being witnessed in the country, a dwindling economy, high cost of living, and disparities between what employers want, and the skills taught in school.

Last week, President William Ruto revealed that Kenya exports 1,000 citizens every week to work in foreign countries in a bid to address the unemployment crisis. As of 2020, over 535,000 Kenyans were estimated to be living abroad, with the majority working in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This emigration by Kenyan youth is mostly driven by the need to find stable employment and achieve financial independence. While Kenyans working abroad send back millions of funds in remittances and support their families back home, their departure to foreign lands contributes to brain drain and loss of skilled labour, which may ultimately hurt a country’s economy. Four youths working abroad share their stories.

Beatrice Mutoni, 26

Muenster, Germany

I graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science at Moi University in 2018. Afterward, I worked as an accountant for a construction company called Unique Concrete Builders in Nakuru. During my time there, I gained experience in customer relations and project management.

The Covid-19 pandemic made things slower and less exciting, which affected my work. I felt bored so I decided to explore the option of relocating abroad. I began doing my research and discovered that I had a friend working in Germany. We connected and she began telling me about her experiences living there.

I embarked on a journey to move to Germany with the intention of pursuing a Master’s degree.During the visa application process, I applied as a volunteer, which allowed me to start taking German classes.

The embassy required a specific level of proficiency in German, so I studied the language. In early 2022, I participated in a year-long cultural exchange programme where I got to know the German culture and improve my language.

After laying down my plans, my first step was to connect with fellow Kenyans through social media. I joined various groups and platforms where Kenyans in Germany shared their experiences. By the time I arrived in Germany, I had already made a few friends virtually.

Upon my arrival, I settled in Cologne, a vibrant and multicultural city with a big foreign population. Connecting with other foreigners was simpler because we were all navigating similar challenges. The German classes I had taken helped me form friendships faster. Since everyone taking the classes was a foreigner, I was able to meet people from diverse cultures who could relate to our shared experiences.

Working in different places and diverse environments has been quite interesting for me. Although I’ve been here for two years, I’m still working on improving my language. Sometimes, information gets lost in translation, but overall, it has been a positive experience. Not only has it opened up work and career opportunities, but I’ve also pursued modeling. I am the reigning Miss Kenya, Germany.

Among the biggest culture shocks I have encountered is that Germans eat one main meal a day, often during lunchtime. Breakfast is usually light, and dinner may consist of bread, cheese, and other simple items. Initially, I was very surprised by this bread-based dinner tradition.

Also, beer is very popular in Germany. There are even national holidays centred around drinking. It’s a cultural norm. Smoking is common, even among young people. At work, we even have designated smoking breaks.

On Sundays, supermarkets and shopping centres are all closed. If you didn’t stock up on Saturday, you might find yourself with limited options on Sunday.

Additionally, Germans value punctuality. If a meeting is scheduled for 8am, you need to be there 10 minutes before 8am. Even in school, lateness isn’t tolerated. Teachers expect everyone to be on time.

The language barrier is a significant challenge. Not everyone speaks English, and expressing myself fully in German is still hard. While I have adapted somehow, I sometimes feel more comfortable expressing myself in English.

Being a foreigner sometimes means facing misconceptions about your academic qualifications. It is essential to prove your abilities regardless of where you come from.

After the cultural exchange programme I enrolled in, I discovered my passion for healthcare. Even though I initially considered pursuing a Master’s degree, I secured admission for a course in IT and business management.

Starting my second Bachelor’s degree is a significant accomplishment. Winning the Miss Kenya Germany pageant and traveling to around 15 countries in the past two years have also been proud moments for me. Despite the challenges I faced during my first year abroad, I persevered, and that resilience seems to be paying off.

Being homesick is common. Fortunately, I’m close to my family, and we communicate frequently. Last year, I reached out to my brother who also studied abroad, and I shared my challenges and doubts. Despite having a support system and connecting with fellow Kenyans, it’s not quite the same as home.

Currently, my focus is on maximising my time in Germany, both personally and professionally. Whether I stay in Germany or return home, I’m committed to continuous personal and career growth.

Geoffrey Onyancha, 42

Toronto, Canada

I graduated from Strathmore University with a diploma in business information technology. I worked with various companies in Nairobi, including DSTV and Access Kenya. However, my initial dream after high school was to become a Clinical Officer.

I found myself torn between the IT world and my passion for healthcare. Eventually, life took an unexpected turn, I moved from Nairobi to the Philippines, where I pursued a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. After returning home in 2021, I faced challenges with the nursing council, which discriminated between students who studied Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) locally and those who obtained their BSN abroad. Despite having a BSN, they wanted to register me as a diploma holder, which I found unacceptable. This made me explore the option of moving out of the country.

A friend suggested that I try getting a visa to Canada. I gave it a try. I didn’t go through agents as many do, so the process took quite long. I was called in for biometrics after four months, just when I had lost hope. God truly works in His own timing. The whole process took one year.

Upon arriving in a new country, you quickly realise that there’s a lot to learn. Different countries have unique ways of doing things, and as you work across various sectors, adaptation becomes essential. While English serves as the primary mode of communication in the southern part of Canada, French is the more dominant language in places like Montreal and Saskatchewan.

Communication isn’t an issue for me, but making friends during the initial days was challenging. Unlike the social interactions we are used to in Kenya, here people tend to mind their own business. However, when fellow Africans meet, there’s a sense of connection and networking.

