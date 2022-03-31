Lessons from running “the unadulterated paradise”

Rolf Gloor moved from Switzerland and settled in Kenya 27 years ago where he has engaged in various tourism projects. In 2006, his love of adventure led him to Turkana where he has been living for the last 16 years, running Eliye Springs Resort.



What inspired your decision to stay in Kenya and run a business?

I come from Switzerland, a country that many dream of visiting because of the beautiful countryside. However, when I came to Turkana, I was amazed by its beauty. I consider it an unadulterated paradise. Here, we live life simply and authentically. This place where the resort stands was once neglected and I felt moved to bring it back to life. This is what I have been doing for the last decade.

Has it been difficult to market Turkana to the world?

When I tell people about this place, most of them wonder what is so special about such a remote place. I always tell them that they should come and experience life in its purest and simplest form. Some don’t believe me but most of those who come almost never regret their decision. Building the resort wasn’t easy. Renovations took long and the process was financially draining.

One of the biggest challenges we face is trying to change Turkana’s reputation. Many identify the region only with biting drought. They ask, “Is there food there?” Then they are pleasantly surprised when I tell them that we even rear rabbits here. Notably, there are thousands of residents who go without food but I think that if we dwelt more on the positive side of this region, it could open up doors for investment opportunities. Initially, we only received local visitors, but now we attract foreigners from more than 60 countries.

How significantly was the business affected by Covid-19?

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the business was not doing very well because of environmental disasters. With the rising waters of Lake Turkana, we lost sections of our property in 2019 and again in April 2020. It was a slow fade. The beach bar went down, our boats, two boma houses and then the swimming pool got destroyed. We tried to rescue what we could, but we lost Sh8 million worth of goods and assets. Then, due to restrictions on movement, the number of visitors went down.

Managing this place has been expensive as it is quite big and unlike city hotels, I can’t just send employees home and hire casuals on need-to basis. For me, I have had to pay staff whether I have visitors or not. Luckily, most of them understood the situation, worked in shifts and took pay cuts.

Would you consider flooding in Turkana a natural or manmade disaster?

When such a calamity strikes, that is one common question to ask. In this case, I don’t see any connection between the goings on and global warming or human actions. The lapping of water through our hotel grounds and in the neighbouring homes is something that has been happening over the years. You wake up one day and realise that the lake is moving closer and closer.

How are you recovering from the loss and cushioning yourself from such unforeseen calamities?

I believe that such unexpected situations are bound to occur. This was quite a difficult experience for me. I wondered whether to pay out staff and close down or plough back my savings into the business. I decided to do the latter and introduce a model that allows individuals to invest with us. At the moment, we have two semi-permanent rondavel houses and one of these has been built by one of our clients at a cost of Sh1 million. What happens is that we build because we have the expertise to do that, then our partners earn revenue from the income generated by their investments. I opted for this at the advice of my auditor. It was better than taking a loan.