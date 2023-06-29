Kenyan ace eyes Olympic dream

You were in Turkey during the earthquake that took the lives of over 50,000 people. How difficult was that period for you?

I did not experience the first earthquake. I just got a lot of messages from people asking me, “How are you? We have heard and seen in the news that there’s an earthquake in Turkey.” At the time, an earthquake had not been felt in Mersin city where I was. But, about five days later, another earthquake hit. I felt that one. I was seated on a chair in my room when I saw my phone shaking, so I dashed outside.

That’s when I realised that the earthquake thing was real. A team that we had played a week before that day lost two players in the earthquake. It was very sad and the memories are still fresh in my mind. I couldn’t believe that some of the players we met were no more. However, the earthquake is not the reason I later left Turkey to play in Greece. If I had got another offer in Turkey, I would have continued playing there.

Tell us about your volleyball journey before you went to play abroad...

I started playing this game when I was in Class Six. I actually did not like volleyball, I loved football more, but there’s a teacher who thought I would make a good volleyball player. He told me to play both volleyball and football and see where they would lead me. I played both up to Form Two.

I got a different coach (John Duro) who advised me to drop football if I wanted to excel in volleyball. I concentrated on volleyball and when I finished school in 2019, Duro called and advised me to start playing for a small club. I played for DCI both as a left and right attacker. I love the left position more than right. I think the right position bears a lot of responsibility. You basically carry the entire team. In the left position, you can receive the ball and allow others to attack.

I had a chance to join the police force when I was at DCI, but I decided not to take the offer because I wanted to further my volleyball career.

2020 was a tricky year for sportspeople. Was it the same for you?

The Covid-19 pandemic affected me a bit, but life had to go on. I knew at some point the disease would be contained and volleyball would continue, so I did my own personal training in the estate. I used to go for runs in the morning and evenings and also do football kickabouts to keep fit.

We played only one match in 2020, but the following year, my doors opened as Kenya Pipeline noticed me and signed me up during the national playoffs, and shortly afterwards, I received my first national team call-up. I was at Kenya Pipeline team for one season and after we bagged silver in the Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship in Kigali, Rwanda in 2021, I got my first professional stint in Turkey.

Was this your dream all along?

When I was in high school, my dream was to play volleyball to the highest level. That’s why I kept working hard and never gave up. The standards of volleyball in Turkey are so much higher compared to Kenya’s.

They don’t play outdoor volleyball like in Kenya. They have swanky, well equipped indoor arenas. In Turkey, you can never find anyone training outdoors, unlike here where teams often train outdoors for indoor league matches due to lack of funds.

You were in Turkey for one season. What challenges did you face?

I mostly ate rice and beef because my favourite meal, ugali, is not available there. I also found the weather to be a bit harsh and unpredictable. The earthquake made the situation worse, and I also encountered slight challenges with communication since I don’t speak Turkish.

I found the language a bit difficult to learn, yet we only had three players in the team who could speak English. I had to use my phone to translate English to Turkish whenever I needed to communicate with others. Whenever a player was angry with me, they would go to a Serbian player who understood both English and Turkish, and this player would act as the translator. I also used the Serb to communicate with the coach, and we got used to this arrangement.

Who is your role model in volleyball?

Brazilian outside hitter Gabi (Gabriela Braga Guimaraes). She plays so well. I love her swing. I would be terrorising opponents if I had that skill.

What benefits have you realised from playing volleyball?

The game has enabled me to support my family, especially my sister and my mum. I have also used my earnings to educate my brother.

I’m interested to know whether or not your parents supported you in this journey from the beginning?

My parents knew I loved football, but when I picked up an ankle injury in Class Seven, they told me to stop engaging in sports. But, that did not discourage me. I continued to play, but in secret. I remember once sneaking from home to attend a volleyball training camp when my parents had gone to the farm. I packed my clothes in a rucksack and left for the camp at Lifunga Primary School in Siaya. When I returned, I found that my fellow pupils had already done the midterm exams.

After that, my mum saw that I was really dedicated, and decided to support me. She believed that volleyball could take me places. When I completed Class Eight, I was snapped up by Sega Girls. They took me in as a volleyball player. I had been approached by about four secondary schools, including Nyakach Girls, who wanted me to play football for them.

Which one country would you like to play volleyball in before you retire?

The United States. I just love the US. I don’t have a particular reason, but I’d love to play there. My dream is to be a volleyball referee when I retire. But, before that I want to play at the Olympics. Our Kenyan team is good. I believe we can go places if we work hard. We can beat a lot of teams out there and qualify for the Olympics.

What advice would you give to someone aspiring to play volleyball to the highest level?

Volleyball is all about hard work, discipline and acknowledging God as the ultimate guide in everything. Put all your mind in training, respect coaches and you will make it. If you don’t have discipline, even if you are the best, you can’t get anywhere.