Kenya’s only Grand Slam champion Okutoyi now trains eyes on the US Open



Angela Okutoyi, 18, made history by becoming the first Kenyan to reach a Grand Slam event and the first Kenyan to win the (Grand Slam) title at the 2022 Wimbledon Open in London, UK.

Angie, as fondly referred to, alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp, beat Canadians Kyla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4 and 11-9 in the finals of the Wimbledon Open Doubles Junior Championships at All England Lawn Tennis Club to emerge champions.

On January 25, history was made, when the teen sensation became the first Kenyan player to go past the second round of the Australian Open juniors’ championships.

Angie, who is currently ranked at position 61 in the International Tennis Federation juniors’ table, made her debut at the French Open Juniors in May.

However, the tennis star crashed out of the Roland Garros event in the second round against top seed Croatian international, Petra Marcinko, losing 6-2, 6-4. She had beaten Angie Van Impe of Belgium 7-6, 6-4 in the first round.

Before her debut at the Australian Open, Angie broke into the top-100 players in the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings in November 2021.

She now hopes to get a tennis scholarship to study either nursing or business administration as she continues with her pursuit of turning pro.

1. How do you feel about being the first Kenyan to be a Grand Slam champion?

I am proud to get this title with my partner Rose Marie. It really means a lot, not just to me, but also to Kenyans out there who look up to me and dare to achieve their dreams and goals.

I am now able to inspire upcoming tennis players in Kenya and in Africa as well, instilling the belief in them that they can do this too. I want to see more Kenyans here next time.

Wimbledon now holds a special place in my heart because I made it to the finals of a Grand Slam event here.

2. How did you get to partner with your doubles partner and fellow champion Rose Marie Nijkamp?

First, I am happy that she chose me to play doubles with her. She was in the qualifiers when she texted me on Instagram to be her doubles partner and my response was why not? Let’s play.

The next day she texted me again, really excited: “Angie I have a surprise for you, I am in the main draw.”

And we both burst out screaming with joy, knowing that this opportunity will change our careers for the better. Our individual experiences and the work we have put in for years paid off in the most beautiful way.

3. You have now played three Grand Slam tournaments. How has the transition been, to playing in the top events in the world?

This was always the goal when I started playing tennis. I draw a lot of inspiration from the Williams Sisters who changed the face of tennis by starting young and working hard to achieve the level of success they have now.

The transition has had its ups and downs but the pace I started with at the Australian Open has been an eye opener for me when it comes to pushing the limits until I achieve my best.

4. Other than winning the finals, which other special memories are you walking away with from Wimbledon?

I got the chance to meet (world’s top tennis player) Novak Djokovic and even took a picture with him. I also met Nicholas Kyrgios and Iga Swaitek who I keenly followed during this years’ Australian Open.

It was surreal for me because these are players that I have admired for a long time and just getting the opportunity to share the same space with them is mind blowing.

One thing I will carry with me is that hard work and consistency beats everything. And winning is not just about us players, but everyone from the team down to family support is the real backbone behind the success.

5. 2022 has been exciting for you, what should we expect in the remaining months of the year?

My goal this year was to get to play at the Grand Slam events and play well. And so far, the experience has been pleasantly surprising every time.