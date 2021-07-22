Leaping over the hurdles of life

Photo credit: Chris Omollo
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Through YouTube tutorials, Gloria has been perfecting her skills just like former world javelin champion Julius Yego. 


  • Her breakthrough came during the 2017 World Under-18 championship held in Nairobi where she jumped 12:48m high to finish in eighth position.


  • She looks up to American triple jump sensation Brielyn Rodgers who also specialises in different events including javelin and shot put. 

1. What informed your decision to compete in the long and triple jump disciplines?
I began trying out the two while in Grade Five at Mutulu primary school. At that time, most of my peers were interested in track events but I was fascinated by how high long jumpers could leap. I took my practice sessions very seriously and slowly, I began to win medals. In Grade Eight, I managed to get to the national finals, which was really surprising for me and my parents because none of us expected my athletics career to advance that quickly. It was at that level that I won my first gold medal in the triple jump discipline. 

