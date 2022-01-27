Kicking at football glory

Kevine Lumbasi, 28, plays as a right winger for the Kenya Amputee National Football Team.

Kevine has represented Kenya in several competitions, including the Amputee Football World Cup in 2018, Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF) and the Central and East African Amputee Football (CEAAF) in Tanzania last year.

He has been playing football since his days at Lubinu primary school in Kakamega, but his career kicked off proper at Chebuyusi High School where he was scouted and later selected to the Kakamega County Amputee Football team.

Despite his disability, Kevine has never attended a special school. He says he loves to challenge himself and compete with able-bodied players.

He graduated in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology and Security from Chuka University.

He is currently unemployed, but hopes to start a new degree in law once he secures a scholarship.

Lumbasi (back centre) with team mates and coach at the Odibets Amputee Championship at the Nairobi City Stadium in October last year. Photo credit: Pool

How did you get into football and how long have you been playing?

I started as a goalkeeper in primary school. My friends needed someone who could ‘leap and dive for balls like a monkey’ and they found one in me. I played in that position until the year 2015 when some scouts from Kakamega Amputee Football team encouraged me to go for national team trials where I was selected.

Tell us about your experience as a footballer...

I have generally enjoyed my time as a player. Football is something I really like. I have travelled to different places and met people from different cultures. I have been to Mexico, Liberia, Germany, Angola, Tanzania and Uganda. Football has also helped me pay my bills. With my earnings from the game, I have been able to pay my college school fees and cater for other needs.

What challenges have you faced as a footballer with disability?

In Kenya, amputee football is not a sustainable career because we have no league and sometimes, we are not sure whether or not we will get paid after national team assignments. But, our passion drives us. For instance, we have not received our training allowances since November last year when we were training for the CEAAF tournament. The state of football in Kenya is also wanting. I have interacted with many players and the best they can hope for is a deal with foreign clubs. I only play the game because of the passion I have. I cannot fully rely on it as an income generating activity and that is quite sad.

What are your goals?

I look forward to representing the country and winning a major trophy on the globe or continent. I also hope to develop a better football environment in Kenya, especially for amputees. I will do this by finding people of goodwill to help me establish a league for amputee footballers, invest in talent scouting and lobby for the introduction of amputee football in schools and tertiary institutions. Hopefully, this will improve the amputee football landscape and make it a sustainable source of income for players and team managers.