Learning endlessly and thinking on my feet has helped grow my career

After graduating from the University of Nairobi (UoN) with a Bachelor’s degree in communication, tourism, and sociology in 2014, Beatrice Mwangi was very keen to work with recreation centres and hotels.

“I was passionate about the tourism industry and was intrigued by the different societies, cultures, and how we share our history. This motivated me to pursue a career and grow in the industry,” she starts.

Born and brought up in Nairobi’s Buru Buru estate, Beatrice attended Silver Gate Academy for her primary school education and thereafter joined Mt Laverna Girls High School. She performed well in her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and transitioned to UoN.

“Throughout my studies, we moved around Nairobi quite a bit due to my mum’s work, and this exposed me to different social setups and markets,” offers the mother of one six-year-old boy.

Currently, she works with Superior Homes Kenya Limited in the capacity of Retail Manager at Arcadia, Green Park. Her career journey commenced when she interned with St Julian's Conference and Retreat Centre. She was then confirmed as an admin assistant thereafter.

“This was my first exposure to the hospitality industry and it gave me an opportunity to interact with various clients on their needs and familiarise with the social scenes. Fortunately, along the way, I met someone hiring for a position at Garden City, and I got the position as a receptionist in 2015.

“This gave me an opportunity to utilise my management and people skills. I interacted with and managed both staff and clients and it was a great learning experience on how to think on my feet. At the time, my boss saw that I could lead a team effectively and offered me a chance to lead the soft services department at Garden City, tackling cleaning, waste management, landscape maintenance and pest control at the mall,” reminisces the 29-year-old.

“I managed the team quite well and through hard work I was challenged to take up the role of the Operation Manager, leading both the soft and hard services which include mechanical, electrical and plumbing maintenance. This helped me gain skills that are essential in my day to day work as I manage Arcadia at Greenpark.

“I attribute my growth to mentors who gave me the chance to lead and I endeavor to learn as much as I can from my peers and fellow leaders.”

Beatrice considers herself a transformational leader who values the conditions within which employees work. She says that she strives to bring out the best in everyone in her team even when changes occur.

“Over the years, I have seen the importance of making sure that everyone in a team understands their role well enough to enjoy it. At the end of the day, if you are happy and performing well, the entire company is happy,” she quips.

She notes that her proudest accomplishment was when she got the opportunity to work at Garden City Mall during its inception. It was a new mall that had just been launched in Kenya, and was the largest retail centre at that time. She was tasked with leading the operations departments where she worked alongside a dedicated team and at the same time created an enabling and comfortable environment where sub-contractors performed very well.

“My role at the company at the time made me learn the importance of work-life balance since I had to juggle work and taking care of my first-born son. At the time, I was just beginning to lead a team and I feared taking that step up. From that period, I learnt that you should never let fear stop you from moving forward, regardless of the situation. I am glad I didn’t,” she smiles.

On what keeps her awake at night, Beatrice is quick to point out that her dreams do.

“I have set goals and targets for myself, and I stay up strategising on how to achieve them. I would like to grow and learn the things that I still do not know and would love to learn new things and improve throughout my career. I also strive to overcome all my fears, especially for the things that are out of my control.”

“I want to create a name for myself in the retail market as a reliable consultant in facilities management and someday own a retail center of my own. I would like to build my brand and establish myself as an expert within the real estate industry,” she says.

Her advice to the youth is that they should work hard and be willing to go the extra mile in their fields of expertise.

“As a young person trying to maneuver your way through the corporate world, be open to embracing all the changes that you might encounter as this plays a key part in your growth. The changes along the way are what make you stronger and are your ladder to the next phase of life.”