Legal department shouldn't be an appendage, but main cog in a company’s growth



Caroline Simba is a United Kingdom (UK)- trained lawyer and a seasoned policy and governance expert currently serving as the chief legal and regulatory affairs officer at Jamii Telecommunications Ltd. She also holds two masters’ degrees in law, and human resource management, besides being a certified company secretary, a commissioner for oaths and notary public.

What is the most exciting thing about being the chief legal and regulatory affairs officer at Jamii Telecommunications Ltd?

Using my position to influence the law-making process. The goal of regulation is to enhance a society. Sadly, however, I feel we suffer from poorly designed laws and in some instances overregulation, especially of industries which propel high-value economic growth.

This stifles the growth of an efficient and competitive market. It is high time we strictly enforced cost-benefit analysis in public policy for balanced and efficient regulations.

What are you looking forward to most in your current role?

The perks to an economy from supporting local businesses are vast and I feel a strong sense of duty working for Jamii Telecom. We are the only fully local-owned mobile network operator in Kenya. We understand the unique habits of the Kenyan consumer.

Through our popular ads, we have been able to communicate our vision, which is well aligned with our consumers’ needs and expectations. I view my current role as that of co-pilot to the CEO. Gone are the days when the legal and regulatory department was simply a support function.

I strive to find strategic and innovative ways of helping the business seize untapped growth. Technology has increased competition for incumbents and in turn amplified the need for leaner operating business models with an absolute focus on seamless service delivery and excellent customer experience. The critical success factors I focus on are those that deliver growth as well as cost and capital efficiencies.

Who had the most influence in your career choice?

One of the people who greatly influenced my passion for the law very early on was a college lecturer called Connie Kiplagat. I considered myself an average performer, but she saw a candidate with great potential and pushed me beyond my limits, which unquestionably impacted my academic performance. I must say that I have been lucky in my career to meet people who have willingly and freely guided and supported me.

What would you tell your undergraduate self about preparing for a career?

It is okay not knowing with absolute certainty which area of law to practice. However, at the very least, map out your goals with broad strokes and a directional path. The job market is hyper-competitive, so aim for academic excellence. Lastly, onboard a mentor as early as possible.

What were the top three lessons you learned from your first job that you still find relevant today?

I first worked at Charles Coleman LLP Solicitors in Windsor, UK, before coming back to Kenya where I trained at the premier law firm, Kaplan & Stratton Advocates, and later worked as an associate in the commercial department. All these jobs instilled in me an uncompromising work ethic, a degree of integrity that has never tarnished and a flair for the highest quality in legal services.

What has been your most challenging role, so far?

Early on in my career, it was finding the elusive work-life balance as a new mother in a very demanding job.

Do you consider your move from working in a corporate law firm to the ICT sector a career shift?

Absolutely, and not by virtue of the industry but simply looking at scope and responsibility. The responsibilities of an in-house lawyer are centered around business strategy and a shared common purpose, which varies greatly with the scope of external counsel work.

What advice would you give a young professional considering a similar move?

Articulating your “why’’ is very important. If money is the prime motivator, success and impact will be superficial.

What tips would you give to a professional on how to raise visibility and increase their chances for promotion and career growth?

Two things – firstly, create real impact. Businesses understand measurable results. Secondly, identify a high-quality mentor within the company to guide you in your career development.

What are some of the under-utilised opportunities in the ICT space that young people can take advantage of?

We have a bulging youth population in this country which is highly advantageous for any emerging economy as it can generate significant GDP growth. It is well known that ICT is an accelerator for socio-economic inclusion.

For young people to engage meaningfully in society, they must be equipped with advanced digital skills such as coding, software and app development, machine learning, Big Data analysis, cybersecurity and Distributed Ledger technologies like blockchain. These skills are crucial if we are to tackle the burgeoning gap between supply and demand that defines the broader labour market in Kenya.

What is your favourite undergraduate memory?

I certainly did not engage in boisterous and mirthful episodes in my undergraduate years. I was more focused on passing my exams. One of my favourite memories was interning under Prof Gautam Mitra, a distinguished professor at Brunel University in the UK, who inspired my drive for self-improvement.

What inspires your leadership style?