When I moved here, I wasn’t surprised because I had traveled before and experienced similar things. However, there’s a significant difference between Kenya and Canada. In Kenya, we tend to be more conservative, especially regarding gender and LGBTQ+ issues. Many feel intimidated and unable to express themselves openly. But here in Canada, everyone is free to be themselves.

Back home, obtaining my nursing license was a challenge. But when I arrived here, I discovered that my Bachelor’s degree was recognised, which was a relief. Seeing many Filipino nurses working here made me feel like I belonged. It’s encouraging to know that each day brings me closer to my goals.

One significant difference I’ve noticed is that unlike back home where connections matter, here, if you perform well, you’re recognised. That’s a major advantage. Despite this, adjusting to the healthcare system, navigating a new environment, and raising funds to support myself, all while dealing with demands from home, leaves little time for socialising. Sometimes it gets really frustrating.

Right now, my focus is on establishing myself here, but I’m also open to other possibilities. One of my long-term goals is to create an institution back home where learners can acquire new skills beyond traditional nursing. By doing so, we can empower more people to develop themselves and ensure their families benefit from opportunities beyond our borders. While I work on stabilising myself here, I’m excited about the potential to make a positive impact both locally and globally.



Esther Kamau, 28

Project Manager in Salzburg, Austria

I completed my undergraduate studies and graduated with a Bachelor in Business Management at Moi University. Despite having a finance background, I was always curious about IT. So, I started an internship at Jumia Kenya and gained valuable experience.

After graduating, I transitioned into digital marketing, which exposed me to social media. Due to the high number of digital marketers, it wasn’t a sustainable option for me. In 2020, I joined a professional programme (SAP Young Professionals Program) focused on IT solutions. This led to a placement with a Nairobi-based company, where I worked on an exciting project for a year.

When the project was completed, I began actively searching for job opportunities abroad. I visited job sites like LinkedIn and applied for positions that aligned with my qualifications. Eventually, my efforts paid off after a series of online interviews and I received an offer to move to Austria.

The biggest challenge with the move was speaking German and integrating into society. Suddenly, I went from being unnoticed to standing out because of my skin colour. Austria isn’t very diverse, but culturally, people are kind and helpful.

Although my working role was in English, mastering the local language was essential for everyday interactions, whether at the supermarket, on the street, or with government officials. The culture shock hit me when I realised how active Europeans are. In Kenya, we work hard, but here, people intentionally prioritise their health. Their food is also quite different from what I’m used to – less flavourful.

In Austria, they truly value work-life balance. If you end up working beyond normal hours, they compensate you for it. On the other hand, if you prefer not to work overtime, you get to enjoy your free time, especially during the longer summer days. It’s a bit different from Kenya where you might be required to work from eight to five, even if you’re not actively busy. In Austria, there’s a stronger sense of personal responsibility. As long as you deliver results, leaving work early is never questioned.

One of my personal challenges was integrating with the Kenyan community here. Most of them have a different perspective on how you should live when you’re abroad, and it didn’t align with my views. I didn’t feel like I fit in, so I sought a community that resonated with my personal and professional values.

I worked for an employer who didn’t meet all my requirements, and it was tough to explain that I couldn’t continue working for them. But I made the decision to move on, and that’s something I’m genuinely proud of.

I’ve built a diverse community that is not exclusively Kenyan, it includes Africans. While I hesitate to call it “my” community, we share a sense of belonging. Over the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to travel to various European countries.

I’m uncertain where my path will lead, but I see myself remaining within Europe. Ultimately, my heart is set on returning to Kenya, even if the timing isn’t crystal clear right now.

Kennedy Abuga, 28

Medical worker in Germany

I completed my Bachelor’s degree in nursing in the Philippines, which was a four-year programme. In 2019, I moved to Kenya in search of opportunities. However, I faced challenges because I was told there were no internship chances.

I headed to Tanzania where I completed a year-long internship. After the programme, I secured a job and became registered with the Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council. I worked at the national hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Later, I transitioned to a Cardiology Center. Then, an email connected to my LinkedIn profile brought exciting news: I had an interview opportunity with a German human resources team recruiting nurses. Fortunately, I qualified in all areas except for one, the German language.

I enrolled in a private school in Dar es Salaam called Heads Collecting Tanzania. There, I met a friendly teacher who guided me through German language classes. I also made friends who shared my interest in coming to Germany. Over a year, I diligently learned the language. Finally, I traveled to Germany, equipped with almost everything I needed. That year of language learning and personal growth prepared me to seize the opportunities that this country offers.

In Germany, we work no more than eight hours a day. The standard is a 38-hour workweek. If needed, you can discuss adjustments with your boss, but exceeding 10 hours is not allowed. They emphasise work-life balance, and the importance of rest.

I work an eight-hour shift, then head home. I engage in sports three times a week (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday). The remaining days are for recovery and refreshment. I do home workouts and meet friends at the hall for aerobics or strength training. During holidays, I prefer traveling to experience and appreciate different cultures.

My aim here in Germany is to specialise and advance professionally. Yet, I hold my home close to my heart. East or West, it’s where I feel best. I’m also investing my efforts back home, with my parents’ support. New projects are ongoing, and within the next seven years, I hope to start something that gives back to the community.