Lamentations of a campus boyfriend

For centuries, boy child has been tricked by society to sulk quietly at his problems. But not these Generation Z Weetabix chaps. Here is Joe, a campus boy crying foul after a hard tackle from his girlfriend. Having studied at The Alliance Boys, the dude didn’t want to look like a mere mortal. He once asked a question in a class that was as packed as a Freshers’ Night event.

“Excuse me sir, I think we are like sheep, following blindly that Schrodinger equation derivation,” he said. The class exploded in laughter as if comedian Pete had cracked his best joke. The lecturer glared at him with the furious eyes that Kanye uses on Kim K these days. Not one to take mockery from any quarters, the lecturer stormed out and asked Joe to continue with his silly comedy show.

The classmates showered Joe with all manner of superlatives for earning them an early exit from class. He felt like a Bollywood movie hero who had just defeated a dozen guys without breaking a sweat. Among the fans he earned in that moment was a girl, Joan. As he was exiting the lecture hall, Joan walked up to him and in a perky voice whispered, “Bad man looking good in dissident.”

Joe immediately reached into his pocket and gave her a yellow card with his number scribbled on it. A few crisps, chocolates and a WhatsApp status posting later, they were an item. Joe entered the streets of Facebook and the notifications had him feeling like an Olympic gold medalist. Joan had updated her relationship status to “engaged to Joe Kinya”. She even tagged Joe and his mother saw the post, to which she commented. “Naona umeamua kuoa, kijana yangu!

On the glam corridors of Instagram, she posted a pic of Joe dressed in army trousers and captioned: The only guy who’d take a bullet for me. She was unaware that Joe can never, ever fight for anything, leave alone die for her. Then they start dating, and attention became the oxygen on which Joan seemed to live on. She wanted Joe to chat with her all day. She demanded to “hang out” any time he didn’t have lectures. Her top priority became being with Joe. Slowly, Joe found himself needing new shirts because of the high rate at which Joan possessed his hoodies and shirts.

When he asked her about it, she became as dramatic as those MCAs get while impeaching a governor. Then came the whining. She didn’t like how Joe looked at Njeri’s forehead during group discussions. Joe couldn’t be on a phone call with Nyaboke, the class rep, for more than 10 minutes without her raising her thick eyebrows. When her friends (who have sponsors) came to class wearing expensive outfits, she descended upon Joe’s fuliza to compete with them. Joe couldn’t dump her because he was knee deep in love. In fact, he agreed to her request to move into his house. It is then that the struggle became real and Joe started drinking like a skunk. Are there any manageable girls to be found on campus? I wonder.