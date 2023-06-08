Kingwa Kamencu: Striving for excellence, reaching for greatness

By Kingwa Kamencu

For a long time, I was tired, upset, miserable and sad. I was disgusted, disturbed, disillusioned about the world around me. I couldn’t stop thinking about Kenya, and the future of humanity. Looking back, I think that was the beginning of my inner psychological breakdown, one that would lead me to becoming the butterfly I now am. That long, dark night of the soul was the cocoon phase where ‘I’ had to be destroyed, for the enablement of a vaster ‘me’. The ‘me’ that’s the channel and servant of the universe, rather than the previous ‘me’ that was all about her petty endeavors, ambitions and goals.

Where once I was striving to change the world, now my focus is on an entirely different thing. Well, I still am idealistic to the core, to be honest, so maybe it’s the strategy that has changed more than anything else. My current obsession is myself, and the pursuit of excellence.

Excellence, not greatness

I love the concept of greatness. It is so uplifting and energising to ponder on. I want to be great, I don’t even feel shame or embarrassment about saying it. Because, if we’re here on earth playing games, then I want to play the game that will exhilarate the hell out of me and leave me breathless. So, greatness is my game.

But I was recently thinking and it occurred to me that greatness is not something that is measured on a day to day basis, it is only seen as a collective cumulative result of one’s activities and work, at the end of one’s life. I realised that the thing to aim for on a daily basis is not greatness, but excellence.

Excellence is about doing things to a superior, high quality, refined standard. It is about going over and above to ensure that you deliver a product, service, experience, or result that stands out for its pedigree. Excellence means going further than anyone else would be willing to go. It means courageously seeking out a level that everyone else believes is impossible.

The 4am effect

In my current pursuit of excellence, I have a mentor, his name is Kobe Bryant. My Kobe Bryant. The real Kobe Bryant, the basketballer, died in 2020. I, however, imaginatively conjure him in my head, asking for advice on certain things, allowing him to guide me in others. My interest in Kobe Bryant is not just imaginative though. I have recently taken up one of his most significant habits, waking up at 4am. The 4am feature turned up time and again as significant to his success. And given how much of a super achiever he was during his whole basketball career and after, I decided that it was time to embrace the 4am too, so that I too could become a super achiever.

In an award acceptance speech, Kobe Bryant once said the following about the 4ams:

“We’re not on the stage just because of talent and ability, we’re up here because of 4am…We’re up here because we had a dream and let nothing stand in our way. If anything tried to bring us down, we used it to make us stronger. We were never satisfied, never finished, we’ll never be retired.”

So that I don’t just start and then stop, I have taken up a 100 Day Challenge of waking up at 4am every day, and then seeing what differences that will have occurred (or not!) in my life, at the end of 100 days. Join me on that journey.