Leaving employment allowed me to pursue my passion



When Trophy Kiprono, 28, graduated with a degree in communication and media from Maseno University.

She was fortunate to get a job as a communication officer at a Kenya Medical Training College.

But her love for style, fashion, coaching and training motivated her to leave employment three years ago to establish an image consulting business known as Executive Image Consultants Kenya. She is also a motivational speaker.

Trophy is no different from the many graduates who are in fields unrelated with the courses they studied, but for her, it was by choice.

“If I could sum up what drove me to my current engagement in one word, I would call it passion. I love image consultancy. I loved it even before I knew it was called by that name,” Trophy says.

Back then, when she would spot someone dressed or groomed inappropriately, she would make mental corrections on what would have looked better on that person, this type of dress or hairdo, or this colour of tie.

“I was pushed into this direction because I noticed there was an existing gap that needed to be filled.”

Her image consultancy business deals with improving the personal and professional image of clients through appearance, behaviour, and communication.

“We evaluate the effect of a person's appearance on their professional image and advise them according to what their aspirations and desires are,” she says.

Trophy only started professionalising her consultancy three years ago. Before then, she was offering the service to friends, who acted as her guinea pigs.

They always took her unsolicited advice on their image gracefully. Looking back, she is grateful they gave her the opportunity to hone her skills.

The image coach demystifies the notion that it’s those in high positions who are in need of makeovers.

“Long ago, image consultancy was thought to be a preserve of politicians and the like, but now everyone has embraced it after realising that fine tuning their appearance can have significant impact on their professional and personal life,” she offers.

She says that a number of politicians have sought her services during this electioneering period.

“In politics, image is everything. If an aspirant is to get people to trust and vote for them, they need to create that endearing look.

"It is a delicate balance between what to wear in a poster shoot, what colours go with one's individuality, how to pose to give the aura of power and control, what to say and what not to say. A politician absolutely needs the services of an image consultant as it will really up their stakes in the campaign process,” she explains.

She is also engaged in motivational speaking, targeting young people as they are at a crucial stage in life.

“We are bound to make big mistakes at this stage, and without the right counsel, one can easily throw away their entire life. I would, however, not want to be limited to young adults. I believe anyone anywhere can use a bit of motivation.

"Whether it is to get through a bad day, or just to try and make sense of what this life is about, we all need a dose of motivation in our lives.”

Trophy reaches her clients through referrals, social media platforms or directly approaching potential clients such as schools.

In case the going gets tough, would she consider the prospects of employment? She gives an emphatic no.

Though she loves the certainty of employment, especially the regular pay and the peace of mind that usually comes with it, she would rather stick to consultancy as it is more rewarding to her.

“I love how I turned passion into a profession. A famous quote goes ‘choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life’,” the coach says.

“Employment has its perks, however, to incorporate all that I love doing into an eight-to-five job is next to impossible. With image consultancy, corporate training and motivational speaking, it’s like I found my ikigai, a Japanese term for finding your purpose. It’s about finding a balance between passion, mission, vocation and profession,” she explains.

Some of her challenges include non-payment by clients who deem image consultancy a simple task, and instead offer to buy her lunch as compensation for her time. Trophy wonders whether such people understand the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.

Some of her friends too tend to use her services for free on account of their friendship. Her charges are not uniform; they depend on the services one is seeking. On the corporate front, she trains staff on communication skills, etiquette and good customer care values.

“My background is in communication and media studies and this is where acquired skills come in handy. While at it, we discuss issues that are nowadays present at the workplace like depression and mental health issues,” she says.

There are some business decisions she made and lived to regret to date. One is going out of her way to create a website and to pay for social media sponsorship for her business from her pocket without waiting first to net a client or two. It backfired badly.

“I also regret doing consultancies based on trust and promise of payment. Those cheques never materialised. I learnt that in business, trust is such a flimsy word that can be badly abused,” she says, adding that she learned some lessons, including that unless one has a deal that is sealed on paper, they should consider it still a pitch.

Another of her hard lessons is that it’s easier to get business from strangers compared to friends who are familiar with your work . Trophy advises one not to be afraid to sell their line of work to anyone who listens.

“The important thing is to take heart and keep climbing above the obstacles. You may have to deal with setbacks. Some can even be personally embarrassing. What’s important is how you meet the difficult situations,” she notes.

As she works hard, the image coach also makes time for play. She loves jogging.

“I recently started to get into fitness and I hope to make it a lifelong journey. Who knows? Maybe one day I will become a life coach, so I need to be all rounded to train in all aspects of body, mind and spirit,” she says.